Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-to-date 2023 Financial Results

Fourth quarter and year-to-date 2023 highlights:

Net income of $9.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $12.1 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income of $43.0 million, or $2.73 per diluted share, compared to $39.4 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Cost of deposits of 179 basis points and total funding costs of 219 basis points for the quarter.

Based on the December 29, 2023 market close share price of $18.44, the $0.16 fourth quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 3.47% and a dividend payout ratio of 25.81%.

"Overall, another solid quarter as we grew loans by $45.8 million. We also increased noninterest income and decreased our noninterest expense when compared to the linked quarter. This helped offset continued net interest margin pressure and allowed us to beat analyst's consensus by four cents for the quarter" said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income decreased $2.5 million, or 7.7%, for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Interest income increased $9.2 million while interest expense increased $11.7 million. The increase in interest income was driven by both increases in rates and increases in volume. The increase in interest expense was driven by rate and volume as well, but also by a shift in the mix of funding sources.

Net interest margin decreased 57 basis points to 3.44% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 4.01% for the same period a year ago.

The increase in interest income was due to increases in both yield and in asset volume. The 68 basis point increase in yield led to a $5.6 million increase in interest income, while the $249.7 million increase in average earning assets led to a $3.6 million increase in interest income. The increase in volume can be attributed to organic growth.

Interest expense increased $11.7 million, or 171.4%, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 167 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $329.2 million. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily in brokered time deposits and short-term FHLB borrowings to fund growth. The increase in funding cost, as well as the shift in the funding mix, are driving the increase in interest.

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans and leases** $ 2,805,995 $ 43,172 6.10 %

$ 2,559,114 $ 34,495 5.35 % Taxable securities *** 352,186 2,901 2.85 %

365,258 2,692 2.61 % Non-taxable securities *** 275,046 2,365 3.79 %

264,869 2,190 3.65 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 16,117 161 3.96 %

10,394 22 0.84 % Total interest-earning assets *** $ 3,449,344 $ 48,599 5.52 %

$ 3,199,635 39,399 4.84 % Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 26,221





16,435



Premises and equipment, net 58,576





64,952



Accrued interest receivable 12,455





10,385



Intangible assets 134,867





132,516



Bank owned life insurance 55,441





53,378



Other assets 67,544





67,557



Less allowance for loan losses (35,802)





(28,025)



Total Assets $ 3,768,646





$ 3,516,833



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 1,345,199 $ 2,873 0.85 %

$ 1,449,412 $ 582 0.16 % Time 817,961 10,532 5.11 %

260,607 907 1.38 % Short-term FHLB borrowings 276,949 3,877 5.55 %

258,254 2,517 3.87 % Long-term FHLB borrowings 2,458 14 2.26 %

5,694 (5) -0.35 % Other borrowings 543 8 5.85 %

116,683 1,749 5.94 % Subordinated debentures 103,927 1,243 4.75 %

103,784 1,081 4.13 % Repurchase agreements - - 0.00 %

23,429 3 0.05 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,547,037 $ 18,547 2.89 %

$ 2,217,863 6,834 1.22 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 814,642





939,736



Other liabilities 69,101





59,725



Shareholders' equity 337,866





299,509



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,768,646





$ 3,516,833



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 30,052 2.63 %



$ 32,565 3.61 %















Net interest margin ***



3.44 %





4.01 %

















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $629 thousand and $582 thousand for the periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans















*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $91.0 million and $80.8 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

For the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income increased $15.3 million, or 13.9%, compared to the same period in 2022.

Interest income increased $56.6 million, or 44.8%, for the twelve months of 2023. Average earning assets increased $351.6 million, resulting in an increase in interest income of $23.2 million. Average yields increased 119 basis points, resulting in an increase in interest income of $33.4 million. The increase in volume can be attributed to both organic growth and to the acquisitions during 2022 of Comunibanc Corp ("Comunibanc") and Civista Leasing and Financing ("CLF"), formerly known as Vision Financial group ("VFG").

Interest expense increased $41.3 million, or 258.8%, for the twelve months of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Average rates increased 159 basis points compared to 2022, resulting in $26.3 million of the increase in interest expense. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $399.0 million, resulting in $15.0 million of the increase in interest expense.

Net interest margin increased 5 basis points to 3.70% for the twelve months of 2023, compared to 3.65% for the same period a year ago.

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans ** $ 2,722,797 $ 160,755 5.90 %

$ 2,286,928 $ 108,053 4.72 % Taxable securities *** 363,972 11,718 2.88 %

341,600 9,123 2.49 % Non-taxable securities *** 282,678 9,282 3.79 %

263,981 7,859 3.56 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 21,551 979 4.54 %

146,849 1,120 0.76 % Total interest-earning assets *** $ 3,390,998 $ 182,734 5.35 %

$ 3,039,358 126,155 4.16 % Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 39,219





84,777



Premises and equipment, net 58,456





34,577



Accrued interest receivable 11,499





8,650



Intangible assets 133,626





96,492



Bank owned life insurance 54,211





50,076



Other assets 63,152





50,765



Less allowance for loan losses (33,814)





(27,721)



Total Assets $ 3,717,347





$ 3,336,974



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 1,356,789 $ 7,689 0.57 %

$ 1,423,134 $ 1,442 0.10 % Time 578,243 26,066 4.51 %

253,399 2,398 0.95 % Short-term FHLB borrowings 280,887 14,493 5.16 %

66,875 2,566 3.84 % Long-term FHLB borrowings 2,909 66 2.27 %

45,325 510 1.13 % Other borrowings 74,269 4,071 5.50 %

91,985 5,243 5.70 % Subordinated debentures 103,873 4,849 4.67 %

103,741 3,781 8.37 % Repurchase agreements 8,685 4 0.05 %

22,293 11 0.05 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,405,655 $ 57,238 2.38 %

$ 2,006,752 15,951 0.79 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 917,005





937,890



Other liabilities 50,963





76,189



Shareholders' equity 343,724





316,143



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,717,347





$ 3,336,974



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 125,496 2.97 %



$ 110,204 3.37 %















Net interest margin ***



3.70 %





3.65 %

















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $2.5 million and $2.1 million for the periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans















*** - 2023 and 2022 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $71.0 million and $39.8 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.3 million compared to $752 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily related to loan and lease growth.

On January 1, 2023, Civista adopted CECL, which resulted in an adjustment to the reserve of approximately $4.3 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, provision for credit losses was $4.4 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period of 2022. The reserve ratio increased to 1.30% as of December 31, 2023 from 1.08% at December 31, 2022.

The adoption of CECL also resulted in an additional $3.4 million reserve for unfunded commitments, which is reflected as a liability in the consolidated financial statements. Provision for unfunded commitments for the fourth quarter of 2023 was ($80) thousand and $515 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. There was no provision for unfunded commitments during the twelve months of 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest income totaled $8.8million, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 12.3%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31,

2023

2022

$ change

% change Service charges $ 1,749

$ 2,070

$ (321)

-15.5 % Net gain/(loss) on equity securities 147

162

(15)

-9.3 % Net gain on sale of loans and leases 875

1,251

(376)

-30.1 % ATM/Interchange fees 1,654

1,509

145

9.6 % Wealth management fees 1,197

1,189

8

0.7 % Lease revenue and residual income 1,436

2,310

(874)

-37.8 % Bank owned life insurance 282

252

30

11.9 % Swap fees 475

247

228

92.3 % Other 1,008

1,074

(66)

-6.1 % Total noninterest income $ 8,823

$ 10,064

$ (1,241)

-12.3 %

















The decrease in service charge income of $321 thousand is primarily made up of a $249 thousand decrease in other business service charges related to our tax processing program as well as a $76 thousand decrease in consumer overdraft charges.

The net gain on sale of loans and leases decreased by $376 thousand compared to the same period last year. CLF generated a $579 thousand gain on the sale of $13.3 million in commercial loans and leases compared to a $923 thousand gain on the sale of $28 million for the same period last year. The sale of mortgage loans generated a $296 thousand gain on the sale of $14.3 million compared to a $328 thousand gain on the sale of $20.2 million for the same period in 2022.

Lease revenue and residual income contributed $1.4 million to noninterest income compared to $2.3 million for the same period of 2022, a decrease of $874 thousand. The decrease in lease revenue and residual income is attributable to a decrease in operating lease revenue.

Swap fees increased $228 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. The increase was due to an increase in volume driven by the rate environment.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, noninterest income totaled $37.2 million, an increase of $8.1 million, or 27.8%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Twelve months ended December 31,

2023

2022

$ change

% change Service charges $ 7,206

$ 7,074

$ 132

1.9 % Net gain on sale of securities -

10

(10)

-100.0 % Net (loss) on equity securities (21)

118

(139)

-117.8 % Net gain on sale of loans and leases 2,908

3,397

(489)

-14.4 % ATM/Interchange fees 5,880

5,499

381

6.9 % Wealth management fees 4,767

4,902

(135)

-2.8 % Lease revenue and residual income 7,595

2,310

5,285

228.8 % Bank owned life insurance 1,112

984

128

13.0 % Tax refund processing fees 2,375

2,375

-

0.0 % Swap fees 673

247

426

172.5 % Other 4,668

2,160

2,508

116.1 % Total noninterest income $ 37,163

$ 29,076

$ 8,087

27.8 %

















The net gain on sale of loans and leases decreased by $489 thousand compared to the same period last year. CLF generated a $1.7 million gain on the sale of $46.2 million in commercial loans and leases as compared to a $923 thousand gain on the sale of $28 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. The sale of mortgage loans generated a $1.2 million gain on the sale of $56.8 million, compared to a $2.473 million gain on $127.8 million in volume for the same period of 2022.

Lease revenue and residual income increased $5.3 million due to the acquisition of CLF during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Swap fees increased $426 thousand compared to the same period of 2022. The increase was due to an increase in volume driven by the rate environment.

Other income increased as result of a $1.5 million fee collected associated with the renewal of the company's contract with MasterCard. Other income also increased as result of $629 thousand in other noninterest income generated by the acquisition of Civista Leasing and Finance primarily attributable to interim rent.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest expense totaled $25.3 million, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 7.3%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31,

2023

2022

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 14,154

$ 14,407

$ (253)

-1.8 % Net occupancy and equipment 4,170

4,649

(479)

-10.3 % Contracted data processing 512

889

(377)

-42.4 % Taxes and assessments 679

356

323

90.7 % Professional services 1,148

1,795

(647)

-36.0 % Amortization of intangible assets 384

406

(22)

-5.4 % ATM/Interchange expense 605

589

16

2.7 % Marketing (190)

444

(634)

-142.8 % Software maintenance expense 1,178

993

185

18.6 % Other 2,673

2,773

(100)

-3.6 % Total noninterest expense $ 25,313

$ 27,301

$ (1,988)

-7.3 %

Compensation expense decreased primarily due to reduction in expense accruals related to incentives, success sharing and SERP.

The decrease in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily due to a $192 thousand decrease in equipment depreciation and expense related to CLF. Additionally, equipment expense decreased $255 thousand due to a one-time adjustment to equipment expense in 2022.

Taxes and assessments increased due to an increase in the FDIC assessment rate charged.

Professional services decreased during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 2022 due to $635 thousand in acquisitions-related consulting and legal and audit fees expensed in 2022.

Marketing expense decreased $634 thousand compared to the same period in 2022 due to nonrecurring advertising and marketing efforts in new markets due to the acquisitions and the new branch opening in 2022.

The efficiency ratio was 64.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 63.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a decrease in noninterest income and in net interest income, partially offset by a decrease noninterest expense.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter 2023 was 14.1% compared to 16.7% in 2022.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, noninterest expense totaled $107.6 million, an increase of $17.1 million, or 18.9%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Twelve months ended December 31,

2023

2022

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 58,291

$ 51,061

$ 7,230

14.2 % Net occupancy and equipment 16,480

9,771

6,709

68.7 % Contracted data processing 2,242

2,788

(546)

-19.6 % Taxes and assessments 3,663

2,772

891

32.1 % Professional services 4,952

5,388

(436)

-8.1 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,579

1,296

283

21.8 % ATM/Interchange expense 2,420

2,248

172

7.7 % Marketing 1,352

1,513

(161)

-10.6 % Software maintenance expense 4,167

3,433

734

21.4 % Other 12,465

10,223

2,242

21.9 % Total noninterest expense $ 107,611

$ 90,493

$ 17,118

18.9 %

Compensation expense increased primarily due to $6.2 million of expense related to the acquisition of CLF. Other increases related to salaries were a result of annual merit increases and add-to-staff positions as well as increases in employee insurance. The year-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 531 at December 31, 2023, an increase of 50 FTEs over the same period in 2022.

The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily due to a $6.1 million increase in equipment depreciation related to the acquisition of CLF.

Amortization of intangible assets increased $283 thousand in 2023 compared to 2022 related to the core deposit intangible associated with the acquisition of Comunibanc.

Software expense increased $734 thousand, primarily due to a $364 thousand increase attributable to the digital banking platform in 2023. Additionally, new software platforms, as well as other increases related to converting systems and regular increases in monthly software fees, led to an increase of $110 thousand.

The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to a $467 thousand increase in bad check loss expense, a $313 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, and additional expenses related to CLF of $422 thousand. Business promotion, dues and subscriptions, travel & lodging and donations all increased as well.

The efficiency ratio was 65.2% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to 64.0% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by increases in net interest income and noninterest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate was 15.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 16.2% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $222.0 million, or 6.1%, from December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2023, primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio.

End of period loan and lease balances











(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















December 31,

December 31,









2023

2022

$ Change

% Change Commercial and Agriculture $ 304,793

$ 278,595

$ 26,198

9.4 % Commercial Real Estate:













Owner Occupied 377,322

371,148

6,174

1.7 % Non-owner Occupied 1,161,893

1,018,736

143,157

14.1 % Residential Real Estate 659,841

552,781

107,060

19.4 % Real Estate Construction 260,409

243,127

17,282

7.1 % Farm Real Estate 24,771

24,708

63

0.3 % Lease financing receivable 54,642

36,797

17,845

48.5 % Consumer and Other 18,056

20,774

(2,718)

-13.1 % Loan participations sold, reflected

as secured borrowings -

101,615

(101,615)

-100.0 % Total Loans $ 2,861,727

$ 2,648,281

$ 213,446

8.1 %

Loan and lease balances increased $213.4 million, or 8.1% since December 31, 2022 and $106.8 million, or 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commercial growth is predominantly due to loan production from the leasing division and an increase in new commercial customers. The revolving line of credit balances in our portfolio continue to be less than forty percent advanced. Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner Occupied category, especially in the multi-family area in the major Ohio metropolitan areas. Real Estate Construction has increased with consistent demand for more projects across the state of Ohio. The undrawn construction availability continues to be near all-time highs. Residential Real Estate has grown with continued new production in our Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") product, more home construction loans, and more on balance sheet ARM products in this continued higher rate environment. At December 31, 2022, certain participated loan agreements contained restrictive language that precluded sales accounting treatment. During the third quarter of 2023, these agreements were amended with language that met derecognition conditions, signed and returned by our customers, thus qualifying for sales accounting treatment. The balances of such agreements were revised and accounted for as secured borrowings as of December 31, 2022. In addition, interest income and expense were also revised during the time derecognition conditions were not met.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $365.0 million, or 13.9%, from December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2023.

End of period deposit balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















December 31,

December 31,









2023

2022

$ Change

% Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 771,699

$ 896,333

$ (124,634)

-13.9 % Interest-bearing demand 449,449

527,879

(78,430)

-14.9 % Savings and money market 863,067

876,427

(13,360)

-1.5 % Time deposits 900,813

319,345

581,468

182.1 % Total Deposits $ 2,985,028

$ 2,619,984

$ 365,044

13.9 %

The decrease in noninterest-bearing demand of $124.6 million was primarily due to a $76.8 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts and $35.2 million noninterest-bearing personal accounts. The $78.4 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits was primarily due to a $41.6 million decrease in interest-bearing public fund accounts, an $18.6 million decrease in interest-bearing business accounts and a $10.3 million decrease in Jumbo NOW accounts. The decrease in savings and money market was primarily due to a $73.5 million decrease in statement savings, an $15.1 million decrease in corporate savings, a $36.7 million decrease in personal money markets, partially offset by a $58.9 million increase in brokered money market accounts, a $41.7 million increase in business money market accounts and a $12.6 million increase in public money market accounts. The increase in time certificates was primarily due to a $454.5 million increase in brokered time deposits. In addition, Jumbo time certificates increased $86.1 million and retail time certificates increased $44.8 million.

FHLB overnight advances totaled $338.0 million on December 31, 2023, down from $393.7 million on December 31, 2022. FHLB term advances totaled $2.4 million on December 31, 2023, down from $3.6 million on December 31, 2022.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the twelve months of 2023, Civista repurchased 84,230 shares for $1.5 million at a weighted average price of $17.77 per share. We have approximately $12.0 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization. The current repurchase plan will expire in May 2024. In January, Civista liquidated 5,620 shares held by employees, at $21.52 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity increased $37.2 million from December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2023, primarily due to a $27.3 million increase in retained earnings and to a $10.5 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net losses of $979 thousand for the twelve months of 2023 compared to net recoveries of $118 thousand for the same period of 2022. The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.30% at December 31, 2023 and 1.08% at December 31, 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses





(dollars in thousands)















Twelve months ended December 31,

2023

2022 Beginning of period $ 28,511

$ 26,641 CECL adoption adjustments 5,193

- Charge-offs (1,431)

(222) Recoveries 452

340 Provision 4,435

1,752 End of period $ 37,160

$ 28,511

Allowance for Unfunded Commitments



(dollars in thousands)















Twelve months ended December 31,

2023

2022 Beginning of period $ -

$ - CECL adoption adjustments 3,386



Charge-offs -

- Recoveries -

- Provision 515

- End of period $ 3,901

$ -

Non-performing assets at December 31, 2023 were $15.1 million, a 38.7% increase from December 31, 2022. The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.30% at December 31, 2023 and 0.31% at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans decreased from 261.45% at December 31, 2022 to 245.67% at December 31, 2023.

Non-performing Assets





(dollars in thousands) December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022 Non-accrual loans $ 12,467

$ 7,890 Restructured loans 2,659

3,015 Total non-performing loans 15,126

10,905 Other Real Estate Owned -

- Total non-performing assets $ 15,126

$ 10,905

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Interest income $ 48,599

$ 39,399

$ 182,734

$ 126,155 Interest expense 18,547

6,834

57,238

15,951 Net interest income 30,052

32,565

125,496

110,204 Provision for credit losses 2,325

752

4,435

1,752 Net interest income after provision 27,727

31,813

121,061

108,452 Noninterest income 8,823

10,064

37,163

29,076 Noninterest expense 25,313

27,301

107,611

90,493 Income before taxes 11,237

14,576

50,613

47,035 Income tax expense 1,582

2,428

7,649

7,608 Net income 9,655

12,148

42,964

39,427















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.16

$ 0.14

$ 0.61

$ 0.56















Earnings per common share













Basic













Net income $ 9,655

$ 12,148

$ 42,964

$ 39,427 Less allocation of earnings and













dividends to participating securities 362

54

1,585

177 Net income available to common













shareholders - basic $ 9,293

$ 12,094

$ 41,379

$ 39,250 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,695,978

15,717,439

15,734,624

15,162,033 Less average participating securities 588,625

70,179

579,857

68,043 Weighted average number of shares outstanding











used to calculate basic earnings per share 15,107,353

15,647,260

15,154,767

15,093,990















Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.62

$ 0.77

$ 2.73

$ 2.60 Diluted 0.62

0.77

2.73

2.60















Selected financial ratios:













Return on average assets 1.02 %

1.37 %

1.16 %

1.18 % Return on average equity 11.34 %

16.09 %

12.50 %

12.47 % Dividend payout ratio 25.81 %

18.11 %

22.34 %

21.54 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.44 %

4.01 %

3.69 %

3.65 %

Selected Balance Sheet Items (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Cash and due from financial institutions $ 60,406

$ 43,361 Investment in time deposits 1,225

1,477 Investment securities 620,441

617,592 Loans held for sale 1,725

683 Loans 2,861,728

2,648,281 Less: allowance for credit losses (37,160)

(28,511) Net loans 2,824,568

2,619,770 Other securities 29,998

33,585 Premises and equipment, net 56,769

64,018 Goodwill and other intangibles 135,028

136,454 Bank owned life insurance 61,335

53,543 Other assets 69,923

68,962 Total assets $ 3,861,418

$ 3,639,445







Total deposits $ 2,985,028

$ 2,619,984 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term 338,000

393,700 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term 2,392

3,578 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase -

25,143 Subordinated debentures 103,943

103,799 Other borrowings 9,859

15,516 Secured borrowings -

101,615 Securities purchased payable -

1,338 Tax refunds in process 2,885

278 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 47,309

39,658 Total shareholders' equity 372,002

334,836 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,861,418

$ 3,639,445







Shares outstanding at period end 15,695,424

15,728,234







Book value per share $ 23.70

$ 21.29 Equity to asset ratio 9.63 %

9.20 %







Selected asset quality ratios:





Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.30 %

1.08 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.39 %

0.30 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 245.67 %

261.45 %







Non-performing asset analysis





Nonaccrual loans $ 12,467

$ 7,890 Restructured loans 2,659

3,015 Other real estate owned -

- Total $ 15,126

$ 10,905

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, End of Period Balances 2023

2023

2023

2023

2022



















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 60,406

$ 50,316

$ 41,354

$ 52,723

$ 43,361 Investment in time deposits 1,225

1,472

1,719

1,721

1,477 Investment securities 620,441

595,508

619,250

629,829

617,592 Loans held for sale 1,725

1,589

3,014

1,465

683 Loans and leases 2,861,728

2,759,771

2,728,390

2,681,180

2,648,281 Allowance for credit losses (37,160)

(35,280)

(35,149)

(34,196)

(28,511) Net Loans 2,824,568

2,724,491

2,693,241

2,646,984

2,619,770 Other securities 29,998

34,224

28,449

35,383

33,585 Premises and equipment, net 56,769

58,989

60,899

61,895

64,018 Goodwill and other intangibles 125,520

134,998

135,406

135,808

136,454 Bank owned life insurance 61,335

54,053

53,787

53,796

53,543 Other assets 79,431

82,157

70,971

66,068

68,962 Total Assets $ 3,861,418

$ 3,737,797

$ 3,708,090

$ 3,685,672

$ 3,639,445



















Liabilities

















Total deposits $ 2,985,028

$ 2,795,743

$ 2,942,774

$ 2,843,516

$ 2,619,984 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term 338,000

431,500

142,000

212,000

393,700 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term 2,392

2,573

2,859

3,361

3,578 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase -

-

6,788

15,631

25,143 Subordinated debentures 103,943

103,921

103,880

103,841

103,799 Other borrowings 9,859

10,964

12,568

13,938

15,516 Secured borrowings -

4,881

92,110

101,114

101,615 Securities purchased payable -

1,755

-

-

1,338 Tax refunds in process 2,885

493

7,208

5,752

278 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 47,309

53,222

48,027

38,822

39,658 Total liabilities 3,489,416

3,405,052

3,358,214

3,337,975

3,304,609



















Shareholders' Equity

















Common shares 311,166

310,975

310,784

310,412

310,182 Retained earnings 183,788

176,644

168,777

161,110

156,493 Treasury shares (75,422)

(75,412)

(73,915)

(73,915)

(73,794) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (47,530)

(79,462)

(55,770)

(49,910)

(58,045) Total shareholders' equity 372,002

332,745

349,876

347,697

334,836



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,861,418

$ 3,737,797

$ 3,708,090

$ 3,685,672

$ 3,639,445



















Quarterly Average Balances

















Assets:

















Earning assets $ 3,449,344

$ 3,443,226

$ 3,354,967

$ 3,313,285

$ 3,199,635 Securities 645,202

645,202

658,515

655,987

630,127 Loans 2,805,995

2,742,736

2,689,515

2,649,901

2,559,114 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Total deposits $ 2,977,802

$ 2,946,849

$ 2,817,712

$ 2,654,356

$ 2,649,755 Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,163,160

1,966,014

1,912,955

1,692,470

1,710,019 Other interest-bearing liabilities 383,877

178,614

471,837

616,505

507,844 Total shareholders' equity 337,866

348,209

347,647

341,159

299,509

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, Income statement 2023

2023

2023

2023

2022



















Total interest and dividend income $ 48,599

$ 46,601

$ 44,609

$ 42,925

$ 39,399 Total interest expense 18,547

15,097

13,270

10,324

6,834 Net interest income 30,052

31,504

31,339

32,601

32,565 Provision for loan losses 2,325

630

861

620

752 Noninterest income 8,823

8,125

9,149

11,068

10,064 Noninterest expense 25,313

26,752

27,913

27,633

27,301 Income before taxes 11,237

12,247

11,714

15,416

14,576 Income tax expense 1,582

1,860

1,680

2,528

2,428 Net income $ 9,655

$ 10,387

$ 10,034

$ 12,888

$ 12,148



















Per share data





































Earnings per common share

















Basic

















Net income $ 9,655

$ 10,387

$ 10,034

$ 12,888

$ 12,148 Less allocation of earnings and

















dividends to participating securities 362

389

374

453

432 Net income available to common

















shareholders - basic $ 9,293

$ 9,998

$ 9,660

$ 12,435

$ 11,716



















Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,695,978

15,735,007

15,775,812

15,732,092

15,717,439 Less average participating securities 588,625

588,715

588,715

552,882

559,596 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

















used to calculate basic earnings per share 15,107,353

15,146,292

15,187,097

15,179,210

15,157,843



















Earnings per common share

















Basic $ 0.62

$ 0.66

$ 0.64

$ 0.82

$ 0.77 Diluted 0.62

0.66

0.64

0.82

0.77



















Common shares dividend paid $ 2,511

$ 2,521

$ 2,367

$ 2,201

$ 2,202



















Dividends paid per common share 0.16

0.16

0.15

0.14

0.14

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, Asset quality 2023

2023

2023

2023

2022



















Allowance for credit losses:

















Beginning of period $ 35,280

$ 35,251

$ 34,196

$ 28,511

$ 27,773 CECL adoption adjustments -

-

-

5,193

- Charge-offs (577)

(666)

(14)

(175)

(58) Recoveries 132

65

208

47

44 Provision 2,325

630

861

620

752 End of period $ 37,160

$ 35,280

$ 35,251

$ 34,196

$ 28,511



















Allowance for unfunded commitments:

















Beginning of period $ 3,981

$ 3,851

$ 3,587

$ -

$ - CECL adoption adjustments -

-

-

3,386

- Charge-offs -

-

-

-

- Recoveries -

-

-

-

- Provision (80)

130

264

201

- End of period $ 3,901

$ 3,981

$ 3,851

$ 3,587

$ -



















Ratios

















Allowance to total loans 1.30 %

1.28 %

1.29 %

1.28 %

1.08 % Allowance to nonperforming assets 245.66 %

308.52 %

327.05 %

345.91 %

261.45 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 245.66 %

308.52 %

327.05 %

345.82 %

261.45 %



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans $ 15,126

$ 11,435

$ 10,747

$ 9,860

$ 10,905 Other real estate owned -

-

-

26

- Total nonperforming assets $ 15,126

$ 11,435

$ 10,747

$ 9,886

$ 10,905



















Capital and liquidity

















Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.75 %

8.73 %

8.69 %

8.42 %

8.69 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.72 %

10.82 %

10.71 %

10.50 %

10.43 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.45 %

14.60 %

14.49 %

14.31 %

14.05 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 6.36 %

5.49 %

6.00 %

5.96 %

5.66 %



















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022



















Tangible Common Equity

















Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP $ 372,012

$ 332,745

$ 349,876

$ 347,697

$ 334,835 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 135,028

134,998

135,406

135,808

136,454 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 236,984

$ 197,747

$ 214,470

$ 211,889

$ 198,381



















Total Shares Outstanding 15,695,424

15,695,997

15,780,227

15,732,092

15,728,234



















Tangible book value per share $ 15.10

$ 12.60

$ 13.59

$ 13.47

$ 12.61



















Tangible Assets

















Total Assets - GAAP $ 3,861,418

$ 3,737,797

$ 3,708,090

$ 3,688,232

$ 3,639,445 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 135,028

134,998

135,406

135,808

136,454 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 3,726,390

$ 3,602,799

$ 3,572,684

$ 3,552,424

$ 3,502,991



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.36 %

5.49 %

6.00 %

5.96 %

5.66 %

