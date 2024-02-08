Walt Disney, PayPal, Palantir, Hershey, BioNTech uvm. Aktienlust 4er-ZOOM - Live
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|18:30
|17:55
|Biontech-Deal mit britischer Biotechfirma
|17:46
|BioNTech partners with Autolus to boost cell therapy manufacturing
|17:42
|BioNTech & Autolus Partner to Advance CAR-T Therapies, Boost Pipeline Efficiency
|17:24
|BioNTech to invest $200M in Autolus as part of a CAR-T deal
|18:18
|Hershey plans job cuts as consumer spending, cocoa costs weigh on business
|17:30
|Hershey's Mixed Bag: Stable Q4 Earnings Amid Slow Sales Growth And Rising Cocoa Costs
|16:46
|Hershey rises on job cuts, cost-saving initiatives
|16:30
|Arm Holdings Posts Upbeat Results, Joins Hershey, CyberArk Software, Wynn Resorts And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday
|19:31
|Palantir's Profitable Pivot: Why Wall Street Can't Ignore PLTR Anymore
|19:13
|SONDERMITTEILUNG AM ABEND: Freitag platzt die Bombe bei Palantir Technologies! Das müssen Anleger jetzt wissen!
|18:30
|18:30
|Palantir Aktie: Erneute Kursexplosion beim Big Data Spezialisten nach starken Zahlen und KI-Ausblick
|17:31
|Palantir Announces New Partnership to Support Energy Production in Bahrain
|20:00
|PayPal stock skids down 11% as company navigates a 'transition' year
|19:31
|PayPal Beat Expectations, So Why Did the Stock Crash and Burn Thursday Morning?
|19:17
|Top Stock Movers Now: Arm, Disney, PayPal, and More
|19:13
|SONDERMITTEILUNG AM ABEND: Freitag platzt die Bombe bei Paypal! Das müssen Anleger jetzt wissen!
|18:46
|PayPal's new boss risks meeting his low targets
|19:31
|3 Reasons Disney Stock Is Up 12.7% Today
|19:17
|Top Stock Movers Now: Arm, Disney, PayPal, and More
|18:58
|Fubo Raises "Concerns" About ESPN/Fox/WBD Sports Streaming Service
|18:53
|Disneys spektakuläre Antwort auf das Metaverse: Disney steigt mit Milliarden beim Entwickler ...
|18:31
|Disney's excellent quarter may not be enough to fend off activist investor Nelson Peltz
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BIONTECH SE ADR
|87,84
|-0,16 %
|HERSHEY COMPANY
|190,55
|+5,66 %
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|23,150
|+5,61 %
|PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC
|51,99
|-11,39 %
|WALT DISNEY COMPANY
|103,50
|+12,50 %