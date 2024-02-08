Virtusa Corporation: Virtusa Acquires BRIGHT, Deepening ServiceNow and Splunk capabilities for Enterprises

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services, today announced an expansion to its business solutions portfolio through the acquisition of BRIGHT, one of the largest elite partners to ServiceNow & Splunk in EMEA. This acquisition will enable Virtusa to deliver business solutions to its existing customer base and expand its European presence.

"ServiceNow is truly excited about Virtusa's strategic acquisition of Bright Consulting. We have seen the impact of their innovation for customer outcomes and are thrilled that this acquisition expands Virtusa's reach into the European market. The solution-focused use of our Now platform by both Virtusa and Bright Consulting is further evidence that our partner ecosystem is the key for digital enterprise transformation across the globe." said Erica Volini, SVP of Global Partnerships & Channels, ServiceNow. "We look forward to continuing to elevate our partnership in the coming years."

With a diverse workforce of ServiceNow and Splunk experts, BRIGHT has a proven track record of building digitalization, security, observability, SecOps, and AI & ML analytics solutions, enabling enterprise transformation for leading global enterprises. Their end-to-end delivery approach, with a focus on consultancy, design, implementation, support, and continuous improvement, allows them to go beyond standard features and build custom solutions to deliver flawless digital experiences.

"The synergies between our team's end-to-end approach, our focus on innovation, and our commitment to becoming an extension of our client's teams will solidify us as the partner of choice for digital transformation initiatives powered by Splunk and ServiceNow," said Santosh Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at Virtusa.

The alignment between Virtusa and BRIGHT will ensure that organizations get the most out of their ServiceNow and Splunk investments. Rooted in Virtusa's Engineering First approach, this partnership will help our clients leverage the best technology in the most efficient way to streamline their operations, solve their toughest business challenges, and achieve bold transformation.

"BRIGHT was looking for a strategic partner to speed up its growth in Europe, and I am positive that joining forces with Virtusa will bring joint opportunities to scale. With our shared values on innovation, trust, and delivering high quality solutions, I am sure we can make a positive impact on our customers' business," said Angel Kanchev, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner at BRIGHT.

The acquisition of BRIGHT will enhance Virtusa's existing service offerings and capabilities in ServiceNow and Splunk, especially in Europe. Apart from a variety of capabilities across various ServiceNow products, BRIGHT is strong in the legacy to ServiceNow transformation, SecOps, and observability domains. BRIGHT has innovative and industry-centric solutions that complement Virtusa's strategy to build domain and business-centric solutions. With combined thought leadership and a platform-centric approach, this partnership will provide state-of-the-art solutions for our clients.

The financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About BRIGHT

BRIGHT, an IT company specializing in digitalization and automation initiatives, drives innovation and efficiency for large enterprises across Europe. At BRIGHT, our client-centric approach is the cornerstone of our success. We collaborate closely with some of the largest global enterprises within the telecommunications, technology, healthcare, and financial services industries, providing them with bespoke solutions designed to accelerate their digital transformation journey. We analyze our clients' services, processes, and organizational structures, crafting a roadmap that ensures a seamless end-to-end solutions & services. Our expertise spans a wide array of domains, including Digitalization, Security and Compliance, Observability, SecOps, and AI & ML analytics.

To deliver IT and Business Management solutions, we strategically partner with industry leaders such as ServiceNow and Splunk. Collaborating with these technology powerhouses allows us to innovate on their platforms, crafting solutions that empower businesses and enhance operational resilience. With over 30 Splunk and 70 ServiceNow consultants, BRIGHT is uniquely positioned to maximize the value of our client's investments in these platforms.

At BRIGHT, our team embodies the values of trust, professionalism, commitment, and collaboration. We thrive in complex and challenging enterprise environments, consistently delivering tangible results that exceed expectations. Our consultants are dedicated to driving meaningful change and fostering long-term success for our clients.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 35,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

