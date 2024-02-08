Sapiens International Corporation: Cleos Goes Live with Sapiens SCIPSuite for Seamless Launch of New Products

Hosted on Microsoft Azure, Sapiens' platform empowers German pet insurer to launch products faster, easier and more cost-efficiently

HOLON, Israel, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that German pet insurance brand Cleos has gone live with Sapiens SCIPSuite to accelerate Cleos' underwriting, digital sales and go-to-market processes.

Hosted on Microsoft Azure, Sapiens SCIPSuite was implemented in under three months, empowering the greenfield insurer Cleos with the digital tools to launch their first products within days. SCIPSuite provides Cleos with an end-to-end insurance platform with fully integrated policy administration and self-service customer portal, which will enable the insurer to configure, manage, and integrate products and scale their digital sales across any channel, including embedded strategies.

"Sapiens delivered precisely what Cleos needs to kickstart our growth, plus they met our timeframe of implementation within three months," said Ingolf Putzbach, CEO of Cleos, which is a subsidiary of Uelzener Allgemeine Versicherungs-Gesellschaft a.G. and You Are We Beteiligungsgesellschaft GmbH.

"Sapiens enabled us to gain a competitive edge in a niche market by implementing a modern low-code insurance platform, so we can develop and sell new products quickly through digital channels," Putzbach continued. "Sapiens empowers us to address our specific customers' needs via our online portal and partnerships within the pet care online community."

"We are delighted that Sapiens' comprehensive solution and industry expertise delivered immediate business value to Cleos from Day 1, to bring their greenfield to life quickly," said Bjorn Eickmann, Senior Director, Sapiens Germany. "Cleos can respond much more quickly to touchpoints in the customer journey and save time to market, giving them a competitive gain over their competitors. It is great to see Cleos is now becoming one of the most promising new insurance brands in its space."

SCIPSuite is an all-in-one solution including fully integrated policy administration functions and self-service portals. The platform features a no-code editor to launch new products and sales channels without any programming, as well as a flexible API layer that makes it possible to easily connect existing systems or a partner ecosystem.

About Cleos

Cleo & You GmbH was founded in 2023 as a subsidiary of Uelzener Allgemeine Versicherungs-Gesellschaft a. G. and You Are We Beteiligungsgesellschaft GmbH in Hamburg, Germany. As an independent brand within the Uelzener Versicherungen companies, Cleos pursues a digital-first approach and an online platform for pet insurance. For more information visit https://cleos.de/

About Sapiens???

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. With more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens' cloud-based SaaS insurance platform?offers pre-integrated, low-code?capabilities?across core, data, and digital domains to accelerate our customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life?insurance?markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision?Management. For more information visit? https://sapiens.com ?or follow us on? LinkedIn ???

