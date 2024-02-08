FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) ("Omnicell," "we," "our," "us," "management," or the "Company"), a leader in transforming the pharmacy care delivery model, today announced results for its fiscal year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Randall Lipps, chairman, president, chief executive officer, and founder of Omnicell, said, " Our team delivered 2023 financial results that were generally in line with what we originally anticipated for the year. We are enthusiastic about our robust innovation pipeline, particularly around our XT fleet of connected devices. We believe the Company is uniquely positioned to capture incremental market share as hospital cost pressures are expected to alleviate and as the macroeconomic environment is anticipated to improve. However, we recognize we have work to do to strengthen our performance and accelerate profitability. To that end, we are undertaking a holistic review of our business to determine how we can best optimize our investments in an effort to deliver strong returns for our stockholders. We remain confident in Omnicell's long-term opportunities as we work to transform the pharmacy care delivery model and ultimately help enable healthcare providers to deliver better outcomes around patient safety and overall efficiencies."

Financial Results

Total GAAP revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $259 million, down $39 million, or 13%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. Total GAAP revenues for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $1.147 billion, down $149 million, or 11%, from the year ended December 31, 2022. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year decrease in total GAAP revenues reflects lower Point of Care revenues primarily as a result of ongoing healthcare systems' capital budget and labor constraints.

Total GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter 2023 was $14 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. This compares to GAAP net loss of $28 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Total GAAP net loss for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $20 million, or $0.45 per diluted share. This compares to GAAP net income of $6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Total non-GAAP net income for both the fourth quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022 was $15 million, or $0.33 per diluted share. Total non-GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $87 million, or $1.91 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $136 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Total non-GAAP EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $24 million. This compares to non-GAAP EBITDA of $26 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Total non-GAAP EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $138 million. This compares to non-GAAP EBITDA of $193 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Bookings and Backlog

Total bookings (1) for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $854 million compared to $1.054 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022, or a decrease of 19% year-over-year, primarily driven by lower-than-expected orders for our Advanced Services, particularly our technology-enabled services, which include Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service and IV Compounding Service.

Total backlog (2) for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was as follows:

December 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands) Total backlog $ 1,142,686 $ 1,215,462 By type: Product backlog $ 610,832 $ 796,967 Advanced Services backlog (3) $ 531,854 $ 418,495 By duration and type: Short-term product backlog $ 377,936 $ 503,303 Long-term product backlog $ 232,896 $ 293,664 Short-term Advanced Services backlog (3) $ 72,455 $ 49,567 Long-term Advanced Services backlog (3) $ 459,399 $ 368,928

_________________________________________________ (1) We define bookings generally as: (i) the value of non-cancelable contracts for our connected devices, software products, and Advanced Services (although, for those Advanced Services contracts without a minimum commitment, bookings only include the amount of revenue that has been recognized once the services have been provided); and (ii) for our consumables, the value of orders placed through our Omnicell Storefront online platform or through written or telephonic orders. We typically exclude technical services and other less significant items ancillary to our products and services, such as freight revenue from bookings. In addition, dependent upon counterparty or credit risk, which is evaluated at the time of contract signing, for a given multi-year subscription contract we may reduce the portion of the contractual commitment booked at a given time. We utilize bookings as an indicator of the success of our business. (2) Backlog is the dollar amount of bookings that have not yet been recognized as revenue. Bookings for those Advanced Services contracts without a minimum commitment are not included in backlog. In addition, dependent upon counterparty or credit risk, which is evaluated at the time of contract signing, for a given multi-year subscription contract we may reduce the portion of the contractual commitment booked at a given time, and these excluded amounts are not included in backlog. A majority of our connected devices and software license products are installable and recognized as revenues within twelve months of booking. Larger or more complex implementations such as software-enable connected devices for Central Pharmacy, including but not limited to our Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service and IV Compounding Service, are often installed and recognized as revenue between 12 and 24 months after booking. Service revenues from Advanced Services are recorded over the contractual term. A majority of our connected devices and software license products are installable and recognized as revenues within twelve months of booking, while service revenues from Advanced Services are recorded over the contractual term. We consider backlog that is expected to be converted to revenues in more than twelve months to be long-term backlog. We believe a majority of long-term product backlog will be convertible into revenues in 12-24 months. Long-term Advanced Services backlog typically represents multi-year subscription agreements (usually with contractual terms of 2-7 years, some of which have not yet been implemented) that will be converted to revenue ratably over the contractual term. Due to industry practice that allows customers to change order configurations with limited advance notice prior to shipment and as customer installation schedules may change, backlog as of any particular date may not necessarily indicate the timing of future revenue. However, we do believe that backlog is an indication of a customer's willingness to install our solutions and revenue we expect to generate over time. (3) Includes only the value of Advanced Services non-cancelable contracts with minimum commitments.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2023, Omnicell's balance sheet reflected cash and cash equivalents of $468 million, total debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs) of $570 million, and total assets of $2.23 billion. Cash flows provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $38 million. This compares to cash flows provided by operating activities totaling $82 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $350 million of availability under its revolving credit facility with no outstanding balance.

2024 Guidance

For the full year 2024, the Company expects bookings to be between $750 million and $875 million. The Company expects full year 2024 total revenues to be between $1.045 billion and $1.120 billion. The Company expects full year 2024 product revenues to be between $605 million and $650 million, and full year 2024 service revenues to be between $440 million and $470 million. The Company expects full year 2024 technical services revenues to be between $220 million and $235 million, and full year 2024 Advanced Services revenues to be between $220 million and $235 million. The Company expects full year 2024 non-GAAP EBITDA to be between $90 million and $120 million. The Company expects full year 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share to be between $0.90 and $1.40 per share.

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company expects total revenues to be between $232 million and $242 million. The Company expects first quarter 2024 product revenues to be between $128 million and $133 million, and first quarter 2024 service revenues to be between $104 million and $109 million. The Company expects first quarter 2024 non-GAAP EBITDA to be between ($2) million and $4 million. The Company expects first quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share to be between a net loss of ($0.10) and breakeven per share.

The table below summarizes Omnicell's 2024 guidance outlined above.

Q1 2024 2024 Bookings Not provided $750 million - $875 million Total Revenues $232 million - $242 million $1.045 billion - $1.120 billion Product Revenues $128 million - $133 million $605 million - $650 million Service Revenues $104 million - $109 million $440 million - $470 million Technical Services Revenues Not provided $220 million - $235 million Advanced Services Revenues Not provided $220 million - $235 million Non-GAAP EBITDA ($2) million - $4 million $90 million - $120 million Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share ($0.10) - $0.00 $0.90 - $1.40

The Company does not provide guidance for GAAP net income or GAAP earnings per share, nor a reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because it is unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures do not include certain items, which may be significant, including, but not limited to, unusual gains and losses, costs associated with future restructurings, acquisition-related expenses, and certain tax and litigation outcomes.

________________________________________________

Omnicell, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Product revenues $ 145,655 $ 196,976 $ 708,561 $ 903,222 Services and other revenues 113,192 100,698 438,551 392,725 Total revenues 258,847 297,674 1,147,112 1,295,947 Cost of revenues: Cost of product revenues 90,306 119,451 414,106 493,626 Cost of services and other revenues 63,137 56,470 236,166 213,334 Total cost of revenues 153,443 175,921 650,272 706,960 Gross profit 105,404 121,753 496,840 588,987 Operating expenses: Research and development 26,819 28,413 97,115 104,969 Selling, general, and administrative 101,950 131,697 434,593 486,341 Total operating expenses 128,769 160,110 531,708 591,310 Loss from operations (23,365 ) (38,357 ) (34,868 ) (2,323 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 4,848 2,843 14,760 (130 ) Loss before income taxes (18,517 ) (35,514 ) (20,108 ) (2,453 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (4,142 ) (7,106 ) 263 (8,101 ) Net income (loss) $ (14,375 ) $ (28,408 ) $ (20,371 ) $ 5,648 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.32 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.45 ) $ 0.13 Diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.45 ) $ 0.12 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 45,495 44,678 45,212 44,398 Diluted 45,495 44,678 45,212 45,891

Omnicell, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands) December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 467,972 $ 330,362 Accounts receivable and unbilled receivables, net 252,025 299,469 Inventories 110,099 147,549 Prepaid expenses 25,966 27,070 Other current assets 71,509 77,362 Total current assets 927,571 881,812 Property and equipment, net 108,601 93,961 Long-term investment in sales-type leases, net 42,954 32,924 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,988 38,052 Goodwill 735,810 734,274 Intangible assets, net 211,173 242,906 Long-term deferred tax assets 32,901 22,329 Prepaid commissions 52,414 59,483 Other long-term assets 90,466 105,017 Total assets $ 2,226,878 $ 2,210,758 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 45,028 $ 63,389 Accrued compensation 51,754 73,455 Accrued liabilities 149,276 172,655 Deferred revenues, net 121,734 118,947 Total current liabilities 367,792 428,446 Long-term deferred revenues 58,622 37,385 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 1,620 2,095 Long-term operating lease liabilities 33,910 39,405 Other long-term liabilities 6,318 6,719 Convertible senior notes, net 569,662 566,571 Total liabilities 1,037,924 1,080,621 Total stockholders' equity 1,188,954 1,130,137 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,226,878 $ 2,210,758

Omnicell, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (20,371 ) $ 5,648 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 87,319 86,931 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2,572 678 Share-based compensation expense 55,300 68,247 Deferred income taxes (11,047 ) (37,316 ) Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 8,239 12,238 Impairment and abandonment of operating lease right-of-use assets related to facilities 9,998 9,382 Impairment of internal-use and external-use software development costs, net - 1,275 Impairment of certain long-lived assets 1,014 - Amortization of debt issuance costs 4,397 4,164 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled receivables 49,150 (60,357 ) Inventories 38,016 (30,115 ) Prepaid expenses 1,149 (4,671 ) Other current assets (6,821 ) 6,360 Investment in sales-type leases (10,411 ) (15,354 ) Prepaid commissions 7,069 4,312 Other long-term assets 2,111 5,027 Accounts payable (17,525 ) (7,754 ) Accrued compensation (21,461 ) 2,446 Accrued liabilities (10,343 ) 16,651 Deferred revenues 24,058 24,469 Operating lease liabilities (10,918 ) (13,781 ) Other long-term liabilities (401 ) (699 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 181,094 77,781 Investing Activities External-use software development costs (13,542 ) (13,204 ) Purchases of property and equipment (41,474 ) (47,536 ) Business acquisition, net of cash acquired - (3,392 ) Purchase price adjustments from business acquisitions - 5,463 Net cash used in investing activities (55,016 ) (58,669 ) Financing Activities Payments for debt issuance costs for revolving credit facility (2,967 ) - Proceeds from issuances under stock-based compensation plans 23,216 40,182 Employees' taxes paid related to restricted stock units (7,366 ) (13,506 ) Stock repurchases - (52,210 ) Change in customer funds, net 10,537 4,581 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 23,420 (20,953 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,354 ) (944 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 148,144 (2,785 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 352,835 355,620 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 500,979 $ 352,835 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 467,972 $ 330,362 Restricted cash included in other current assets 33,007 22,473 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 500,979 $ 352,835

Omnicell, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentage) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP revenues to non-GAAP revenues: GAAP revenues $ 258,847 $ 297,674 $ 1,147,112 $ 1,295,947 Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenues - 40 - 903 Non-GAAP revenues $ 258,847 $ 297,714 $ 1,147,112 $ 1,296,850 Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 105,404 $ 121,753 $ 496,840 $ 588,987 GAAP gross margin 40.7 % 40.9 % 43.3 % 45.4 % Share-based compensation expense 1,799 2,460 8,288 9,067 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,607 3,115 11,165 13,204 Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenues - 40 - 903 Ransomware-related expenses, net of insurance recoveries - - - 317 Severance-related expenses, net of reversals 2,987 7,418 3,089 8,018 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 112,797 $ 134,786 $ 519,382 $ 620,496 Non-GAAP gross margin 43.6 % 45.3 % 45.3 % 47.8 % Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 128,769 $ 160,110 $ 531,708 $ 591,310 GAAP operating expenses % to total revenues 49.7 % 53.8 % 46.4 % 45.6 % Share-based compensation expense (10,388 ) (15,056 ) (47,012 ) (59,180 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (5,007 ) (5,319 ) (20,409 ) (21,873 ) Acquisition-related expenses (244 ) (246 ) (982 ) (2,155 ) Impairment and abandonment of operating lease right-of-use and other assets related to facilities (a) (1,587 ) (3,992 ) (10,007 ) (9,382 ) Impairment of certain long-lived assets (1,610 ) - (1,610 ) - Ransomware-related expenses, net of insurance recoveries 624 (73 ) 808 (2,157 ) Executive transition costs - - (2,189 ) - Severance-related, net of reversals, and other expenses (b) (7,098 ) (11,364 ) (12,450 ) (16,785 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 103,459 $ 124,060 $ 437,857 $ 479,778 Non-GAAP operating expenses as a % of total non-GAAP revenues 40.0 % 41.7 % 38.2 % 37.0 % Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income from operations: GAAP loss from operations $ (23,365 ) $ (38,357 ) $ (34,868 ) $ (2,323 ) GAAP operating loss % to total revenues (9.0 )% (12.9 )% (3.0 )% (0.2 )% Share-based compensation expense 12,187 17,516 55,300 68,247 Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,614 8,434 31,574 35,077 Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenues - 40 - 903 Acquisition-related expenses 244 246 982 2,155 Impairment and abandonment of operating lease right-of-use and other assets related to facilities (a) 1,587 3,992 10,007 9,382 Impairment of certain long-lived assets 1,610 - 1,610 - Ransomware-related expenses, net of insurance recoveries (624 ) 73 (808 ) 2,474 Executive transition costs - - 2,189 - Severance-related, net of reversals, and other expenses (b) 10,085 18,782 15,539 24,803 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 9,338 $ 10,726 $ 81,525 $ 140,718 Non-GAAP operating margin (non-GAAP operating income as a % of total non-GAAP revenues) 3.6 % 3.6 % 7.1 % 10.9 %

Omnicell, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentage) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income: GAAP net income (loss) $ (14,375 ) $ (28,408 ) $ (20,371 ) $ 5,648 Share-based compensation expense 12,187 17,516 55,300 68,247 Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,614 8,434 31,574 35,077 Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenues - 40 - 903 Acquisition-related expenses 244 246 982 2,155 Impairment and abandonment of operating lease right-of-use and other assets related to facilities (a) 1,587 3,992 10,007 9,382 Impairment of certain long-lived assets 1,610 - 1,610 - Ransomware-related expenses, net of insurance recoveries (624 ) 73 (808 ) 2,474 Executive transition costs - - 2,189 - Severance-related, net of reversals, and other expenses (b) 10,085 18,782 15,539 24,803 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,258 1,043 4,397 4,164 Tax effect of the adjustments above (c) (4,573 ) (6,848 ) (13,754 ) (16,582 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 15,013 $ 14,870 $ 86,665 $ 136,271 Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted to non-GAAP net income per share - diluted: Shares - diluted GAAP 45,495 44,678 45,212 45,891 Shares - diluted non-GAAP (d) 45,532 44,993 45,439 45,417 GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.45 ) $ 0.12 Share-based compensation expense 0.26 0.39 1.22 1.51 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.17 0.19 0.69 0.77 Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenues - 0.00 - 0.02 Acquisition-related expenses 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.05 Impairment and abandonment of operating lease right-of-use and other assets related to facilities (a) 0.03 0.09 0.22 0.21 Impairment of certain long-lived assets 0.04 - 0.04 - Ransomware-related expenses, net of insurance recoveries (0.01 ) 0.00 (0.02 ) 0.05 Executive transition costs - - 0.05 - Severance-related, net of reversals, and other expenses (b) 0.22 0.42 0.34 0.55 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.03 0.02 0.10 0.09 Non-GAAP dilutive shares impact from convertible note hedge transaction (d) - - - 0.00 Tax effect of the adjustments above (c) (0.10 ) (0.15 ) (0.30 ) (0.37 ) Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 1.91 $ 3.00 Omnicell, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentage) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP EBITDA (e): GAAP net income (loss) $ (14,375 ) $ (28,408 ) $ (20,371 ) $ 5,648 Share-based compensation expense 12,187 17,516 55,300 68,247 Interest (income) and expense, net (5,811 ) (2,410 ) (18,542 ) (3,721 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 21,723 22,088 87,319 86,931 Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenues - 40 - 903 Acquisition-related expenses 244 246 982 2,155 Impairment and abandonment of operating lease right-of-use and other assets related to facilities (a) 1,587 3,992 10,007 9,382 Impairment of certain long-lived assets 1,610 - 1,610 - Ransomware-related expenses, net of insurance recoveries (624 ) 73 (808 ) 2,474 Executive transition costs - - 2,189 - Severance-related, net of reversals, and other expenses (b) 10,085 18,782 15,539 24,803 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,258 1,043 4,397 4,164 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (4,142 ) (7,106 ) 263 (8,101 ) Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 23,742 $ 25,856 $ 137,885 $ 192,885 Non-GAAP EBITDA margin (non-GAAP EBITDA as a % of total non-GAAP revenues) 9.2 % 8.7 % 12.0 % 14.9 % Reconciliation of GAAP net cash provided by operating activities to non-GAAP free cash flow: GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 38,414 $ 82,153 $ 181,094 $ 77,781 External-use software development costs (3,302 ) (3,556 ) (13,542 ) (13,204 ) Purchases of property and equipment (9,070 ) (13,675 ) (41,474 ) (47,536 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 26,042 $ 64,922 $ 126,078 $ 17,041

_________________________________________________ (a) For the year ended December 31, 2023, impairment charges of other assets were approximately $0.6 million related to property and equipment in connection with restructuring activities for optimization of certain leased facilities. (b) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, other expenses included approximately $1.3 million and $2.0 million of certain litigation costs, respectively. (c) Tax effects calculated for all adjustments except share-based compensation expense, using an estimated annual effective tax rate of 21% for both fiscal years 2023 and 2022. (d) For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-GAAP diluted shares exclude approximately 0.5 million shares related to the impact of dilutive convertible senior notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive convertible note hedge transaction. (e) Defined as earnings before interest income and expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation, as well as excluding certain other non-GAAP adjustments.

