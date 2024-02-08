Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.02.2024
Zweites Bohrgerät soll hochgradige Kupfer & Goldvorkommen bestätigen!
WKN: 634826 | ISIN: US28659T2006 | Ticker-Symbol: ETF
Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Host Conference Call to Provide Corporate Update and Discuss Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on February 15, 2024

Financials for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Ended December 31, 2023 will be released on February 14, 2024

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Elite" or the "Company") (OTCQB:ELTP), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing niche generic products, announced today that the third quarter financial results of the 2024 fiscal year will be released on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Elite's management will host a live conference call on Thursday, February 15th, at 11:30 AM EST to discuss the company's financial and operating results and provide a general business update. Stockholders should submit questions to the company before the call.

Date:February 15, 2024
Time:11:30 AM EST
Dial-in numbers:1-800-346-7359 (domestic)
1-973-528-0008 (international)
Conference number:98840
Questions:dianne@elitepharma.com
General questions by 5:00 PM EST on Sunday, February 11, 2024
Financial questions by 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Audio Replay:https://elite.irpass.com/events_presentations

About Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and distributes niche generic products. Elite specializes in developing and manufacturing oral, controlled-release drug products. Elite owns multiple generic products, some of which are licensed to Prasco, LLC and TAGI Pharma. Elite operates a cGMP and DEA registered facility for research, development, and manufacturing located in Northvale, NJ. For more information, visit www.elitepharma.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, those related to the effects, if any, on future results, performance or other expectations that may have some correlation to the subject matter of this press release. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve, without limitation, risks, uncertainties and other factors not under the control of Elite, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Elite to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations that may be implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the expected timing of approval, if at all, of products by the FDA and the actions the FDA may require of Elite in order to obtain such approvals. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future action or performance. These risks and other factors are discussed, without limitation, in Elite's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its reports on forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. Elite is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
For Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Dianne Will, Investor Relations, 518-398-6222
Dianne@elitepharma.com
www.elitepharma.com

SOURCE: Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
