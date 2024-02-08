Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Wiklund



08.02.2024 / 17:15 CET/CEST





Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Wiklund

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions

8 February 2024 at 17.00 EET

Kjersti Wiklund, a member of the Board of Directors, has acquired in total 11,000 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kjersti Wiklund

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp

LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 51521/11/12

Transaction date: 2024-02-07

Venue: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB (XSTO)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 328 Unit price: 122.3 SEK

(2): Volume: 430 Unit price: 122.3 SEK

(3): Volume: 301 Unit price: 122.3 SEK

(4): Volume: 600 Unit price: 122.3 SEK

(5): Volume: 367 Unit price: 122.3 SEK

(6): Volume: 414 Unit price: 122.3 SEK

(7): Volume: 296 Unit price: 122.3 SEK

(8): Volume: 540 Unit price: 122.3 SEK

(9): Volume: 2,089 Unit price: 122.3 SEK

(10): Volume: 1,618 Unit price: 122.28 SEK

(11): Volume: 167 Unit price: 122.28 SEK

(12): Volume: 45 Unit price: 122.28 SEK

(13): Volume: 125 Unit price: 122.28 SEK

(14): Volume: 684 Unit price: 122.28 SEK

(15): Volume: 1,235 Unit price: 122.28 SEK

(16): Volume: 343 Unit price: 122.28 SEK

(17): Volume: 296 Unit price: 122.28 SEK

(18): Volume: 349 Unit price: 122.28 SEK

(19): Volume: 773 Unit price: 122.28 SEK

Aggregated transactions (19):

Volume: 11,000 Volume weighted average price: 122.28975 SEK

For further information:

Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Group Corporate Communication, +358 10 416 8023

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 17.00 EET on 8 February 2024.

