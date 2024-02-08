Visual Lease: Accounting Today Names VL ESG Steward a Top New Product in 2024

Carbon accounting and sustainability management solution recognized for empowering Enterprises with the data and visibility needed to progress toward their ESG goals

WOODBRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Visual Lease (VL) , the #1 lease optimization software provider, today announced that VL ESG Steward has been named a Top New Product in 2024 by Accounting Today .

VL ESG Steward is the first carbon accounting and sustainability management solution for enterprise real estate and equipment portfolios. Built on decades of lease management best practices, it serves as a centralized system of record for contracts, workflows, financials, and climate risk, providing a complete operational, financial, and environmental view of the portfolio and real-time, asset-level data for sustainability calculations.

"Nearly 70% of senior accounting and finance executives report that their organizations are not fully prepared in terms of their ability to track and measure the environmental impact of leased and owned asset portfolios to comply with the new and emerging environmental reporting requirements," said Robert Michlewicz, CEO of Visual Lease. "After confirming this need mirrored with our customers and partners, we expanded our platform to include VL ESG Steward, which will not only aid in reporting efforts, but also, illuminate areas of opportunity to help companies create a more sustainable future."

VL ESG Steward automatically tracks portfolio changes and calculates asset-level emissions in accordance with the greenhouse gas protocol. It also tracks energy, water, waste, and biodiversity impact in compliance with global regulations, and offers configurable controls to ensure accurate data and complete documentation for attestation.

"It is an honor to have been included in Accounting Today's list of Top New Products for 2024 alongside other industry leaders," added Michlewicz. "This recognition reinforces our team's commitment to helping organizations across the globe leverage their portfolio for strategic financial and operational outcomes."

In 2023, VL ESG Steward was recognized as a finalist for a Software as a Service (SaaS) award within the category of Best SaaS Product for CSR, Sustainability and ESG, and also named a Sustainability Product of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group.

About Visual Lease

Visual Lease is the #1 lease optimization solution provider, empowering organizations to leverage their lease portfolio for strategic financial and operational outcomes. Our powerful and secure platform serves as a centralized system of record for all lease financial, operational and legal data, and is purpose-built to support every team that interacts with a company's lease portfolio. Informed by nearly three decades of experience, our solutions help companies easily sustain compliance with FASB, IFRS, GASB and ISSB reporting requirements, and mitigate the risks and maximize the value associated with their lease records. Our award-winning software is used by 1,500+ organizations to manage more than 1 million real estate, equipment and other leased asset records globally. For more information, visit visuallease.com.

