Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The Door and Window Handles Market to Boom, the Market to Hit $17.70 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global door and window handles market is growing at a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period.

Door and Window Handles Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 17.70 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 14.02 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 3.97 % Study Period 2020-2029 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Market Segmentation Type, Door Handle, Window Handle, Material, Application, Installation, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics • Rising Real Estate and Construction Sector • Policies Supporting Residential Boom • Revival of the Travel & Tourism Industry • Growing Demand in Emerging Countries

Rapid urbanization has opened up better job opportunities for people, which has led to an improvement in living standards and an increase in per capita disposable incomes. Urbanization also leads to a change in the sociological profile of end-users in demography and sociography. Therefore, urbanization is predicted to raise spending on housing improvements and architectural features, which can promote the market for door and window handles in the emerging economies of African and Latin American countries. Most millennials in the US spend around $2,000, while baby boomers are willing to spend more. For instance, baby boomers spend $5,000 to $10,000 for home improvement and tend to pay most of the amount in cash, whereas millennials try to pay most through credit cards. The spending is made by millennials in the replacement of fenestration products in the kitchen, doors, and windows.

Moreover, it has been observed that women in the US focus more on spending on home improvements. Most people purchase building materials and renovation supplies from stores such as Lowe's, Home Depot, IKEA, Walmart, and Menards. The current investment in home renovation is expected to enhance the opportunity for penetration in door and window handles in the region.

Segmentation Insights

The door handle segment is anticipated to lead the revenue generation for door and window handles in the global market. Over recent years, there has been a consistent rise in the demand for door lever handles. This surge is attributed to several factors, including a heightened emphasis on ergonomics and accessibility, evolving architectural trends, and a preference for contemporary yet practical door solutions. Door lever handles have gained significant traction in the global door handle market, emerging as a favored option. The growing emphasis on universal design and accessibility has notably fueled this demand.

Additionally, the increasing awareness of catering to the needs of elderly and disabled individuals has further propelled the preference for door lever handles due to their user-friendly nature. These handles require minimal grip strength and manual expertness, making them easily operable for individuals of varying abilities and ages. As a result, they offer enhanced usability and convenience.

The global market for door and window handles categorizes door handles into several segments, including lever handles, door knobs, pull handles, sliding door handles, and others. Lever handles, also known as door levers, are extensively utilized in residential, commercial, and public structures. Their design is particularly advantageous for individuals with mobility impairments, as they necessitate less grip strength and dexterity, enhancing accessibility. These handles are available in a diverse range of materials, styles, and finishes, allowing them to complement various interior design themes. Materials such as stainless steel, brass, and wood are commonly used, while finishes span from polished chrome to antique bronze. The increasing emphasis on universal design and accessibility has significantly contributed to the growing demand for lever handles. Consequently, lever handles have emerged as a popular choice in the global door handle market, contributing to the segment's substantial market share.

Rising Demand for Modernized Healthcare Facilities Booming the Door and Window Handles Market

The healthcare construction market in the US showed signs of growth in 2023, with government leaders taking initiatives to upgrade, modernize, and expand existing healthcare facilities. With the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for hospitals and related infrastructure increased with a surge in the hospitalization of patients, surgeries, and check-ups. All these factors compelled hospitals toward modernized services by expanding their service areas to maintain high quality and sustainability. There has been a rise in investments in expanding the workforce and physical infrastructure of hospitals, clinics, lounges, pharmacies, open theaters, and research laboratories. Regarding infrastructural development, players in the healthcare segment focus on building strong solutions for their door and window handles. Countries such as China, the US, Italy, and India are on the verge of constructing new facilities that require door and window handles. The construction of healthcare facilities can also be more inclined toward safety and hygiene with modifications in architecture and design. This might compel the vendors to integrate their door and window handles with digitalization and remote operation features to comply with dynamic needs. Some major vendors, such as ASSA ABLOY and dormakaba, specifically manufacture door and window handles for the healthcare industry. The construction engineers and healthcare facility managers are looking to reinforce the plan to meet the ever-changing construction guidelines. Investments that are aimed at developing the infrastructure of healthcare facilities will also support the growth of the commercial door and window handles market.

Door and window handles with antimicrobial surface protection are a cheap and necessary way to safeguard residential and non-residential buildings. Antimicrobial films in the door and window handles are most useful in the hospital segment, as the surface in this segment is more prone to viruses and bacteria. For antimicrobial films, healthcare professionals and patients have a broad range of advantages. Without causing damage to the environment or being toxic to patients, these films can easily be applied to door and window handles in hospitals. With several advantages in the healthcare segment, these door and window handles with antimicrobial films provide great opportunities for the global door and window handles market.

The Door and Window Handles Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the door and window handles market over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the door and window handles market growth from 2023 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the door and window handles market size and its contribution and focusing on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the door and window handles market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the door and window handles market across different regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the door and window handles market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the door and window handles market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.

About the Report

The global door and window handles market is provided for the forecast years 2024 to 2029 and the base year 2023. The market is segmented by type, material, application, installation, and geography. The report provides a holistic approach to the global door and window handles market, enabling customers to analyze the market thoroughly.

Key Company Profiles

ASSA ABLOY

Allegion

dormakaba

Internorm

Hafele

Sugatsune

Fapim

GEZE

Pella

AAR KAY VOX

Emtek Products

Kuriki Manufacture

ECO Schulte

Karcher Design

Reguitti

REHAU

Gretsch-Unitas (G-U)

Dynasty Hardware

Cal-Royal Products

Guangdong Archie Hardware

C.R. Laurance

Deltana Enterprises

Prime-Line

Ozone

Hettich Holding

Market Segmentation

Type

Door Handle

Window Handle

Door Handle

Lever Handle

Door Knobs

Pull Handle

Sliding Door Handle

Others

Window Handle

Espagnolette

Cockspur

Tilt & Turn

Sash Windows & Lifts

Others

Material

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Glass

Others

Application

Residential

Non-residential

Installation

New Construction

Replacement

Geography

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia



Singapore

Europe

Germany



France



The UK



Italy



Nordic



Poland



Spain



Netherlands

North America

The US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

The UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the door and window handles market?

What is the growth rate of the global door and window handles market?

Which region dominates the global door and window handles market share?

What are the significant trends in the door and window handles market?

Who are the key players in the global door and window handles market?

