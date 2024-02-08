LoopMe grows workforce by 20% YoY and promotes Rob Cukierman to Chief Product Officer, Brian Bell to GM North America and adds Adam Parker, VP Corporate Development

LoopMe, a leading technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance, today announced significant company growth and global executive promotions. LoopMe expanded its operations by hiring 50+ new employees, a 20% increase in workforce in 2023. This personnel expansion supports an increase in demand for LoopMe's AI-led brand advertising solutions, which has been also demonstrated by the company's double digit revenue growth.

"We are seeing the benefit of our decade-plus investment in AI which powers all of our products and is providing great value for customers underpinning double digit growth in 2023, which was a difficult year for many adtech companies," said Stephen Upstone, CEO of LoopMe. "LoopMe also secured two new patents in 2023 and has a pipeline of new innovation and patents coming in 2024 and beyond."

As part of its expansion, LoopMe has announced the promotions of two senior leaders:

Rob Cukierman, Chief Product Officer, a newly created role for the company

Brian Bell, GM, North America

"LoopMe's growth since I joined the team more than two years ago, and especially over the past 12 months, has been incredibly exciting to be a part of. I'm looking forward to continuing that momentum, and am thrilled to be leading our new product commercialization and development teams, as we continue to address and help solve our customers' challenges," said Cukierman.

LoopMe also announced two new hires Slava Taraskin, VP Business Development, overseeing the growth of publisher partnerships and supply inventory, and Adam Parker, VP of Corporate Development Strategy, responsible for strategic initiatives for future growth opportunities.

Additionally, the company has promoted Matt Petillo to AVP East Coast Sales, Matt Costabile to AVP Client Services, Natasha Alarakhia to AVP Client Services International, and Dmytro Ivanskyi to AVP Operations. All of these employees have been working at LoopMe for several years, demonstrating success and showcasing long tenure and progress in their careers with the company.

For more information on positions that LoopMe is currently hiring for, please visit https://loopme.com/careers/.

About LoopMe

LoopMe is a technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance and outcomes. LoopMe was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace, finding solutions to industry challenges that haven't previously been solved. With consumer insights and AI at its core, LoopMe makes brand advertising better, outperforming industry benchmarks for leading global brands. Our vision is to change advertising for the better, by building technology that will redefine brand advertising. LoopMe was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in the UK, with global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Dnipro, Krakow and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.loopme.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240208379288/en/

Contacts:

Rachel Conforti

pr@loopme.com