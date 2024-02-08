OC Oerlikon
February 7, 2023
Ladies and Gentlemen,
We cordially invite you to join us at our analyst and investor conference where Executive Chairman, Michael Suess and Chief Financial Officer, Philipp Mueller, will provide you with an update on the 2023 results and 2024 outlook. The conference, including the Q&A session, will be held in English.
Kindly note that the last day to register is Friday, February 16, 2024.
We look forward to having you join us in-person or virtually at the conference.
Kind regards,
