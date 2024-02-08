Ideal Power Releases B-TRAN and SymCool Videos and Application Notes

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Ideal Power Inc. ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ:IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced the release of B-TRAN and SymCool videos and application notes on the Company's website. These videos and application notes showcase the B-TRAN bidirectional power switch and multi-die SymCool power module.

"We are excited to share these videos and application notes for the technical audience at our prospective customers. They demonstrate the testing of discrete B-TRAN devices and SymCool power modules and the compelling advantages B-TRAN offers to solid-state circuit breaker (SSCB) applications. The speed and ultra-low conduction losses make B-TRAN an enabling technology for SSCBs providing increased efficiency, safety, and reliability over conventional electromechanical breaker technologies," said Jeff Knapp, Vice President of Business Development of Ideal Power.

VIDEOS

B-TRAN Demonstration Video

This video is a comprehensive overview of the B-TRAN technology. Ideal Power's patented double-sided wafer fabrication process enables bidirectional operation in a single die with ultra-low conduction losses. B-TRAN's 5x lower conduction losses in bidirectional applications translate to more useful energy for the end-use application versus conventional technologies. The fast-switching performance of the B-TRAN device is similar to IGBT-based bidirectional switches.

B-TRAN in Solid-State Circuit Breaker Application Video

This video successfully demonstrates the operation of B-TRAN in a SSCB application. The video shows the large current breaking capability and fast response of B-TRAN. The device offers a low on-state resistance of 6 mO. This not only increases the system's efficiency, but also allows for the reduction of the heatsink volume and the cost of OEM products. The device's quick reaction time enables safe operation in AC and DC breaker applications, resulting in an order of magnitude faster operation as compared to electromechanical breakers.

SymCool Demonstration Video

This video successfully demonstrates the operation of Ideal Power's SymCool power module in a high voltage, high current switching test. The demonstration shows switching at 800 volts and 200 amps, higher than the device's rated current of 160 amps. The device offers one of the industry's lowest on-state resistance. The switching performance is similar to IGBT-based bidirectional modules.

CLICK HERE to view the videos.

APPLICATION NOTES

B-TRAN Solid-State Circuit Breaker Application Note

This application note provides an overview of B-TRAN for use in SSCB applications and details of the B-TRAN driver design applicable to SSCB applications. Test results of a 400V/100A breaker operation using a single 50A B-TRAN device are shown in the application note.

B-TRAN Driver Application Note

This B-TRAN driver application note provides an overview of the B-TRAN driver. More specifically, this application note will assist engineers in evaluating the performance and benefits of B-TRAN in their applications. The guidance in this application note is expected to ease, and potentially accelerate, adoption of B-TRAN in various power applications ranging from solid-state circuit breakers to inverters used in renewable energy and EV applications.

CLICK HERE to view the application notes.

B-TRAN SERVICEABLE ADDRESSABLE MARKET

The B-TRAN serviceable addressable market (SAM) is predicted to more than double over the next five years. With a projected 16% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), the total SAM for B-TRAN is forecasted to grow from $3.6 billion in 2023 to $7.6 billion in 2028 driven by the macrotrends of electric vehicles, renewable energy and electrification. For the solid-state switchgear market, including SSCBs, the B-TRAN SAM is forecasted to grow to $1.0 billion during that same period. Ideal Power's SAM and 2024 milestones are in Ideal Power's recently updated presentation on the Company's investor relations website HERE.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development and commercialization of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch that delivers substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power's B-TRAN can reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com, on LinkedIn, on Twitter, and on Facebook.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While Ideal Power's management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our statements regarding the current and projected serviceable addressable market for B-TRAN, the speed and ultra-low conduction losses of B-TRAN making it an enabling technology for SSCBs providing increased efficiency, safety, and reliability over conventional electromechanical breaker technologies and the expectation that the guidance contained in the driver application note will ease, and potentially accelerate, adoption of B-TRAN. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the success of our B-TRAN technology, including whether the patents for our technology provide adequate protection and whether we can be successful in maintaining, enforcing and defending our patents, our inability to predict with precision or certainty the pace and timing of development and commercialization of our B-TRAN technology, including the timing of the completion of our wafer fabrication runs with our semiconductor fabrications partners, the rate and degree of market acceptance for our B-TRAN, the impact of global health pandemics on our business, supply chain disruptions, and the expected performance of future products incorporating our B-TRAN, and uncertainties set forth in our quarterly, annual and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

jchristensen@darrowir.com

703-297-6917

SOURCE: Ideal Power

View the original press release on accesswire.com