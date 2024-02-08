Five9 Intelligent CX Platform identified as the Conversational AI leader with Generative AI, no-code IVA developer platform, and more

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, has been named a leader in the second annual Aragon Research Globe for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) 2024. The Globe identified Five9 for its strengths, notably its growing range of offerings like Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA), Agent Assist, and AI Insights. AI offerings provide better customer experiences, with improved self-service capabilities, as well as better agent experiences, with intelligence and automation to deliver better business outcomes.

Aragon acknowledged Five9 for its commitment to personalization through cutting-edge AI, automation, and journey analytics seamlessly embedded within the platform. These innovative tools not only enhance operational efficiency but also enable the creation of uniquely tailored, AI-driven interactions, bringing a personalized touch to every facet of the CX journey.

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform stands at the forefront of customer engagement, offering a suite of solutions designed to connect seamlessly with customers across their preferred channels. More than just a platform, it is an AI-driven catalyst for transformation, surfacing deep, actionable insights into contact center performance, and elevating businesses by enabling personalized experiences.

"Five9 is honored to be identified as a leader in this 2024 Conversational AI report," said Jonathan Rosenberg, CTO and Head of AI at Five9. "We appreciate this acknowledgement to our commitment to successful delivery of an AI-powered Intelligent Contact Center, providing enterprises a disruptive and powerful set of capabilities to dramatically improve the agent and customer experience."

The report covers 20 major providers in the conversational AI market and specifically reviews their conversational AI offerings as well as trends Aragon Research sees in 2024 and beyond.

"We believe AI is a critical enabler of customer experience. Five9 has real conversational AI because they invested early with the strategic acquisition of Inference Solutions," said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO of Aragon Research. "Five9's native capabilities and technology with IVA, is a competitive advantage in the CCaaS industry and reinforces their commitment to AI."

Five9 also recently earned the Innovation Award for Intelligent Contact Centers from Aragon Research. The Aragon Research award recognizes providers leveraging visionary use of technology to not only adapt as markets change, but to actively disrupt and inform how their markets will evolve. Five9 was formally presented with the award on December 5th, 2023, at Transform 2023, the annual Aragon Research awards ceremony.

About Five9:

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to engage with customers across their channel of choice, empowers managers with insights and intelligence into contact center performance, and elevates your business to deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX. Our cloud-native, scalable, and secure platform includes contact center; omnichannel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,400 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation, and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without a warranty of any kind.

