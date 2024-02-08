Ushering in a new era of corporate partnerships in Japan, IG Group, a global leader in online trading and investments, the Aichi International Arena Company, Ltd., and AEG today announced a 10-year naming rights partnership for the new 17,000-seat arena under construction in Nagoya, Japan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240208094337/en/

A new 17,000-seat venue for sports and live entertainment currently under construction in Nagoya, Japan is set to open in 2025 will be called IG Arena. (Photo: Business Wire)

The multi-year agreement, marks one of the largest naming rights agreements in Japan and the Asia Pacific region. Once the marquee arena in Nagoya opens in 2025, it will be one of the biggest entertainment facilities in the country and has been designed to accommodate multiple types of sports, music, and family events.

Located in the heart of Nagoya, the transformative IG Arena will be a cultural icon locally and regionally, fundamentally changing the live entertainment experience through a combination of leading infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and a flexible footprint. Additionally, the arena will be the site of the 2026 Asian Games and Asian Para Games, which will be co-hosted by the Aichi Prefecture and the City of Nagoya.

"We are thrilled to be introducing IG Arena to the world," Tomoharu Furuichi, Japan Country Head. "This partnership is the perfect opportunity for us to drive awareness for our brand and marks a key step toward growing our market share in Japan, which is one of the fastest growing regions for online trading."

Furuichi continued, "The announcement also underscores our commitment to the Japanese market and our focus on investing in and delivering best-in-class technologies and platforms. With deep rooted ties to Japan, we share a commitment with Aichi International Arena Company, the local government and AEG to delivering innovation and excellence and believe that IG Arena will mark a new chapter for both fans and the city of Nagoya."

The historic naming rights agreement was brokered by AEG Global Partnerships and places the IG Group brand at the center of some of the biggest and most important sports and live entertainment moments set to take place in Japan.

"It was important to us to find a partner who was an innovative leader that shared our ambitions for Nagoya and our vision to transform live events for Japanese fans," Tokuji, Sagi, CEO and President of Aichi International Arena Corporation. "Delivering new consumer services to the market and a state-of-the-art fan experience will be at the heart of what we do at the arena. IG Group's commitment to redefining investment tools for consumers makes them the ideal naming rights partner and we are proud to have them join us on the journey."

The new five-story IG Arena will contain a 'hybrid oval' bowl that combines the features of both an oval and horseshoe bowl style, enabling it to host multiple types of sports and music events.

"This transformative partnership is all about the future," said Paul Samuels, EVP, Global Partnerships for AEG. "It not only will usher in a new era of live entertainment for Nagoya and Japan, but it also marks a key step in delivering world-class events to the market."

Established in 2021, the Aichi International Arena Company, Ltd. group is headed by Maeda Corporation and NTT Docomo, as well as, Anschutz Sports Holdings (AEG), Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing, Tokyu Corporation, Chubu-Nippon Broadcasting and Development Bank of Japan. The arena was designed by Kengo Kuma Associates.

About IG

IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is a global fintech company that provides online trading platforms and educational resources to empower ambitious clients around the globe. Established in 1974 and headquartered in the UK, IG Group is a FTSE 250 company that offers clients access to ~19,000 financial markets worldwide.

For 50 years, the Company has grown and evolved its technology, product offering, and educational tools and content to meet the needs of its retail and institutional clients. IG Group continues to innovate its offering for the next generation of traders and investors through its market-leading brands: IG, tastytrade, IG Prime, Spectrum, and DailyFX.

About Aichi International Arena Company, Ltd.

Aichi International Arena Corporation was established with investment from the consortium that had conducted the new arena proposal to Aichi Prefecture.

Consortium companies: Maeda Corporation, NTT Docomo, AEG (Anschutz Entertainment Group), Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing, Tokyu, Chubu-Nippon Broadcasting Corporation, Development Bank of Japan

URL: https://aichi-arena.co.jp/

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. With offices on five continents, AEG operates in the following business segments: AEG Facilities, which is affiliated with or owns, manages or consults with more than 150 preeminent arenas, stadiums, theaters, clubs and convention centers around the world, including The O2 Arena, the Sprint Center and the Mercedes-Benz Arenas; AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals; AEG Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE; AEG Sports, which is the world's largest operator of sports franchises and high-profile sporting events; and AEG Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 100 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

Media Assets including videos and renderings can be found at

https://aegworldwide.com/press-center/media-assets

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240208094337/en/

Contacts:

For More Information, Contact:

AEG

Michael Roth, VP Communications

mroth@aegworldwide.com

310 308 7684

Aichi International Arena Corporation

Tetsu Uemura, Head of Communication

Email: uemura.t@aichi-arena.co.jp