Crown Electrokinetics Names Corey Boaz as President of Construction

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced that it has named Corey Boaz as President of Construction of its fiber optics division, Crown Fiber Optics.

Doug Croxall, CEO and Chairman stated, "I'm pleased to welcome Corey to the Crown team. He brings to Crown more than 13 years of experience in the construction of underground utility infrastructure. Not only will Corey drive new business opportunities in the communications sector, but will also develop new revenue streams for Crown in the oil and gas, electrical construction, renewable energy, and civil construction sectors."

Through his consulting firm, Mr. Boaz has worked closely with several of the largest corporations in the oil and gas, renewables, telecommunications, and heavy civil construction sectors. He has successfully owned, operated, and sold multiple construction businesses, and is highly respected in the horizontal directional drilling industry. He is also a regular speaker on industry expert panels throughout the United States and abroad.

Boaz commented, "I'm excited to join the Crown team and build atop of recent operational momentum. I'm confident that my experience and contacts will play a material role in the further growth and expansion of Crown Fiber Optics."

In connection with Mr. Boaz's appointment and pursuant to the terms of Mr. Boaz's employment agreement with Crown, Crown granted to Mr. Boaz 750,000 RSU's as an inducement equity award outside of Crown's 2022 Employee Incentive Plan in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The vesting dates will be based on business milestones agreed to between Mr. Boaz and the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors for Crown. This inducement award was approved by Crown's Board of Directors (the "Board"), including a majority of the independent directors serving on the Board.

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of our Smart Window Insert and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks. For more info, please visit: www.crownek.com

