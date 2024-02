EXCHANGE NOTICE 8 FEBRUARY 2024 BONDS Maturity date and last trading date of bond SBFV048524 of Sunborn Finance Oyj have been extended. Identifiers: Trading code: SBFV048524 ISIN code: FI4000292750 Last trading date: 6 May 2024 Maturity date: 13 May 2024 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260