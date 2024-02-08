Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Werden JETZT hochgradige Kupfer & Goldvorkommen bestätigt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CS32 | ISIN: DK0061540341 | Ticker-Symbol: 3LUA
Tradegate
08.02.24
11:41 Uhr
0,624 Euro
-0,008
-1,27 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6160,62519:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.02.2024 | 17:06
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Green Hydrogen Systems A/S: Green Hydrogen Systems signs new order for 8.1 MW electrolyser capacity

Company announcement 03/2024

Green Hydrogen Systems signs order for 8.1 MW electrolyser capacity

Kolding, Denmark, 8 February 2024 - Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces an order covering 9 units of the HyProvide® A-series electrolyser for a total capacity of 8.1MW. The units are scheduled for delivery in 2024 and 2025.

The electrolyser order is signed with one of the Company's existing customers in the UK, specialising in renewable off-grid energy generation.

"We are excited to announce this new order. It reaffirms the competitive position of our standardised, modular, pressurised alkaline electrolysers," says Green Hydrogen Systems' CCO, Søren Rydbirk.

Green Hydrogen Systems will be responsible for delivering the electrolyser units as well as on-site maintenance, remote monitoring and operational support as part of a multi-year service agreement.

For more info, please contact:

Søren Rydbirk, CCO, +45 5084 5202, sry@greenhydrogen.dk

Peter Friis, CEO, +45 2282 7031, pfr@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised, modular electrolysers to produce green hydrogen based on renewable energy. Green hydrogen plays a crucial role in the ongoing fundamental shift in energy systems towards net-zero emission in 2050. Founded in 2007 and building on years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems has a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems
Ticker: GREENH
Tag: Company announcement


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.