Experienced corporate development leader joins RWS's Executive Team to drive strategy, investor relations and global M&A

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property solutions, has appointed Joseph Ayala to its Executive Team as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Affairs.

Joseph will take responsibility for the Group's strategy, investor relations and global M&A. His role involves identifying opportunities for growth and innovation in rapidly evolving competitive landscapes, helping to improve communication to investors and driving a disciplined M&A strategy to boost growth and capitalize on market trends.

"We are delighted to welcome Joseph to the Executive Team," explains Ben Faes, CEO of RWS. "He brings extensive investment banking experience and proven leadership skills in driving transformational growth at very successful companies. This will be instrumental in driving RWS's growth and innovation in the years ahead."

Joseph brings 14 years' experience in senior leadership roles within technology-enabled service companies. Most recently, he was responsible for corporate development at Webhelp, where he led the company's successful buy-and-build strategy between 2015 and 2023. Prior to that, Joseph led corporate development at Travelex, supporting its successful turnaround strategy between 2010 and 2015.

"I am excited to join RWS at such a pivotal time for the company," said Joseph Ayala. "RWS has a strong track record of innovation, a commitment to client excellence and a global dimension that is truly inspiring. I look forward to working with the Executive Team and with the wider business to drive strategic growth, enhance our corporate initiatives and build on RWS's solid reputation."

Before transitioning to corporate leadership, Joseph spent 14 years in investment banking at BZW, Credit Suisse and Hawkpoint, where he advised public and private companies across a range of industries on international M&A and equity/debt financing.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we've been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 45+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world's top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune's 20 'Most Admired Companies' and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and North and South America. Our 60+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

