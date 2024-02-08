Babcock's capital markets day reaffirmed its transformation over the past two years, facilitated by a series of disposals and a focus on core defence expertise (69% of H124 revenue). It is well positioned to capitalise on growing global defence budgets stemming from geopolitical tensions, and to continue developing its overseas partnerships. With a strengthened balance sheet (H124 gearing of 1.1x), cash flow visibility, a healthy order backlog of £9.6bn (more than 90% of FY24 revenue covered) and improved relations with the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), which is favouring more British SME suppliers, there appears to be plenty of upside potential.

