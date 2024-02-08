Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.02.2024
Moonpig Group Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 08

8 February 2024

Moonpig Group plc

Director Declaration

In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.14 requirement to give notice of a change in directorships held by directors, Moonpig Group plc has today been informed that Susan Hooper, non-executive director, will not seek re-election to the Board of WAG Payment Solutions Plc at its AGM and will formally retire from the board of WAG Payment Solutions Plc at the conclusion of its AGM on 16 May 2024.

Enquiries

Moonpig Group

Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer investors@moonpig.com

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.


