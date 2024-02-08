Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-to-date 2023 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and twelve month periods ending December 31, 2023.
Fourth quarter and year-to-date 2023 highlights:
- Net income of $9.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $12.1 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Net income of $43.0 million, or $2.73 per diluted share, compared to $39.4 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
- Cost of deposits of 179 basis points and total funding costs of 219 basis points for the quarter.
- Based on the December 29, 2023 market close share price of $18.44, the $0.16 fourth quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 3.47% and a dividend payout ratio of 25.81%.
"Overall, another solid quarter as we grew loans by $45.8 million. We also increased noninterest income and decreased our noninterest expense when compared to the linked quarter. This helped offset continued net interest margin pressure and allowed us to beat analyst's consensus by four cents for the quarter" said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.
Results of Operations:
For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
Net interest income decreased $2.5 million, or 7.7%, for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Interest income increased $9.2 million while interest expense increased $11.7 million. The increase in interest income was driven by both increases in rates and increases in volume. The increase in interest expense was driven by rate and volume as well, but also by a shift in the mix of funding sources.
Net interest margin decreased 57 basis points to 3.44% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 4.01% for the same period a year ago.
The increase in interest income was due to increases in both yield and in asset volume. The 68 basis point increase in yield led to a $5.6 million increase in interest income, while the $249.7 million increase in average earning assets led to a $3.6 million increase in interest income. The increase in volume can be attributed to organic growth.
Interest expense increased $11.7 million, or 171.4%, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 167 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $329.2 million. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily in brokered time deposits and short-term FHLB borrowings to fund growth. The increase in funding cost, as well as the shift in the funding mix, are driving the increase in interest.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases**
$ 2,805,995
$ 43,172
6.10 %
$ 2,559,114
$ 34,495
5.35 %
Taxable securities ***
352,186
2,901
2.85 %
365,258
2,692
2.61 %
Non-taxable securities ***
275,046
2,365
3.79 %
264,869
2,190
3.65 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
16,117
161
3.96 %
10,394
22
0.84 %
Total interest-earning assets ***
$ 3,449,344
$ 48,599
5.52 %
$ 3,199,635
39,399
4.84 %
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
26,221
16,435
Premises and equipment, net
58,576
64,952
Accrued interest receivable
12,455
10,385
Intangible assets
134,867
132,516
Bank owned life insurance
55,441
53,378
Other assets
67,544
67,557
Less allowance for loan losses
(35,802)
(28,025)
Total Assets
$ 3,768,646
$ 3,516,833
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 1,345,199
$ 2,873
0.85 %
$ 1,449,412
$ 582
0.16 %
Time
817,961
10,532
5.11 %
260,607
907
1.38 %
Short-term FHLB borrowings
276,949
3,877
5.55 %
258,254
2,517
3.87 %
Long-term FHLB borrowings
2,458
14
2.26 %
5,694
(5)
-0.35 %
Other borrowings
543
8
5.85 %
116,683
1,749
5.94 %
Subordinated debentures
103,927
1,243
4.75 %
103,784
1,081
4.13 %
Repurchase agreements
-
-
0.00 %
23,429
3
0.05 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 2,547,037
$ 18,547
2.89 %
$ 2,217,863
6,834
1.22 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
814,642
939,736
Other liabilities
69,101
59,725
Shareholders' equity
337,866
299,509
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,768,646
$ 3,516,833
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 30,052
2.63 %
$ 32,565
3.61 %
Net interest margin ***
3.44 %
4.01 %
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $629 thousand and $582 thousand for the periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $91.0 million and $80.8 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.
For the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
Net interest income increased $15.3 million, or 13.9%, compared to the same period in 2022.
Interest income increased $56.6 million, or 44.8%, for the twelve months of 2023. Average earning assets increased $351.6 million, resulting in an increase in interest income of $23.2 million. Average yields increased 119 basis points, resulting in an increase in interest income of $33.4 million. The increase in volume can be attributed to both organic growth and to the acquisitions during 2022 of Comunibanc Corp ("Comunibanc") and Civista Leasing and Financing ("CLF"), formerly known as Vision Financial group ("VFG").
Interest expense increased $41.3 million, or 258.8%, for the twelve months of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Average rates increased 159 basis points compared to 2022, resulting in $26.3 million of the increase in interest expense. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $399.0 million, resulting in $15.0 million of the increase in interest expense.
Net interest margin increased 5 basis points to 3.70% for the twelve months of 2023, compared to 3.65% for the same period a year ago.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 2,722,797
$ 160,755
5.90 %
$ 2,286,928
$ 108,053
4.72 %
Taxable securities ***
363,972
11,718
2.88 %
341,600
9,123
2.49 %
Non-taxable securities ***
282,678
9,282
3.79 %
263,981
7,859
3.56 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
21,551
979
4.54 %
146,849
1,120
0.76 %
Total interest-earning assets ***
$ 3,390,998
$ 182,734
5.35 %
$ 3,039,358
126,155
4.16 %
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
39,219
84,777
Premises and equipment, net
58,456
34,577
Accrued interest receivable
11,499
8,650
Intangible assets
133,626
96,492
Bank owned life insurance
54,211
50,076
Other assets
63,152
50,765
Less allowance for loan losses
(33,814)
(27,721)
Total Assets
$ 3,717,347
$ 3,336,974
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 1,356,789
$ 7,689
0.57 %
$ 1,423,134
$ 1,442
0.10 %
Time
578,243
26,066
4.51 %
253,399
2,398
0.95 %
Short-term FHLB borrowings
280,887
14,493
5.16 %
66,875
2,566
3.84 %
Long-term FHLB borrowings
2,909
66
2.27 %
45,325
510
1.13 %
Other borrowings
74,269
4,071
5.50 %
91,985
5,243
5.70 %
Subordinated debentures
103,873
4,849
4.67 %
103,741
3,781
8.37 %
Repurchase agreements
8,685
4
0.05 %
22,293
11
0.05 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 2,405,655
$ 57,238
2.38 %
$ 2,006,752
15,951
0.79 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
917,005
937,890
Other liabilities
50,963
76,189
Shareholders' equity
343,724
316,143
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,717,347
$ 3,336,974
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 125,496
2.97 %
$ 110,204
3.37 %
Net interest margin ***
3.70 %
3.65 %
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $2.5 million and $2.1 million for the periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
*** - 2023 and 2022 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $71.0 million and $39.8 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.
Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.3 million compared to $752 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily related to loan and lease growth.
On January 1, 2023, Civista adopted CECL, which resulted in an adjustment to the reserve of approximately $4.3 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, provision for credit losses was $4.4 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period of 2022. The reserve ratio increased to 1.30% as of December 31, 2023 from 1.08% at December 31, 2022.
The adoption of CECL also resulted in an additional $3.4 million reserve for unfunded commitments, which is reflected as a liability in the consolidated financial statements. Provision for unfunded commitments for the fourth quarter of 2023 was ($80) thousand and $515 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. There was no provision for unfunded commitments during the twelve months of 2022.
For the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest income totaled $8.8million, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 12.3%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended December 31,
2023
2022
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 1,749
$ 2,070
$ (321)
-15.5 %
Net gain/(loss) on equity securities
147
162
(15)
-9.3 %
Net gain on sale of loans and leases
875
1,251
(376)
-30.1 %
ATM/Interchange fees
1,654
1,509
145
9.6 %
Wealth management fees
1,197
1,189
8
0.7 %
Lease revenue and residual income
1,436
2,310
(874)
-37.8 %
Bank owned life insurance
282
252
30
11.9 %
Swap fees
475
247
228
92.3 %
Other
1,008
1,074
(66)
-6.1 %
Total noninterest income
$ 8,823
$ 10,064
$ (1,241)
-12.3 %
The decrease in service charge income of $321 thousand is primarily made up of a $249 thousand decrease in other business service charges related to our tax processing program as well as a $76 thousand decrease in consumer overdraft charges.
The net gain on sale of loans and leases decreased by $376 thousand compared to the same period last year. CLF generated a $579 thousand gain on the sale of $13.3 million in commercial loans and leases compared to a $923 thousand gain on the sale of $28 million for the same period last year. The sale of mortgage loans generated a $296 thousand gain on the sale of $14.3 million compared to a $328 thousand gain on the sale of $20.2 million for the same period in 2022.
Lease revenue and residual income contributed $1.4 million to noninterest income compared to $2.3 million for the same period of 2022, a decrease of $874 thousand. The decrease in lease revenue and residual income is attributable to a decrease in operating lease revenue.
Swap fees increased $228 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. The increase was due to an increase in volume driven by the rate environment.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, noninterest income totaled $37.2 million, an increase of $8.1 million, or 27.8%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Twelve months ended December 31,
2023
2022
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 7,206
$ 7,074
$ 132
1.9 %
Net gain on sale of securities
-
10
(10)
-100.0 %
Net (loss) on equity securities
(21)
118
(139)
-117.8 %
Net gain on sale of loans and leases
2,908
3,397
(489)
-14.4 %
ATM/Interchange fees
5,880
5,499
381
6.9 %
Wealth management fees
4,767
4,902
(135)
-2.8 %
Lease revenue and residual income
7,595
2,310
5,285
228.8 %
Bank owned life insurance
1,112
984
128
13.0 %
Tax refund processing fees
2,375
2,375
-
0.0 %
Swap fees
673
247
426
172.5 %
Other
4,668
2,160
2,508
116.1 %
Total noninterest income
$ 37,163
$ 29,076
$ 8,087
27.8 %
The net gain on sale of loans and leases decreased by $489 thousand compared to the same period last year. CLF generated a $1.7 million gain on the sale of $46.2 million in commercial loans and leases as compared to a $923 thousand gain on the sale of $28 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. The sale of mortgage loans generated a $1.2 million gain on the sale of $56.8 million, compared to a $2.473 million gain on $127.8 million in volume for the same period of 2022.
Lease revenue and residual income increased $5.3 million due to the acquisition of CLF during the fourth quarter of 2022.
Swap fees increased $426 thousand compared to the same period of 2022. The increase was due to an increase in volume driven by the rate environment.
Other income increased as result of a $1.5 million fee collected associated with the renewal of the company's contract with MasterCard. Other income also increased as result of $629 thousand in other noninterest income generated by the acquisition of Civista Leasing and Finance primarily attributable to interim rent.
For the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest expense totaled $25.3 million, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 7.3%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended December 31,
2023
2022
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 14,154
$ 14,407
$ (253)
-1.8 %
Net occupancy and equipment
4,170
4,649
(479)
-10.3 %
Contracted data processing
512
889
(377)
-42.4 %
Taxes and assessments
679
356
323
90.7 %
Professional services
1,148
1,795
(647)
-36.0 %
Amortization of intangible assets
384
406
(22)
-5.4 %
ATM/Interchange expense
605
589
16
2.7 %
Marketing
(190)
444
(634)
-142.8 %
Software maintenance expense
1,178
993
185
18.6 %
Other
2,673
2,773
(100)
-3.6 %
Total noninterest expense
$ 25,313
$ 27,301
$ (1,988)
-7.3 %
Compensation expense decreased primarily due to reduction in expense accruals related to incentives, success sharing and SERP.
The decrease in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily due to a $192 thousand decrease in equipment depreciation and expense related to CLF. Additionally, equipment expense decreased $255 thousand due to a one-time adjustment to equipment expense in 2022.
Taxes and assessments increased due to an increase in the FDIC assessment rate charged.
Professional services decreased during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 2022 due to $635 thousand in acquisitions-related consulting and legal and audit fees expensed in 2022.
Marketing expense decreased $634 thousand compared to the same period in 2022 due to nonrecurring advertising and marketing efforts in new markets due to the acquisitions and the new branch opening in 2022.
The efficiency ratio was 64.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 63.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a decrease in noninterest income and in net interest income, partially offset by a decrease noninterest expense.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter 2023 was 14.1% compared to 16.7% in 2022.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, noninterest expense totaled $107.6 million, an increase of $17.1 million, or 18.9%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Twelve months ended December 31,
2023
2022
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 58,291
$ 51,061
$ 7,230
14.2 %
Net occupancy and equipment
16,480
9,771
6,709
68.7 %
Contracted data processing
2,242
2,788
(546)
-19.6 %
Taxes and assessments
3,663
2,772
891
32.1 %
Professional services
4,952
5,388
(436)
-8.1 %
Amortization of intangible assets
1,579
1,296
283
21.8 %
ATM/Interchange expense
2,420
2,248
172
7.7 %
Marketing
1,352
1,513
(161)
-10.6 %
Software maintenance expense
4,167
3,433
734
21.4 %
Other
12,465
10,223
2,242
21.9 %
Total noninterest expense
$ 107,611
$ 90,493
$ 17,118
18.9 %
Compensation expense increased primarily due to $6.2 million of expense related to the acquisition of CLF. Other increases related to salaries were a result of annual merit increases and add-to-staff positions as well as increases in employee insurance. The year-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 531 at December 31, 2023, an increase of 50 FTEs over the same period in 2022.
The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily due to a $6.1 million increase in equipment depreciation related to the acquisition of CLF.
Amortization of intangible assets increased $283 thousand in 2023 compared to 2022 related to the core deposit intangible associated with the acquisition of Comunibanc.
Software expense increased $734 thousand, primarily due to a $364 thousand increase attributable to the digital banking platform in 2023. Additionally, new software platforms, as well as other increases related to converting systems and regular increases in monthly software fees, led to an increase of $110 thousand.
The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to a $467 thousand increase in bad check loss expense, a $313 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, and additional expenses related to CLF of $422 thousand. Business promotion, dues and subscriptions, travel & lodging and donations all increased as well.
The efficiency ratio was 65.2% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to 64.0% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by increases in net interest income and noninterest income.
Civista's effective income tax rate was 15.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 16.2% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $222.0 million, or 6.1%, from December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2023, primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio.
End of period loan and lease balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
$ Change
% Change
Commercial and Agriculture
$ 304,793
$ 278,595
$ 26,198
9.4 %
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
377,322
371,148
6,174
1.7 %
Non-owner Occupied
1,161,893
1,018,736
143,157
14.1 %
Residential Real Estate
659,841
552,781
107,060
19.4 %
Real Estate Construction
260,409
243,127
17,282
7.1 %
Farm Real Estate
24,771
24,708
63
0.3 %
Lease financing receivable
54,642
36,797
17,845
48.5 %
Consumer and Other
18,056
20,774
(2,718)
-13.1 %
Loan participations sold, reflected
-
101,615
(101,615)
-100.0 %
Total Loans
$ 2,861,727
$ 2,648,281
$ 213,446
8.1 %
Loan and lease balances increased $213.4 million, or 8.1% since December 31, 2022 and $106.8 million, or 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commercial growth is predominantly due to loan production from the leasing division and an increase in new commercial customers. The revolving line of credit balances in our portfolio continue to be less than forty percent advanced. Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner Occupied category, especially in the multi-family area in the major Ohio metropolitan areas. Real Estate Construction has increased with consistent demand for more projects across the state of Ohio. The undrawn construction availability continues to be near all-time highs. Residential Real Estate has grown with continued new production in our Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") product, more home construction loans, and more on balance sheet ARM products in this continued higher rate environment. At December 31, 2022, certain participated loan agreements contained restrictive language that precluded sales accounting treatment. During the third quarter of 2023, these agreements were amended with language that met derecognition conditions, signed and returned by our customers, thus qualifying for sales accounting treatment. The balances of such agreements were revised and accounted for as secured borrowings as of December 31, 2022. In addition, interest income and expense were also revised during the time derecognition conditions were not met.
Deposits
Total deposits increased $365.0 million, or 13.9%, from December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2023.
End of period deposit balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
$ Change
% Change
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 771,699
$ 896,333
$ (124,634)
-13.9 %
Interest-bearing demand
449,449
527,879
(78,430)
-14.9 %
Savings and money market
863,067
876,427
(13,360)
-1.5 %
Time deposits
900,813
319,345
581,468
182.1 %
Total Deposits
$ 2,985,028
$ 2,619,984
$ 365,044
13.9 %
The decrease in noninterest-bearing demand of $124.6 million was primarily due to a $76.8 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts and $35.2 million noninterest-bearing personal accounts. The $78.4 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits was primarily due to a $41.6 million decrease in interest-bearing public fund accounts, an $18.6 million decrease in interest-bearing business accounts and a $10.3 million decrease in Jumbo NOW accounts. The decrease in savings and money market was primarily due to a $73.5 million decrease in statement savings, an $15.1 million decrease in corporate savings, a $36.7 million decrease in personal money markets, partially offset by a $58.9 million increase in brokered money market accounts, a $41.7 million increase in business money market accounts and a $12.6 million increase in public money market accounts. The increase in time certificates was primarily due to a $454.5 million increase in brokered time deposits. In addition, Jumbo time certificates increased $86.1 million and retail time certificates increased $44.8 million.
FHLB overnight advances totaled $338.0 million on December 31, 2023, down from $393.7 million on December 31, 2022. FHLB term advances totaled $2.4 million on December 31, 2023, down from $3.6 million on December 31, 2022.
Stock Repurchase Program
During the twelve months of 2023, Civista repurchased 84,230 shares for $1.5 million at a weighted average price of $17.77 per share. We have approximately $12.0 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization. The current repurchase plan will expire in May 2024. In January, Civista liquidated 5,620 shares held by employees, at $21.52 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.
Shareholders' Equity
Total shareholders' equity increased $37.2 million from December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2023, primarily due to a $27.3 million increase in retained earnings and to a $10.5 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss.
Asset Quality
Civista recorded net losses of $979 thousand for the twelve months of 2023 compared to net recoveries of $118 thousand for the same period of 2022. The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.30% at December 31, 2023 and 1.08% at December 31, 2022.
Allowance for Credit Losses
(dollars in thousands)
Twelve months ended December 31,
2023
2022
Beginning of period
$ 28,511
$ 26,641
CECL adoption adjustments
5,193
-
Charge-offs
(1,431)
(222)
Recoveries
452
340
Provision
4,435
1,752
End of period
$ 37,160
$ 28,511
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments
(dollars in thousands)
Twelve months ended December 31,
2023
2022
Beginning of period
$ -
$ -
CECL adoption adjustments
3,386
Charge-offs
-
-
Recoveries
-
-
Provision
515
-
End of period
$ 3,901
$ -
Non-performing assets at December 31, 2023 were $15.1 million, a 38.7% increase from December 31, 2022. The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.30% at December 31, 2023 and 0.31% at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans decreased from 261.45% at December 31, 2022 to 245.67% at December 31, 2023.
Non-performing Assets
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Non-accrual loans
$ 12,467
$ 7,890
Restructured loans
2,659
3,015
Total non-performing loans
15,126
10,905
Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 15,126
$ 10,905
Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to join the Civista Bancshares, Inc. fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.
An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $3.9 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 43 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Leasing & Finance, a division of Civista Bank, offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest income
$ 48,599
$ 39,399
$ 182,734
$ 126,155
Interest expense
18,547
6,834
57,238
15,951
Net interest income
30,052
32,565
125,496
110,204
Provision for credit losses
2,325
752
4,435
1,752
Net interest income after provision
27,727
31,813
121,061
108,452
Noninterest income
8,823
10,064
37,163
29,076
Noninterest expense
25,313
27,301
107,611
90,493
Income before taxes
11,237
14,576
50,613
47,035
Income tax expense
1,582
2,428
7,649
7,608
Net income
9,655
12,148
42,964
39,427
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.16
$ 0.14
$ 0.61
$ 0.56
Earnings per common share
Basic
Net income
$ 9,655
$ 12,148
$ 42,964
$ 39,427
Less allocation of earnings and
dividends to participating securities
362
54
1,585
177
Net income available to common
shareholders - basic
$ 9,293
$ 12,094
$ 41,379
$ 39,250
Weighted average common shares outstanding
15,695,978
15,717,439
15,734,624
15,162,033
Less average participating securities
588,625
70,179
579,857
68,043
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to calculate basic earnings per share
15,107,353
15,647,260
15,154,767
15,093,990
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.62
$ 0.77
$ 2.73
$ 2.60
Diluted
0.62
0.77
2.73
2.60
Selected financial ratios:
Return on average assets
1.02 %
1.37 %
1.16 %
1.18 %
Return on average equity
11.34 %
16.09 %
12.50 %
12.47 %
Dividend payout ratio
25.81 %
18.11 %
22.34 %
21.54 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.44 %
4.01 %
3.69 %
3.65 %
Selected Balance Sheet Items
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash and due from financial institutions
$ 60,406
$ 43,361
Investment in time deposits
1,225
1,477
Investment securities
620,441
617,592
Loans held for sale
1,725
683
Loans
2,861,728
2,648,281
Less: allowance for credit losses
(37,160)
(28,511)
Net loans
2,824,568
2,619,770
Other securities
29,998
33,585
Premises and equipment, net
56,769
64,018
Goodwill and other intangibles
135,028
136,454
Bank owned life insurance
61,335
53,543
Other assets
69,923
68,962
Total assets
$ 3,861,418
$ 3,639,445
Total deposits
$ 2,985,028
$ 2,619,984
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term
338,000
393,700
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term
2,392
3,578
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
-
25,143
Subordinated debentures
103,943
103,799
Other borrowings
9,859
15,516
Secured borrowings
-
101,615
Securities purchased payable
-
1,338
Tax refunds in process
2,885
278
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
47,309
39,658
Total shareholders' equity
372,002
334,836
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 3,861,418
$ 3,639,445
Shares outstanding at period end
15,695,424
15,728,234
Book value per share
$ 23.70
$ 21.29
Equity to asset ratio
9.63 %
9.20 %
Selected asset quality ratios:
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.30 %
1.08 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.39 %
0.30 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
245.67 %
261.45 %
Non-performing asset analysis
Nonaccrual loans
$ 12,467
$ 7,890
Restructured loans
2,659
3,015
Other real estate owned
-
-
Total
$ 15,126
$ 10,905
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
End of Period Balances
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 60,406
$ 50,316
$ 41,354
$ 52,723
$ 43,361
Investment in time deposits
1,225
1,472
1,719
1,721
1,477
Investment securities
620,441
595,508
619,250
629,829
617,592
Loans held for sale
1,725
1,589
3,014
1,465
683
Loans and leases
2,861,728
2,759,771
2,728,390
2,681,180
2,648,281
Allowance for credit losses
(37,160)
(35,280)
(35,149)
(34,196)
(28,511)
Net Loans
2,824,568
2,724,491
2,693,241
2,646,984
2,619,770
Other securities
29,998
34,224
28,449
35,383
33,585
Premises and equipment, net
56,769
58,989
60,899
61,895
64,018
Goodwill and other intangibles
125,520
134,998
135,406
135,808
136,454
Bank owned life insurance
61,335
54,053
53,787
53,796
53,543
Other assets
79,431
82,157
70,971
66,068
68,962
Total Assets
$ 3,861,418
$ 3,737,797
$ 3,708,090
$ 3,685,672
$ 3,639,445
Liabilities
Total deposits
$ 2,985,028
$ 2,795,743
$ 2,942,774
$ 2,843,516
$ 2,619,984
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term
338,000
431,500
142,000
212,000
393,700
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term
2,392
2,573
2,859
3,361
3,578
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
-
-
6,788
15,631
25,143
Subordinated debentures
103,943
103,921
103,880
103,841
103,799
Other borrowings
9,859
10,964
12,568
13,938
15,516
Secured borrowings
-
4,881
92,110
101,114
101,615
Securities purchased payable
-
1,755
-
-
1,338
Tax refunds in process
2,885
493
7,208
5,752
278
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
47,309
53,222
48,027
38,822
39,658
Total liabilities
3,489,416
3,405,052
3,358,214
3,337,975
3,304,609
Shareholders' Equity
Common shares
311,166
310,975
310,784
310,412
310,182
Retained earnings
183,788
176,644
168,777
161,110
156,493
Treasury shares
(75,422)
(75,412)
(73,915)
(73,915)
(73,794)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(47,530)
(79,462)
(55,770)
(49,910)
(58,045)
Total shareholders' equity
372,002
332,745
349,876
347,697
334,836
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,861,418
$ 3,737,797
$ 3,708,090
$ 3,685,672
$ 3,639,445
Quarterly Average Balances
Assets:
Earning assets
$ 3,449,344
$ 3,443,226
$ 3,354,967
$ 3,313,285
$ 3,199,635
Securities
645,202
645,202
658,515
655,987
630,127
Loans
2,805,995
2,742,736
2,689,515
2,649,901
2,559,114
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Total deposits
$ 2,977,802
$ 2,946,849
$ 2,817,712
$ 2,654,356
$ 2,649,755
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 2,163,160
1,966,014
1,912,955
1,692,470
1,710,019
Other interest-bearing liabilities
383,877
178,614
471,837
616,505
507,844
Total shareholders' equity
337,866
348,209
347,647
341,159
299,509
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Income statement
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Total interest and dividend income
$ 48,599
$ 46,601
$ 44,609
$ 42,925
$ 39,399
Total interest expense
18,547
15,097
13,270
10,324
6,834
Net interest income
30,052
31,504
31,339
32,601
32,565
Provision for loan losses
2,325
630
861
620
752
Noninterest income
8,823
8,125
9,149
11,068
10,064
Noninterest expense
25,313
26,752
27,913
27,633
27,301
Income before taxes
11,237
12,247
11,714
15,416
14,576
Income tax expense
1,582
1,860
1,680
2,528
2,428
Net income
$ 9,655
$ 10,387
$ 10,034
$ 12,888
$ 12,148
Per share data
Earnings per common share
Basic
Net income
$ 9,655
$ 10,387
$ 10,034
$ 12,888
$ 12,148
Less allocation of earnings and
dividends to participating securities
362
389
374
453
432
Net income available to common
shareholders - basic
$ 9,293
$ 9,998
$ 9,660
$ 12,435
$ 11,716
Weighted average common shares outstanding
15,695,978
15,735,007
15,775,812
15,732,092
15,717,439
Less average participating securities
588,625
588,715
588,715
552,882
559,596
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to calculate basic earnings per share
15,107,353
15,146,292
15,187,097
15,179,210
15,157,843
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.62
$ 0.66
$ 0.64
$ 0.82
$ 0.77
Diluted
0.62
0.66
0.64
0.82
0.77
Common shares dividend paid
$ 2,511
$ 2,521
$ 2,367
$ 2,201
$ 2,202
Dividends paid per common share
0.16
0.16
0.15
0.14
0.14
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Asset quality
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Allowance for credit losses:
Beginning of period
$ 35,280
$ 35,251
$ 34,196
$ 28,511
$ 27,773
CECL adoption adjustments
-
-
-
5,193
-
Charge-offs
(577)
(666)
(14)
(175)
(58)
Recoveries
132
65
208
47
44
Provision
2,325
630
861
620
752
End of period
$ 37,160
$ 35,280
$ 35,251
$ 34,196
$ 28,511
Allowance for unfunded commitments:
Beginning of period
$ 3,981
$ 3,851
$ 3,587
$ -
$ -
CECL adoption adjustments
-
-
-
3,386
-
Charge-offs
-
-
-
-
-
Recoveries
-
-
-
-
-
Provision
(80)
130
264
201
-
End of period
$ 3,901
$ 3,981
$ 3,851
$ 3,587
$ -
Ratios
Allowance to total loans
1.30 %
1.28 %
1.29 %
1.28 %
1.08 %
Allowance to nonperforming assets
245.66 %
308.52 %
327.05 %
345.91 %
261.45 %
Allowance to nonperforming loans
245.66 %
308.52 %
327.05 %
345.82 %
261.45 %
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans
$ 15,126
$ 11,435
$ 10,747
$ 9,860
$ 10,905
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
26
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 15,126
$ 11,435
$ 10,747
$ 9,886
$ 10,905
Capital and liquidity
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.75 %
8.73 %
8.69 %
8.42 %
8.69 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.72 %
10.82 %
10.71 %
10.50 %
10.43 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.45 %
14.60 %
14.49 %
14.31 %
14.05 %
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
6.36 %
5.49 %
6.00 %
5.96 %
5.66 %
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Tangible Common Equity
Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP
$ 372,012
$ 332,745
$ 349,876
$ 347,697
$ 334,835
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
135,028
134,998
135,406
135,808
136,454
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 236,984
$ 197,747
$ 214,470
$ 211,889
$ 198,381
Total Shares Outstanding
15,695,424
15,695,997
15,780,227
15,732,092
15,728,234
Tangible book value per share
$ 15.10
$ 12.60
$ 13.59
$ 13.47
$ 12.61
Tangible Assets
Total Assets - GAAP
$ 3,861,418
$ 3,737,797
$ 3,708,090
$ 3,688,232
$ 3,639,445
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
135,028
134,998
135,406
135,808
136,454
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$ 3,726,390
$ 3,602,799
$ 3,572,684
$ 3,552,424
$ 3,502,991
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
6.36 %
5.49 %
6.00 %
5.96 %
5.66 %
