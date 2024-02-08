MoneyLine Sports, Inc.: Moneyline Sports Announces Kansas City and San Francisco Big Game Day Campaign With Mobile Sports App "Juice Reel" For Promotional Giveaway of MangoRx's Men's Health and Wellness Products

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Moneyline Sports Inc., a provider of predictive sports analytics and data products for US sports, today announced its Big Game Day and Football Finale Campaign in conjunction with mobile sports betting application "Juice Reel" (www.juicereel.com). The Juice Reel platform is a tool providing bettors with more precise and data-driven approach to sports betting and is one of the first within the industry built to support both fans and professional bettors.

Sports fans 21 and older who want to get in on the Big Game's action can download the Juice Reel app on iOS and Android and connect all existing or open betting accounts into the app to receive robust analytics, and if in states and jurisdictions where sports betting is permitted in North America can proceed to place wagers with regulated operators. Users may join leaderboards for the Big Game, receive promotional awards, and follow professional bettors and celebrity guests on the app for Game day. All users who download the app will also receive a special promotional offer from our sponsor MangoRx, a men's health and wellness company.

"We are extremely pleased to collaborate with Juice Reel, one of the most innovative sports betting apps we have come across. Our celebrity ambassadors and professional handicappers have created one of the first social betting platforms where their fans and followers can be invited and join their channel to follow betting behavior on major sporting events, stated Michael Friedman, CEO of Moneyline Sports. By continuing to create applications and work with partners being "sportsbook agnostic", we are seeking to be a valued asset to our affiliate sportsbooks and lower customer acquisition while providing sports betting insight through leading technology and offering the best sign-up bonuses to our subscribers seeking an inside edge. Subscribers can view our AI-generated value picks and receive real-time information directly to their mobile device or email and within a few clicks, link seamlessly to their preferred sportsbook accounts from operators including Fanduel, Draft Kings, BetMGM, Caesars and Bet365", added Friedman.

"Moneyline Sports's network of celebrity talent offers Juice Reel a unique opportunity to raise awareness of the benefits bettors can gain by using our platform. Juice Reel gives bettors the tools to be a smarter bettor, a more engaged bettor, and a more responsible bettor and we are excited to work with Moneyline's Big Game Day and Football Finale Campaign to get our platform in more of the hands of this growing wave of sports bettors", stated Ricky Gold, President of Juice Reel.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Moneyline Sports to offer their users a promotional offer for our men's health and wellness products," stated MangoRx's Co-Founder and CEO, Jacob Cohen. "It is not easy to enter into a partnership with a brand and platform with a large number of active users that resonates especially well with our target market, and we are thrilled to have access to that audience to help them truly appreciate all of our MangoRx products."

About Moneyline Sports

At Moneyline Sports, we believe in Math, not Intuition. The Company provides predictive sports analytics and data products for US sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA. The Company has developed its real-time data and betting odds platforms, driven by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning. It provides sports fans and bettors an inside edge through professional wagering tools, streaming sports, and SMS alerts. The Company's BetWallet mobile app allowing one log in and seamless connection to all odds, pricing and sportsbooks with geolocation is also the newest offering among suite of cutting-edge sports betting products by the Company.

About Juice Reel

Juice Reel is a best-in-class sports betting analytical tool for bettors. Bettors enjoy the bet-tracking and analytics that enable them to make informed decisions and maximize their chances of success in this dynamic world of sports betting, while partner sportsbooks note the increased engagement, retention, and handle fueled by our platform. With Juice Reel, bettors securely input their sportsbook information one time and the platform syncs with the sportsbook to automatically load the users' bets into our app. From there, bettors will see analytics on their performance over time and insights such as your best/worst teams, how you've done on straight bets vs parlays vs teasers, and much more. Juice Reel's "Live" screen tells bettors how their bets are performing in real-time based on what is happening in the game, fluctuating with every play.

About MangoRx

MangoRx is focused on developing a variety of men's health and wellness products and services via a secure telemedicine platform. To date, the Company has identified men's wellness telemedicine services and products as a growing sector and especially related to the area of erectile dysfunction (ED) and hair growth. Interested consumers can use MangoRx's telemedicine platform for a smooth medical prescription that is exclusively compounded for each individual. Orders will then be reviewed by a physician and, if approved, fulfilled and discreetly shipped through MangoRx's partner compounding pharmacy and right to the patient's doorstep. To learn more about MangoRx's mission and other products, please visit www.MangoRx.com or on Instagram at @Mango.Rx.

