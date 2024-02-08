Energy consultancy DNV has published a data validation and methodology review of solar irradiance data provider Solcast, a company it acquired early last year. The review found that the forecasting specialist's figures are "at or above industry standards."DNV has found Solcast's historical data and irradiance methodology to be bankable and "at or above industry standards for satellite irradiance data." The Norway-based company reviewed the bankability of Solcast's satellite-derived irradiance data across 207 sites - 53 of which were considered the highest quality. The initial phase of validation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...