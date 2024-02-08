Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors

Highlights Q4 2023:

Revenue was USD 237.7 million, up 29% year-on-year (YoY) and 2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ); including USD -2.0 million due to changes in revenues recognized over time according to IFRS 15

Continued strong growth in X-FAB's key end markets automotive, industrial, and medical up 38% YoY*

All-time high revenues* across all technologies: CMOS revenue up 24% YoY, Microsystems revenue up 43% YoY and SiC revenue up 93% YoY

Strong bookings at USD 224.6 million, up 17% YoY

EBITDA at USD 59.6 million, up 41% YoY

EBITDA margin of 25.1%, within the guided 25-29%

EBIT was USD 35.6 million, up 69% YoY

Highlights 2023:

Revenue was USD 906.8 million, up 23% YoY; including USD 16.6 million of revenues recognized over time according to IFRS 15

Core business automotive, industrial, and medical up 31% YoY* reaching a share of 91% of total revenues and a CAGR of 22% over the past five years

EBITDA at USD 245.6 million, up 82% YoY

EBITDA margin of 27.1%, slightly above the guided 23-27%

EBIT was USD 157.7 million, up 175% YoY

Outlook:

Q1 2024 revenue is expected to come in within a range of USD 215-225 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 24-27%.

Full-year 2024 revenue is expected to come in at a range of USD 900-970 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 25-29%.

This guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.10 USD/Euro.

Revenue breakdown* per quarter:

in millions of USD Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q4 y-o-y growth Automotive 89.7 98.3 96.9 104.4 120.9 131.1 135.3 151.8 45% Industrial 41.4 42.5 46.7 42.3 46.9 51.3 53.7 54.3 28% Medical 13.7 13.9 13.5 14.6 17.6 16.2 17.0 16.4 13% Subtotal core business 144.9 154.7 157.0 161.3 185.4 198.7 206.1 222.5 38% 81.1% 81.9% 83.4% 87.9% 89.1% 90.8% 92.2% 92.8% CCC1 32.5 33.6 30.7 21.6 22.5 20.0 17.2 17.2 -21% Others 1.2 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 Revenue* 178.7 188.8 188.3 183.6 208.1 218.9 223.5 239.8 31% Revenue recognized over time 0 0 0 0 0 8.3 10.4 -2.0 Total revenue 178.7 188.8 188.3 183.6 208.1 227.1 233.8 237.7 29% 1Consumer, Communications Computer

in millions of USD Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q4 y-o-y growth CMOS 148.6 156.3 152.6 151.9 172.8 180.7 180.5 188.4 24% Microsystems 17.9 19.8 18.4 19.5 22.2 20.8 24.4 27.9 43% Silicon carbide 12.1 12.8 17.4 12.2 13.2 17.3 18.6 23.5 93% Revenue* 178.7 188.8 188.3 183.6 208.1 218.9 223.5 239.8 31% Revenue recognized over time 0 0 0 0 0 8.3 10.4 -2.0 Total revenue 178.7 188.8 188.3 183.6 208.1 227.1 233.8 237.7 29%

Business development

In the fourth quarter of 2023, X-FAB recorded revenues of USD 237.7 million, up 29% year-on-year and up 2% quarter-on-quarter, which is in line with the guidance of USD 230-245 million. Excluding the negative impact of revenue recognition over time amounting to USD -2.0 million, fourth quarter revenue came in at USD 239.8 million.

Revenues in X-FAB's core markets automotive, industrial, and medical amounted to USD 222.5 million*, up 38% year-on-year, representing a share of 93% of revenues.

In the full year of 2023, X-FAB achieved revenues of USD 906.8 million, up 23% year-on-year including USD 16.6 million in revenues recognized over time according to IFRS 15. Annual turnover in X-FAB's key end markets totaled USD 812.6 million*, up 31% year-on-year. This accounts to 91% of total revenue, compared to 84% in the previous year, reflecting the successful transformation of X-FAB's activities towards high-growth and high value-added business in the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets.

X-FAB's semiconductor technologies enable sustainable and energy-efficient solutions to address today's megatrends, such as the Electrification of Everything to mitigate climate change, or the digitization of healthcare in the context of growing and aging societies. This is also reflected in the strong demand for the broad range of specialty technologies which X-FAB offers, including high-voltage CMOS, MEMS/microsystems and silicon carbide. Bookings in the fourth quarter came in at USD 224.6 million, up 17% year-on-year, full-year order intake was USD 880.5 million, up 9% compared to 2022. At year-end 2023, the backlog amounted to USD 475.8 million.

X-FAB's automotive business continued its strong growth with record fourth quarter revenues of USD 151.8 million*, up 45% year-on-year. Full-year automotive revenues were USD 539.1 million*, up 38% year-on-year. This increase mainly relates to the ramp up of the automotive business at X-FAB France. The French site continued the conversion of capacity into X-FAB's popular 180nm automotive technology, thus replacing capacity that had been used to produce CCC legacy business. In the fourth quarter, 93% of X-FAB France's revenues* were based on X-FAB technologies, against 84% in the same quarter last year.

Industrial revenue in the fourth quarter came in at USD 54.3 million*, up 28% year-on-year. In the full year of 2023, X-FAB recorded industrial revenue of USD 206.2 million*, up 19% year-on-year. Contribution from silicon carbide (SiC) was a key growth driver for X-FAB's industrial business in 2023 with applications such as power inverters for wind and solar systems or industrial inverters for uninterrupted power supply systems.

Fourth quarter SiC revenue amounted to USD 23.5 million*, up 93% year-on-year. For the full year of 2023, X-FAB's SiC business increased 33% to USD 72.6 million*. The total number of SiC wafers produced in 2023 shows a significantly higher increase of 58% year-on-year. SiC revenue growth was partially diluted by the fact that a large portion of customers procure the raw wafers themselves and consign them to X-FAB. This applied to approx. 51% of SiC customers in the fourth quarter and resulted in a lower total billing as there was less pass-through for substrates procured by X-FAB.

In the fourth quarter, X-FAB recorded medical revenue of USD 16.4 million*, up 13% year-on-year. For the full year of 2023, it came in at USD 67.3 million*, up 21% year-on-year. Semiconductor technology is key for digital transformation and efficiency improvements in the healthcare sector. X-FAB's medical business benefited from the increasing use of wearable medical devices as well as the growing demand for testing and point-of-care devices. Among the growth drivers in 2023 were an infrared temperature sensor as well as a DNA sequencing application.

X-FAB's capabilities to combine CMOS and MEMS technology as well as its systems integration expertise to add value on wafer level enables innovative medical solutions and will be a major growth driver for X-FAB's medical business going forward. Revenue of X-FAB's microsystems/MEMS business in the fourth quarter amounted to USD 27.9 million*, up 43% year-on-year, while for the whole 2023 it came in at USD 95.2 million*, up 26% from the previous year. In addition to various medical applications, an application for next generation automotive headlamps also contributed positively to X-FAB's microsystems business in 2023.

X-FAB's CCC (Consumer, Communication Computer) business has reached a sustainable level recording revenue of USD 17.2 million* in the fourth quarter, down 21% year-on-year and flat sequentially.

Prototyping revenues in the fourth quarter came in at USD 27.3 million*, up 16% year-on-year. In 2023, they amounted to USD 108.8 million*, up 19% year-on-year. Prototyping revenues represent new business adding up to the pipeline of new projects and supporting X-FAB's future growth.

The lower revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2024 reflects the faster-than-expected decline in demand for older 150mm CMOS technologies due to inventory adjustments, primarily in the industrial end market. In the medium term, this will be overcompensated by the transition to the growing microsystems and SiC business.

Prototyping and production revenue* per quarter and end market:

in millions of USD Revenue Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Automotive Prototyping 4.7 3.5 3.9 6.2 10.0 Production 99.8 117.3 127.2 129.1 141.8 Industrial Prototyping 11.2 14.2 16.6 14.3 10.5 Production 31.1 32.7 34.8 39.4 43.8 Medical Prototyping 2.8 2.9 2.5 3.3 3.3 Production 11.8 14.7 13.7 13.7 13.1 CCC Prototyping 4.6 5.7 4.5 3.3 3.5 Production 17.1 16.8 15.4 13.9 13.7

Operations update

Fourth quarter utilization rate varied by technology and site. X-FAB's 200mm CMOS, silicon carbide and MEMS/microsystems capacity continued to be fully loaded, while the aforementioned decline in demand for older 150mm CMOS technologies resulted in lower capacity utilization at the Lubbock, Texas and Erfurt, Germany fabs.

X-FAB's ongoing capacity expansion program progressed well and is on schedule. In 2023, X-FAB Texas produced 58% more SiC wafers than in the previous year. At X-FAB Sarawak, building construction to increase the site's capacity by 10,000 wafer starts per month is expected to be completed after the summer months, and it is planned to start moving in equipment in the fourth quarter of this year.

In 2023, X-FAB's total capital expenditures amounted to USD 337.8 million, in line with expectations. In the fourth quarter, capital expenditures came in at USD 100.4 million. Based on the ongoing capacity expansion program and anticipated equipment deliveries in the course of this year, X-FAB expects capital expenditures in 2024 to come in at approx. USD 550 million. Major expenditures in 2024 will include the capacity expansion project at X-FAB Sarawak, Malaysia, the continued capacity conversion at X-FAB France as well as the further expansion of X-FAB's SiC manufacturing line in Lubbock, Texas.

Financial update

Fourth quarter EBITDA was USD 59.6 million with an EBITDA margin of 25.1%, in line with the guidance of 25-29%. Excluding the effect of revenues recognized over time in accordance with IFRS 15, the EBITDA margin of the fourth quarter would have been 25.4%, representing a decline of 1.4 percentage points quarter-on-quarter, which is attributable to various factors. These include higher cost of fixed assets, increased general administrative expenses related to business process optimization activities as well as the planned introduction of a new ERP system and higher staff costs.

Full year EBITDA came in at the upper end of the guided 23-27% and amounted to USD 245.6 million with an EBITDA margin of 27.1%. This compares to an EBITDA margin of 18.2% in 2022. Excluding revenue recognized over time, the EBITDA margin in 2023 would have been 26.7%.

X-FAB's business is naturally hedged in terms of currency exposure. As a result, profitability is not affected by exchange rate fluctuations. At a constant USD/Euro exchange rate of 1.02 as experienced in the previous year's quarter, the EBITDA margin would have been 0.1 percentage points lower.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter amounted to USD 405.7 million, up 4% compared to the end of the previous quarter.

Management comments

Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "We finished the year very successfully with above-market growth rates in our core automotive, industrial and medical markets. Our automotive business grew by 38% year-on-year, while industrial and medical revenues each increased by around 20%. This shows that X-FAB, with its specialty technologies, is perfectly positioned to continue its growth path in the future. I am pleased with the progress we have made in expanding our capacity to better serve our customers' demand. 2024 will be a very important year for our capacity expansion program, which runs through 2025. The consistently strong development of our prototyping revenues reflecting new business wins gives us confidence in X-FAB's future success and the achievement of our long-term goals.

About X-FAB

X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 µm to 110 nm, and its special silicon carbide and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs more than 4,200 people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.

Forward-looking information

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness, or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Dec 2023 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Dec 2022 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2023 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2023 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2022 audited Revenue* 239,750 183,638 223,452 890,181 739,469 Revenue recognized over time -2,017 0 10,360 16,605 0 Total revenue 237,733 183,638 233,812 906,786 739,469 Revenues in USD in 57 56 57 56 58 Revenues in EUR in 43 44 43 44 42 Cost of sales -174,183 -142,791 -164,147 -648,734 -563,515 Gross Profit 63,551 40,847 69,665 258,052 175,954 Gross Profit margin in % 26.7 22.2 29.8 28.5 23.8 Research and development expenses -12,581 -10,208 -10,782 -47,191 -40,803 Selling expenses -2,157 -2,218 -1,999 -8,463 -8,179 General and administrative expenses -13,113 -9,400 -11,583 -47,157 -37,487 Rental income and expenses from investment properties -532 -448 977 2,906 -298 Other income and other expenses 392 2,458 -2,376 -472 -31,852 Operating profit 35,559 21,031 43,902 157,674 57,335 Finance income 10,451 10,635 9,011 34,658 36,531 Finance costs -10,172 -10,472 -8,493 -37,149 -56,804 Net financial result 280 163 518 -2,490 -20,273 Profit before tax 35,839 21,194 44,420 155,184 37,062 Income tax 2,964 20,025 -2,747 6,711 15,429 Profit for the period 38,803 41,219 41,673 161,895 52,491 Operating profit (EBIT) 35,559 21,031 43,902 157,674 57,335 Depreciation 24,048 21,161 21,808 87,939 77,534 EBITDA 59,607 42,192 65,711 245,614 134,869 EBITDA margin in % 25.1 23.0 28.1 27.1 18.2 Earnings per share at the end of period 0.30 0.32 0.32 1.24 0.40 Weighted average number of shares 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 EUR/USD average exchange rate 1.07570 1.01900 1.08842 1.08138 1.05431

Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of USD Year ended 31 Dec 2023 unaudited Year ended 31 Dec 2022 audited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant, and equipment 734,488 460,126 Investment properties 7,171 7,675 Intangible assets 5,627 6,199 Other non-current assets 58 79 Deferred tax assets 83,772 67,977 Total non-current assets 831,117 542,056 Current assets Inventories 269,227 214,435 Contract assets 24,010 0 Trade and other receivables 123,101 73,116 Other assets 50,658 56,024 Cash and cash equivalents 405,701 369,425 Total current assets 872,698 713,001 TOTAL ASSETS 1,703,814 1,255,057 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 432,745 432,745 Share premium 348,709 348,709 Retained earnings 180,159 16,509 Cumulative translation adjustment -301 -226 Treasury shares -770 -770 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 960,542 796,967 Non-controlling interests 0 0 Total equity 960,542 796,967 Non-current liabilities Non-current loans and borrowings 42,661 63,432 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 4,024 4,024 Total non-current liabilities 46,685 67,456 Current liabilities Trade payables 90,681 53,654 Current loans and borrowings 218,316 233,513 Other current liabilities and provisions 387,591 103,467 Total current liabilities 696,588 390,634 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,703,814 1,255,057

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Dec 2023 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Dec 2022 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2023 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2023 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2022 audited Income before taxes 35,839 21,194 44,420 155,184 37,062 Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities: 16,227 20,664 26,845 88,948 96,296 Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies 24,048 21,161 21,808 87,939 77,534 Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization -730 -811 -753 -2,972 -3,346 Interest income and expenses (net) 607 3,242 -105 2,600 17,407 Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net) -199 -1,890 -1,554 -3,373 -3,889 Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives and financial assets (net) 0 500 0 0 500 Other non-cash transactions (net) -7,498 -1,538 7,448 4,754 8,090 Changes in working capital: 70,615 12,564 -38,694 172,490 -32,886 Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables -469 9,571 3,206 -39,774 -6,661 Decrease/(increase) of other receivables prepaid expenses 5,371 -7,955 -6,943 4,855 -12,759 Decrease/(increase) of inventories -8,266 -10,159 -13,049 -52,504 -33,422 Decrease/(increase) of contract assets 2,017 0 0 -24,010 0 (Decrease)/increase of trade payables 6,323 6,563 -19,254 6,134 -1,873 (Decrease)/increase of other liabilities 65,666 14,544 -2,653 277,789 21,828 Income taxes (paid)/received -3,275 77 -2,874 -6,658 -480 Cash Flow from operating activities 119,405 54,500 29,697 409,964 99,991 Cash Flow from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, equipment intangible assets -100,432 -54,056 -83,964 -337,789 -180,580 Payments for investments 0 0 0 0 -204 Payments for loan investments to related parties -39 -106 -61 -276 -299 Proceeds from loan investments related parties 47 54 44 252 284 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 235 1,902 1,805 3,733 4,017 Interest received 3,748 895 3,139 10,457 1,801 Cash Flow used in investing activities -96,442 -51,311 -79,038 -323,622 -174,981

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow con't

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Dec 2023 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Dec 2022 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2023 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2023 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2022 audited Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from loans and borrowings 105,640 32,002 85,904 205,784 184,272 Repayment of loans and borrowings -112,939 -5,358 -79,067 -241,806 -11,420 Receipts of sale leaseback arrangements 0 0 0 0 7,723 Payments of lease installments -1,197 -1,283 -1,530 -5,512 -5,662 Receipt of government grants and subsidies 0 433 0 0 945 Interest paid -7,170 -3,738 -1,892 -11,630 -17,812 Distribution to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 0 -11 Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities -15,666 22,056 3,415 -53,164 158,035 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash 7,129 16,712 -4,587 3,099 -3,808 Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents 7,298 25,245 -45,926 33,177 83,046 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 391,274 327,468 441,786 369,425 290,187 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 405,701 369,425 391,274 405,701 369,425

*excluding revenues recognized over time according to IFRS 15

