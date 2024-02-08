Veruna, Inc.: Veruna Launches Quote Hero: A Revolutionary Two-Way Quoting Solution for Independent Insurance Brokers and Agents

Be the hero your clients deserve. Unlock your insurance agency's superpower with Veruna's Quote Hero.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Veruna, the Insurance Agency Management System powered by Salesforce, is proud to announce the launch of Quote Hero, a groundbreaking product feature designed to transform the cumbersome process of obtaining and managing commercial insurance quotes for independent insurance brokers and agents.

Veruna's Quote Hero

Agents working in Veruna can request quotes, receive them back in a side-by-side comparison, advocate for their clients' best options, and bind policies - all within one system.

In a world where navigating multiple carrier portals and engaging in a constant barrage of email exchanges to pull quotes has become the norm, Veruna's Quote Hero emerges as the hero the industry has been waiting for. This new feature offers a streamlined solution, addressing the challenges faced by insurance professionals in the antiquated system of acquiring and managing insurance quotes.

Key Features of Quote Hero

Quoting Acceleration: Quote Hero empowers brokers and agents to quote faster, ensuring they stay competitive and prevent valuable opportunities from slipping through the cracks.

Centralized Quote Management: Agents no longer need to chase endless emails, carrier portals, and scattered papers. Quote Hero provides a single platform where quotes seamlessly come and go, each attached to the prospect account for simple reference.

Two-Way Comparative Rater Integration: Request quotes directly through your preferred comparative rater, and have them seamlessly returned within the Veruna platform, simplifying the quoting process.

Enhanced Client Advocacy: With side-by-side quote comparisons, agents can offer their clients the best options at the best prices. Agents enhance their role as trusted advisors instead of simply offering whichever policies are the most convenient.

Automatic ACORD Form Generation: Veruna's Quote Hero automatically populates the required ACORD forms and sends them in bulk when needed, reducing administrative burdens. In one click an agent can send a request to as many carriers as they like, with all forms and contact information bundled together.

Improved Carrier Relationships: By receiving data directly into their Agency Management System, agents can gain better insights into carrier appetites and penetration, fostering stronger carrier relationships.

A Better Workflow for Agents

Veruna's Quote Hero is designed to seamlessly integrate quoting and advising within a single platform, accelerating the quote-to-bind process. By incorporating this solution into their daily system, both the agent and their client experiences are improved, ultimately driving more business.

"We understand intimately the challenges faced by independent insurance brokers and agents in today's ultra-competitive environment," said Jennifer Carroll, CEO at Veruna. "Quote Hero is the most recent example of our commitment to providing a transformative solution that simplifies and enhances the quoting process, making our customers the heroes they deserve to be for their clients."

To learn more about Quote Hero and witness its capabilities in action, visit veruna.com.

Contact Information:

Andrew Vogeney

VP, Marketing

avogeney@veruna.com

508-834-1114

SOURCE: Veruna

