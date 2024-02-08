SIS International Research Inc.: SIS International Launches New Travel AI Consulting, Strategy Consulting, and Market Research Solutions

SIS International, a Global Market Research and Strategy Consulting firm, launches new travel research and consulting solutions to help travel brands grow.

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS International , a leading market research and strategy consulting firm, announced the expansion of its consulting services in the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors. The company said it expanded its services and capabilities in response to the robust growth of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries over the next few years.

In response to this promising outlook, SIS International is expanding its resources to offer comprehensive AI consulting and business strategy consulting services to hotels, airlines, and hospitality venues to grow revenue, optimize processes, adopt new technologies, and achieve their strategic objectives.

"Expanding our strategy research and consulting services into travel, tourism, hotel, and hospitality consulting is a natural progression for SIS International. We have over 40 years of experience serving major industry players such as American Airlines, British Airways, Norwegian Cruise Line, Marriott, and Thomas Cook. We help travel brands to adopt emerging technologies like AI through research, data, analytics, and strategy consulting solutions," said Ruth Stanat, CEO of SIS International.

SIS International provides global travel research and consulting services such as hotel rebranding consulting, customer satisfaction market research, hotel AI consulting, supply and demand consulting, food taste testing, travel brand consulting, eco-tourism market research, hotel brand consulting, sustainable tourism consulting, price optimization analytics, travel market opportunity consulting, destination marketing consulting, luxury hotel rebranding consulting, travel market sizing analysis, MICE Industry consulting (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions) and other solutions. This service expansion helps major global travel companies understand how they can adopt AI and adapt to market shifts efficiently.

"SIS offers a wide range of tailored and optimized services, from hotel rebranding and AI strategy consulting to innovative MICE sector consulting. Our data-driven approach and suite of solutions are uniquely suited to help clients uncover new growth opportunities in these sectors," noted Stanat.

About SIS International

SIS International is a global market research and strategy consulting firm providing insights and solutions to businesses across various industries. In our 40 years of experience, SIS has conducted consulting projects in over 135 countries, and we have served some of the world's largest and most influential companies and organizations, including over 70% of the Fortune 500.

