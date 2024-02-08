Nuvve Holding Corp.: Nuvve Announces Compliance With The Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Rule

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. ("Nuvve" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVVE), a green energy technology company that provides a globally-available, commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provides other grid services, today announced that it is back in compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") minimum bid price rule.

On February 5, 2024, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq notifying the Company that it had regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), because for the last 10 consecutive business days, from January 22, 2023, through February 2, 2024, the closing bid price of the Company's Common Stock had been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and Nasdaq considers this matter closed.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) is a global leader in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology serving the mission-critical needs of commercial fleets. The company's intelligent, cloud-based software, Nuvve GIVe, is a platform that transforms electric fleets into mobile storage resources allowing them to contribute, and not just consume, electricity. It enables a flexible suite of V2G, charge management and grid services that provide electric grid resilience while also generating recurring revenues to offset fleet operation costs. Committed to accelerating the planet's transition to a net-zero future, Nuvve is securing fleet electrification partners across the e-mobility and grid value chain and supports active deployments around the world with 18.3 megawatts currently under management. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, Calif., USA. To learn more about the value of V2G, futureproofing EV infrastructure and using EVs for grid resilience, visit nuvve.com..

