Based on authentic customer reviews, G2's annual awards recognize Glassbox on seven of its Best of 2024 lists, including Highest Satisfaction Product and Best Product for Enterprise

Glassbox (TASE:GLBX), a leading provider of digital experience intelligence for web and mobile applications, today announced it has been recognized as a leader across multiple categories in G2's 2024 Best Software Awards, including placing #61 on the prestigious Best Software Products list-a ranking that compares products across every software category.

The G2 recognition highlights Glassbox's role as an industry trailblazer, shaping the landscape of digital customer experience (CX). In 2023, the company doubled down on its investment in AI, embracing the technology as a means to bring digital insights to a broader range of business users more quickly and easily. As the pioneer of Autonomous CX, which aims to deliver self-optimizing digital applications, Glassbox's innovative solutions have become a cornerstone for businesses seeking to refine their digital strategies and gain a competitive edge in today's ever-evolving market.

As a result of hundreds of user reviews championing the product's ease of use, ease of setup, overall results and most likely to recommend markings, G2 has recognized Glassbox across multiple Best Software Awards lists, including:

Top 50 Highest Satisfaction Products (#30)

Top 50 Best Products for Enterprise (#46)

Top 50 Best Products for Marketing Digital Advertising (#14)

Top 50 Best Products for Development (#41)

Top 50 Best Products for Commerce (#45)

Top 50 Best Products for Customer Service (#45)

Top UK Software Companies (#3)

Top EMEA Software Companies (#4)

"We take great pride in topping the charts among digital experience intelligence providers on G2, a testament to the value our users find in our platform," said Glassbox CEO Yaron Morgenstern. "Recognition of this caliber underscores our unwavering dedication to crafting top-tier technology alongside an exceptional team and reaffirms our commitment to providing the innovative solutions and top-notch experiences our customers have come to expect from us."

This year's recognition marks Glassbox's second consecutive year and third overall receipt of G2's Best Software Award, after earning hundreds of awards in their quarterly reports. G2's annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic reviews from real users, informing the decisions of 90 million software buyers each year. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 50 approved reviews during the 2023 calendar year, with scores reflecting only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

"B2B software buyers, just like consumers, start their purchasing journey with research," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "As the world's largest software marketplace, G2 attracts more than 90 million buyers to our site each year more than any other B2B marketplace reaching those from companies of all sizes, in all industries. Based on their authentic feedback, we're proud to announce the 2024 Best Software Award winners. Congratulations to the less than 1% of vendors listed on G2 who made one of our 30+ lists this year, achieving recognition driven by verified data rooted in the source that truly matters authentic customer voice."

Glassbox has earned an overall rating of 4.9 (out of 5) on G2, ranking as the No. 1 Highest Rated and Easiest to Use product in multiple categories, including Digital Analytics, Heatmap Tools, Mobile App Analytics, Mobile App Optimization, Customer Journey Mapping, Digital Experience Monitoring, E-Commerce Analytics, Enterprise Feedback Management and Product Analytics.

Learn more about what real users are saying on G2's Glassbox review page.

About Glassbox

Glassbox (TASE:GLBX) reveals the insights that empower organizations to deliver better digital customer experiences. Our Digital Experience Intelligence platform automatically captures, visualizes and analyzes every digital journey in real time across websites and mobile apps. It serves as the unifying platform for product, UX, marketing, IT, analytics teams (and more) to assess performance, prioritize projects and optimize experiences. With unparalleled data privacy and security built in, hundreds of global customers across industries have chosen Glassbox to grow and optimize their digital businesses.Learn more at glassbox.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually including employees at all Fortune 500 companies use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

