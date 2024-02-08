TESSENDERLO, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Highlights Q4 2023:
- Revenue was USD 237.7 million, up 29% year-on-year (YoY) and 2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ); including USD -2.0 million due to changes in revenues recognized over time according to IFRS 15
- Continued strong growth in X-FAB's key end markets - automotive, industrial, and medical - up 38% YoY*
- All-time high revenues* across all technologies: CMOS revenue up 24% YoY, Microsystems revenue up 43% YoY and SiC revenue up 93% YoY
- Strong bookings at USD 224.6 million, up 17% YoY
- EBITDA at USD 59.6 million, up 41% YoY
- EBITDA margin of 25.1%, within the guided 25-29%
- EBIT was USD 35.6 million, up 69% YoY
Highlights 2023:
- Revenue was USD 906.8 million, up 23% YoY; including USD 16.6 million of revenues recognized over time according to IFRS 15
- Core business - automotive, industrial, and medical - up 31% YoY* reaching a share of 91% of total revenues and a CAGR of 22% over the past five years
- EBITDA at USD 245.6 million, up 82% YoY
- EBITDA margin of 27.1%, slightly above the guided 23-27%
- EBIT was USD 157.7 million, up 175% YoY
Outlook:
- Q1 2024 revenue is expected to come in within a range of USD 215-225 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 24-27%.
- Full-year 2024 revenue is expected to come in at a range of USD 900-970 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 25-29%.
- This guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.10 USD/Euro.
Revenue breakdown* per quarter:
in millions of USD
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q4 y-o-y growth
Automotive
89.7
98.3
96.9
104.4
120.9
131.1
135.3
151.8
45%
Industrial
41.4
42.5
46.7
42.3
46.9
51.3
53.7
54.3
28%
Medical
13.7
13.9
13.5
14.6
17.6
16.2
17.0
16.4
13%
Subtotal core business
144.9
154.7
157.0
161.3
185.4
198.7
206.1
222.5
38%
81.1%
81.9%
83.4%
87.9%
89.1%
90.8%
92.2%
92.8%
CCC1
32.5
33.6
30.7
21.6
22.5
20.0
17.2
17.2
-21%
Others
1.2
0.6
0.6
0.7
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.1
Revenue*
178.7
188.8
188.3
183.6
208.1
218.9
223.5
239.8
31%
Revenue recognized over time
0
0
0
0
0
8.3
10.4
-2.0
Total revenue
178.7
188.8
188.3
183.6
208.1
227.1
233.8
237.7
29%
1Consumer, Communications & Computer
in millions of USD
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q4 y-o-y growth
CMOS
148.6
156.3
152.6
151.9
172.8
180.7
180.5
188.4
24%
Microsystems
17.9
19.8
18.4
19.5
22.2
20.8
24.4
27.9
43%
Silicon carbide
12.1
12.8
17.4
12.2
13.2
17.3
18.6
23.5
93%
Revenue*
178.7
188.8
188.3
183.6
208.1
218.9
223.5
239.8
31%
Revenue recognized over time
0
0
0
0
0
8.3
10.4
-2.0
Total revenue
178.7
188.8
188.3
183.6
208.1
227.1
233.8
237.7
29%
Business development
In the fourth quarter of 2023, X-FAB recorded revenues of USD 237.7 million, up 29% year-on-year and up 2% quarter-on-quarter, which is in line with the guidance of USD 230-245 million. Excluding the negative impact of revenue recognition over time amounting to USD -2.0 million, fourth quarter revenue came in at USD 239.8 million.
Revenues in X-FAB's core markets - automotive, industrial, and medical - amounted to USD 222.5 million*, up 38% year-on-year, representing a share of 93% of revenues.
In the full year of 2023, X-FAB achieved revenues of USD 906.8 million, up 23% year-on-year including USD 16.6 million in revenues recognized over time according to IFRS 15. Annual turnover in X-FAB's key end markets totaled USD 812.6 million*, up 31% year-on-year. This accounts to 91% of total revenue, compared to 84% in the previous year, reflecting the successful transformation of X-FAB's activities towards high-growth and high value-added business in the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets.
X-FAB's semiconductor technologies enable sustainable and energy-efficient solutions to address today's megatrends, such as the Electrification of Everything to mitigate climate change, or the digitization of healthcare in the context of growing and aging societies. This is also reflected in the strong demand for the broad range of specialty technologies which X-FAB offers, including high-voltage CMOS, MEMS/microsystems and silicon carbide. Bookings in the fourth quarter came in at USD 224.6 million, up 17% year-on-year, full-year order intake was USD 880.5 million, up 9% compared to 2022. At year-end 2023, the backlog amounted to USD 475.8 million.
X-FAB's automotive business continued its strong growth with record fourth quarter revenues of USD 151.8 million*, up 45% year-on-year. Full-year automotive revenues were USD 539.1 million*, up 38% year-on-year. This increase mainly relates to the ramp up of the automotive business at X-FAB France. The French site continued the conversion of capacity into X-FAB's popular 180nm automotive technology, thus replacing capacity that had been used to produce CCC legacy business. In the fourth quarter, 93% of X-FAB France's revenues* were based on X-FAB technologies, against 84% in the same quarter last year.
Industrial revenue in the fourth quarter came in at USD 54.3 million*, up 28% year-on-year. In the full year of 2023, X-FAB recorded industrial revenue of USD 206.2 million*, up 19% year-on-year. Contribution from silicon carbide (SiC) was a key growth driver for X-FAB's industrial business in 2023 with applications such as power inverters for wind and solar systems or industrial inverters for uninterrupted power supply systems.
Fourth quarter SiC revenue amounted to USD 23.5 million*, up 93% year-on-year. For the full year of 2023, X-FAB's SiC business increased 33% to USD 72.6 million*. The total number of SiC wafers produced in 2023 shows a significantly higher increase of 58% year-on-year. SiC revenue growth was partially diluted by the fact that a large portion of customers procure the raw wafers themselves and consign them to X-FAB. This applied to approx. 51% of SiC customers in the fourth quarter and resulted in a lower total billing as there was less pass-through for substrates procured by X-FAB.
In the fourth quarter, X-FAB recorded medical revenue of USD 16.4 million*, up 13% year-on-year. For the full year of 2023, it came in at USD 67.3 million*, up 21% year-on-year. Semiconductor technology is key for digital transformation and efficiency improvements in the healthcare sector. X-FAB's medical business benefited from the increasing use of wearable medical devices as well as the growing demand for testing and point-of-care devices. Among the growth drivers in 2023 were an infrared temperature sensor as well as a DNA sequencing application.
X-FAB's capabilities to combine CMOS and MEMS technology as well as its systems integration expertise to add value on wafer level enables innovative medical solutions and will be a major growth driver for X-FAB's medical business going forward. Revenue of X-FAB's microsystems/MEMS business in the fourth quarter amounted to USD 27.9 million*, up 43% year-on-year, while for the whole 2023 it came in at USD 95.2 million*, up 26% from the previous year. In addition to various medical applications, an application for next generation automotive headlamps also contributed positively to X-FAB's microsystems business in 2023.
X-FAB's CCC (Consumer, Communication & Computer) business has reached a sustainable level recording revenue of USD 17.2 million* in the fourth quarter, down 21% year-on-year and flat sequentially.
Prototyping revenues in the fourth quarter came in at USD 27.3 million*, up 16% year-on-year. In 2023, they amounted to USD 108.8 million*, up 19% year-on-year. Prototyping revenues represent new business adding up to the pipeline of new projects and supporting X-FAB's future growth.
The lower revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2024 reflects the faster-than-expected decline in demand for older 150mm CMOS technologies due to inventory adjustments, primarily in the industrial end market. In the medium term, this will be overcompensated by the transition to the growing microsystems and SiC business.
Prototyping and production revenue* per quarter and end market:
in millions
of USD
Revenue
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Automotive
Prototyping
4.7
3.5
3.9
6.2
10.0
Production
99.8
117.3
127.2
129.1
141.8
Industrial
Prototyping
11.2
14.2
16.6
14.3
10.5
Production
31.1
32.7
34.8
39.4
43.8
Medical
Prototyping
2.8
2.9
2.5
3.3
3.3
Production
11.8
14.7
13.7
13.7
13.1
CCC
Prototyping
4.6
5.7
4.5
3.3
3.5
Production
17.1
16.8
15.4
13.9
13.7
Operations update
Fourth quarter utilization rate varied by technology and site. X-FAB's 200mm CMOS, silicon carbide and MEMS/microsystems capacity continued to be fully loaded, while the aforementioned decline in demand for older 150mm CMOS technologies resulted in lower capacity utilization at the Lubbock, Texas and Erfurt, Germany fabs.
X-FAB's ongoing capacity expansion program progressed well and is on schedule. In 2023, X-FAB Texas produced 58% more SiC wafers than in the previous year. At X-FAB Sarawak, building construction to increase the site's capacity by 10,000 wafer starts per month is expected to be completed after the summer months, and it is planned to start moving in equipment in the fourth quarter of this year.
In 2023, X-FAB's total capital expenditures amounted to USD 337.8 million, in line with expectations. In the fourth quarter, capital expenditures came in at USD 100.4 million. Based on the ongoing capacity expansion program and anticipated equipment deliveries in the course of this year, X-FAB expects capital expenditures in 2024 to come in at approx. USD 550 million. Major expenditures in 2024 will include the capacity expansion project at X-FAB Sarawak, Malaysia, the continued capacity conversion at X-FAB France as well as the further expansion of X-FAB's SiC manufacturing line in Lubbock, Texas.
Financial update
Fourth quarter EBITDA was USD 59.6 million with an EBITDA margin of 25.1%, in line with the guidance of 25-29%. Excluding the effect of revenues recognized over time in accordance with IFRS 15, the EBITDA margin of the fourth quarter would have been 25.4%, representing a decline of 1.4 percentage points quarter-on-quarter, which is attributable to various factors. These include higher cost of fixed assets, increased general & administrative expenses related to business process optimization activities as well as the planned introduction of a new ERP system and higher staff costs.
Full year EBITDA came in at the upper end of the guided 23-27% and amounted to USD 245.6 million with an EBITDA margin of 27.1%. This compares to an EBITDA margin of 18.2% in 2022. Excluding revenue recognized over time, the EBITDA margin in 2023 would have been 26.7%.
X-FAB's business is naturally hedged in terms of currency exposure. As a result, profitability is not affected by exchange rate fluctuations. At a constant USD/Euro exchange rate of 1.02 as experienced in the previous year's quarter, the EBITDA margin would have been 0.1 percentage points lower.
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter amounted to USD 405.7 million, up 4% compared to the end of the previous quarter.
Management comments
Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "We finished the year very successfully with above-market growth rates in our core automotive, industrial and medical markets. Our automotive business grew by 38% year-on-year, while industrial and medical revenues each increased by around 20%. This shows that X-FAB, with its specialty technologies, is perfectly positioned to continue its growth path in the future. I am pleased with the progress we have made in expanding our capacity to better serve our customers' demand. 2024 will be a very important year for our capacity expansion program, which runs through 2025. The consistently strong development of our prototyping revenues reflecting new business wins gives us confidence in X-FAB's future success and the achievement of our long-term goals.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Year
ended
unaudited
Year
ended
audited
Revenue*
239,750
183,638
223,452
890,181
739,469
Revenue recognized over time
-2,017
0
10,360
16,605
0
Total revenue
237,733
183,638
233,812
906,786
739,469
Revenues in USD in %
57
56
57
56
58
Revenues in EUR in %
43
44
43
44
42
Cost of sales
-174,183
-142,791
-164,147
-648,734
-563,515
Gross Profit
63,551
40,847
69,665
258,052
175,954
Gross Profit margin in %
26.7
22.2
29.8
28.5
23.8
Research and development expenses
-12,581
-10,208
-10,782
-47,191
-40,803
Selling expenses
-2,157
-2,218
-1,999
-8,463
-8,179
General and administrative expenses
-13,113
-9,400
-11,583
-47,157
-37,487
Rental income and expenses from investment properties
-532
-448
977
2,906
-298
Other income and other expenses
392
2,458
-2,376
-472
-31,852
Operating profit
35,559
21,031
43,902
157,674
57,335
Finance income
10,451
10,635
9,011
34,658
36,531
Finance costs
-10,172
-10,472
-8,493
-37,149
-56,804
Net financial result
280
163
518
-2,490
-20,273
Profit before tax
35,839
21,194
44,420
155,184
37,062
Income tax
2,964
20,025
-2,747
6,711
15,429
Profit for the period
38,803
41,219
41,673
161,895
52,491
Operating profit (EBIT)
35,559
21,031
43,902
157,674
57,335
Depreciation
24,048
21,161
21,808
87,939
77,534
EBITDA
59,607
42,192
65,711
245,614
134,869
EBITDA margin in %
25.1
23.0
28.1
27.1
18.2
Earnings per share at the end of period
0.30
0.32
0.32
1.24
0.40
Weighted average number of shares
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
EUR/USD average exchange rate
1.07570
1.01900
1.08842
1.08138
1.05431
Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
in thousands of USD
Year ended
31 Dec 2023
unaudited
Year ended
31 Dec 2022
audited
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant, and equipment
734,488
460,126
Investment properties
7,171
7,675
Intangible assets
5,627
6,199
Other non-current assets
58
79
Deferred tax assets
83,772
67,977
Total non-current assets
831,117
542,056
Current assets
Inventories
269,227
214,435
Contract assets
24,010
0
Trade and other receivables
123,101
73,116
Other assets
50,658
56,024
Cash and cash equivalents
405,701
369,425
Total current assets
872,698
713,001
TOTAL ASSETS
1,703,814
1,255,057
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
432,745
432,745
Share premium
348,709
348,709
Retained earnings
180,159
16,509
Cumulative translation adjustment
-301
-226
Treasury shares
-770
-770
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
960,542
796,967
Non-controlling interests
0
0
Total equity
960,542
796,967
Non-current liabilities
Non-current loans and borrowings
42,661
63,432
Other non-current liabilities and provisions
4,024
4,024
Total non-current liabilities
46,685
67,456
Current liabilities
Trade payables
90,681
53,654
Current loans and borrowings
218,316
233,513
Other current liabilities and provisions
387,591
103,467
Total current liabilities
696,588
390,634
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,703,814
1,255,057
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Year
ended
unaudited
Year
ended
audited
Income before taxes
35,839
21,194
44,420
155,184
37,062
Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities:
16,227
20,664
26,845
88,948
96,296
Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies
24,048
21,161
21,808
87,939
77,534
Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization
-730
-811
-753
-2,972
-3,346
Interest income and expenses (net)
607
3,242
-105
2,600
17,407
Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net)
-199
-1,890
-1,554
-3,373
-3,889
Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives and financial assets (net)
0
500
0
0
500
Other non-cash transactions (net)
-7,498
-1,538
7,448
4,754
8,090
Changes in working capital:
70,615
12,564
-38,694
172,490
-32,886
Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables
-469
9,571
3,206
-39,774
-6,661
Decrease/(increase) of other receivables & prepaid expenses
5,371
-7,955
-6,943
4,855
-12,759
Decrease/(increase) of inventories
-8,266
-10,159
-13,049
-52,504
-33,422
Decrease/(increase) of contract assets
2,017
0
0
-24,010
0
(Decrease)/increase of trade payables
6,323
6,563
-19,254
6,134
-1,873
(Decrease)/increase of other liabilities
65,666
14,544
-2,653
277,789
21,828
Income taxes (paid)/received
-3,275
77
-2,874
-6,658
-480
Cash Flow from operating activities
119,405
54,500
29,697
409,964
99,991
Cash Flow from investing activities:
Payments for property, plant, equipment & intangible assets
-100,432
-54,056
-83,964
-337,789
-180,580
Payments for investments
0
0
0
0
-204
Payments for loan investments to related parties
-39
-106
-61
-276
-299
Proceeds from loan investments related parties
47
54
44
252
284
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
235
1,902
1,805
3,733
4,017
Interest received
3,748
895
3,139
10,457
1,801
Cash Flow used in investing activities
-96,442
-51,311
-79,038
-323,622
-174,981
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow - con't
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Year
ended
unaudited
Year
ended
audited
Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities:
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
105,640
32,002
85,904
205,784
184,272
Repayment of loans and borrowings
-112,939
-5,358
-79,067
-241,806
-11,420
Receipts of sale & leaseback arrangements
0
0
0
0
7,723
Payments of lease installments
-1,197
-1,283
-1,530
-5,512
-5,662
Receipt of government grants and subsidies
0
433
0
0
945
Interest paid
-7,170
-3,738
-1,892
-11,630
-17,812
Distribution to non-controlling interests
0
0
0
0
-11
Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities
-15,666
22,056
3,415
-53,164
158,035
Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash
7,129
16,712
-4,587
3,099
-3,808
Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents
7,298
25,245
-45,926
33,177
83,046
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
391,274
327,468
441,786
369,425
290,187
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of
the period
405,701
369,425
391,274
405,701
369,425
*excluding revenues recognized over time according to IFRS 15
