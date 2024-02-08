Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2024) - Moovly Media Inc. (TSXV: MVY) (OTCQB: MVVYF) (FSE: 0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to unveil a new integration partnership with Kumullus, a French edtech company providing a cutting-edge SaaS-based authoring tool for video learning. Using Kumullus' platform, companies are able to create highly engaging, interactive and professional-quality training courses.

The integration with Moovly enables Kumullus to offer advanced video creation capabilities within its comprehensive e-learning authoring environment, empowering digital learning managers and course designers to craft engaging videos that can be seamlessly incorporated into their Kumullus learning content. The powerful combination of video and interactivity significantly enhances user engagement and offers richer, more immersive learning experiences.

Geert Coppens, Chief Technical Officer of Moovly, said: "We are proud to help Kumullus expand its impressive offering with our powerful, customizable video creation capabilities. Thanks to this integration, learning content creators will significantly benefit from the additional value that interactive video brings to e-learning effectiveness and learner engagement."

Julien Jean-Alexis, Chief Product Officer of Kumullus added: "As the leading authoring tool for video learning, we are excited to add this versatile video creation extension to our platform. Our customers are now able to easily produce captivating video content in any style and on any topic, and as such elevate the attractiveness and effectiveness of their educational materials. And above all without leaving our authoring tool."

This partnership highlights Moovly's proficiency in offering a highly adaptable and integration-friendly video creation platform. Its ability to equip third-party platforms with a wide range of video creation features underscores the value of Moovly's solutions across various domains where video content creation or generation is key.

For more information, please visit www.moovly.com and www.kumullus.com.

About Kumullus

Kumullus provides the #1 authoring tool for Interactive Video Learning. An intuitive, powerful and innovative All in One suite that makes it quick and easy to create highly engaging interactive video training courses unlike any other.

About Moovly:

Moovly is the leading provider of AI-powered creative tools to create compelling marketing, communications and training videos and video presentations. Moovly's advanced Studio Editor with millions of assets seamlessly integrated, is all you need to create engaging video content to promote, communicate or explain your product, service or message. Moovly's API and Automator technologies allow third parties to automate parts or all of the content creation process, including mass video customization, personalized videos, and automatic content creation or updating by connecting data sources. With clients including users from over 300 of the Fortune 500, small businesses, freelancers and Ivy league universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost effective choice for DIY creation of engaging video-based content.

