Niobium Market Size to Grow USD 1907.8 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Niobium Market is Segmented by Type ( Ferroniobium , Niobium Oxide Picture, Niobium Metal Picture), by Application (Structure Steels, Automotive Steel, Pipeline Steels, Stainless Steels).

The Global Market for Niobium was estimated to be worth USD 1485 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1907.8 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Claim Your Free Sample Now: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-24A4152/Global_Niobium

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Niobium Market:

The need for high-strength, low-alloy steel in the infrastructure and automotive sectors-where niobium is an essential alloying element-as well as the metal's growing applications in additive manufacturing, electronics, aerospace, and energy production are the main drivers of the niobium market's growth. Furthermore, the increasing focus on environmental responsibility and sustainability is pushing businesses to look for recyclable, strong, and lightweight materials like niobium, which is propelling the market's expansion.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now!

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-24A4152/global-niobium

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF NIOBIUM MARKET:

Niobium is an essential alloying element in high-strength, low-alloy steel, which is one of the main factors propelling the niobium market. Steels that include niobium have remarkable strength, durability, and resistance to corrosion, which makes them perfect for demanding applications in the building, automotive, and infrastructure sectors. Global urbanization and infrastructure development are accelerating, which is driving up demand for steel strengthened with niobium and expanding the market. Niobium is heavily used in the automotive sector, especially in the production of lightweight, fuel-efficient automobiles. Steels containing niobium help lighten vehicles without sacrificing their crashworthiness or structural integrity. Niobium demand in automotive applications is steadily rising as a result of manufacturers adopting innovative materials in response to pollution laws and strict fuel economy requirements.

Because of its special qualities such as its strength at high temperatures, low weight, and compatibility with aerospace alloys niobium is used extensively in the aircraft industry. Aircraft engines, airframes, and structural parts all employ niobium alloys to improve performance, longevity, and fuel economy. The aircraft sector is predicted to focus on efficiency and innovation, which will drive growth in air travel and thus increase demand for niobium in aerospace applications. Because of its special qualities such as its strength at high temperatures, low weight, and compatibility with aerospace alloys niobium is used extensively in the aircraft industry. Aircraft engines, airframes, and structural parts all employ niobium alloys to improve performance, longevity, and fuel economy. The aircraft sector is predicted to focus on efficiency and innovation, which will drive growth in air travel and thus increase demand for niobium in aerospace applications.

In energy generation and storage technologies, niobium is essential, especially in superalloys used in nuclear reactors and gas turbines. The increasing need for energy and the world's transition to renewable energy sources like solar and wind power are pushing investments in energy infrastructure. The energy sector's niobium market is expanding due to the fact that niobium-enhanced materials prolong the lifespan, dependability, and efficiency of energy systems. Niobium is finding use in additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, which presents possibilities for lightweight, complicated geometries in the automotive, aerospace, and medical sectors. In additive manufacturing procedures, niobium powders are utilized to create objects with improved mechanical qualities and resistance to corrosion.

The market for niobium-enhanced materials is being pushed by global infrastructure development projects, which are being propelled by factors such as urbanization, population expansion, and the necessity for sustainable infrastructure. Steels containing niobium help to create transportation infrastructure, buildings, and bridges with better strength, durability, and resistance to seismic pressures and corrosion. The demand for niobium is expected to rise in tandem with global infrastructure investments from both the public and private sectors, hence bolstering market expansion.

Own It Today - Buy Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-24A4152&lic=single-user

NIOBIUM MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Key participants in the global niobium market include CBMM and Niobec. With a share of almost 85%, the top two producers worldwide.

With a share of over 85%, Brazil is the largest market, followed by Canada with a share of over 10%.

With a market share of more than 85%, the largest product sector is crystal oscillators.

In terms of use, structural steels have the greatest use, followed by automotive, pipeline, stainless, and other steel applications.

Purchase Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-24A4152/Global_Niobium

Key Companies:

CMBB

Niobec

Anglo American

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Niobium Isopropoxide Market

- Niobium-titanium Alloys Market

- Niobium Oxide Sputtering Targets Market

- Niobium Pentaoxide market size is expected to reach USD 357.2 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2029.

- Niobium Nitride (NbN) Powder Market

- Niobium-titanium Alloy Superconducting Wire

- Niobium Pentoxide market is projected to grow from USD 256.7 Million in 2023 to USD 356 Million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period.

- Refined Niobium Market

- Niobium Superconducting Cavity market is projected to reach USD 57 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 33 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 8.4% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Tantalum Carbide Powders market is projected to reach USD 185.1 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 137 Million in 2022, with the CAGR of 3.8% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Niobium Oxide Market

- Niobium Boride (NbB2) Powder Market

- Niobium-Titanium Superconductor Market

- Spherical Niobium Powder Market

- Niobium Carbide (NbC) Powder Market

- Niobium Zirconium Wire Market

- Tantalum Niobium Metal Market

- Niobium Oxide Capacitors Market revenue was USD 7393 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 9497.7 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

- Tantalum Niobium Oxide Market

- Zirconium Niobium Alloy Joint Market

- High Purity Niobium Bars Market

- High Purity Niobium Pentachloride (NbCl5) Market

- Niobium-titanium Superconducting Alloy Market

- Tantalum Niobium Carbide(TaNbC) Market

- Metallurgical Additive Market

- Nickel Niobium Market

- Tantalum Pentoxide Market revenue was USD 873.7 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1100.8 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

- Vacuum Grade Nickel Niobium market is projected to reach USD 392.8 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 302 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 3.0% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Zirconium Niobium Alloy Market

- Platinised Niobium Anodes Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/niobium-market-size-to-grow-usd-1907-8-million-by-2030-at-a-cagr-of-3-6--valuates-reports-302057638.html