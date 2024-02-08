LQR House Inc.: LQR House Joins Webull's Corporate Connect Service

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche ecommerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, today announced that it has begun participating on the Webull Corporate Connect Service . This strategic move is aimed at fostering transparency and strengthening connections with shareholders.

Through the dedicated LQR House page on the Webull Corporate Connect Service, visitors of Webull will be able to access LQR House's real-time updates, important announcements, and a plethora of other content, including news, earnings reports, investor presentations, etc., which are usually available on the Company's corporate website.

CEO Sean Dollinger expressed enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, "We are excited to join Webull's Corporate Connect Service as part of our commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement. We believe that the evolving landscape of app-based and online trading has empowered a new generation of retail investors who are more active and engaged than ever before. By participating in Webull's platform, we aim to facilitate transparent communication and interaction with our shareholders, aligning with our ongoing efforts in investor relations through various channels, including social media and traditional corporate communications practices."

The Company believes that the Webull Corporate Connect Service provides a platform for LQR House to reach a broader audience, enabling investors to stay informed with real-time updates and access crucial information in a more convenient way.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role as an e-commerce leader, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a proven return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

About Webull Financial

Webull Financial is an online brokerage platform committed to empowering self-directed investors with innovative tools and cutting-edge technology. With commission-free trading on a wide range of assets, advanced charting tools, and real-time market data, Webull is aiming to revolutionize the way individuals approach investing. The user-centric approach and commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends underscore the mission to provide a seamless and rewarding experience for traders of all levels. Through the Webull Group, Webull Financial and its affiliates combine to serve tens of millions of users from over 180 countries worldwide. Webull Financial LLC is a member of FINRA, SIPC. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of more money that you invest. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com. Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs.

