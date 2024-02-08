DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 09/02/2024

Amundi Asset Management (LEMB,MEUD,EABE,USIG,USIX,USIC,MEU,MEUS,RPAB,MMS) Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 09/02/2024 08-Feb-2024 / 18:38 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 09/02/2024

-- Overview ? Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail ? The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 09/02/2024. ? The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. ? Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. ? Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. ? Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information.

Receiving ETFs

First Trading ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock day of the CCY Currency Exchange Receiving ETF (at Open) Amundi Global Markit iBoxx USD London LU1686830909 Physical Emerging Bond Markit Liquid Emerging 0,30% USD LEMB USD Stock 09/02/2024 iBoxx - UCITS ETF Markets Sovereigns LN Exchange Dist Mid Price TCA TRI MEUD London Amundi Stoxx Europe STOXX Europe 600 (Net LN GBX Stock 09/02/2024 LU0908500753 Physical 600 - UCITS ETF Acc Return) 0,07% EUR Exchange ------------------ EABE London Amundi MSCI Europe MSCI Europe Climate LN GBP Stock 09/02/2024 LU2130768844 Physical Climate Transition Change CTB Select 0,18% EUR exchange CTB UCITS ETF DR (C) Index Net EUR --------- USIG London Amundi USD Corporate Bloomberg MSCI USD LN USD Stock 09/02/2024 Bond PAB Net Zero Corporate Paris Exchange LU1285959703 Physical Ambition - UCITS ETF Aligned Green Tilted 0,14% USD Dist Index USIX London LN GBX Stock 09/02/2024 Exchange Amundi USD Corporate Bloomberg MSCI USD London LU1285959885 Physical Bond PAB Net Zero Corporate Paris 0,14% USD USIC USD Stock 09/02/2024 Ambition - UCITS ETF Aligned Green Tilted LN Exchange Acc Index Amundi MSCI EMU Small MSCI EMU Small Cap LU1598689153 Physical Cap ESG CTB Net Zero ESG Broad CTB Select 0,40% EUR ------------------ Ambition - UCITS ETF Index Dist

Absorbed ETFs

Last Trading ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock day of the CCY Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF (at Close) Lyxor iBoxx USD Markit iBoxx USD Liquid London LU1686830909 Synthetical Liquid Emerging Emerging Markets 0,30% USD LEMB USD Stock 08/02/2024 Markets Sovereigns Sovereigns Mid Price LN Exchange UCITS ETF - Dist TCA Index MEUD London LN GBX Stock 08/02/2024 Lyxor Core STOXX STOXX Europe 600 (Net Exchange LU0908500753 Physical Europe 600 (DR) - Return) 0,07% EUR UCITS ETF Acc MEUS London LN USD Stock 08/02/2024 Exchange RPAB London Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe LargeMidCap LN USD Stock 08/02/2024 S&P Europe Climate Net Zero 2050 Exchange LU2198884491 Physical PAB (DR) UCITS ETF Paris-Aligned ESG Net 0,18% EUR - Acc Total Return Index EABE London LN GBP Stock 08/02/2024 Exchange USIG London LN USD Stock 08/02/2024 Lyxor ESG USD Bloomberg MSCI USD Exchange LU1285959703 Physical Corporate Bond (DR) Corporate Liquid SRI 0,14% USD UCITS ETF - Dist Sustainable Index USIX London LN GBX Stock 08/02/2024 Exchange Lyxor ESG USD Bloomberg MSCI USD USIC London LU1285959885 Physical Corporate Bond (DR) Corporate Liquid SRI 0,14% USD LN USD Stock 08/02/2024 UCITS ETF - Acc Sustainable Index Exchange Lyxor MSCI EMU MSCI EMU Small Cap Net London LU1598689153 Physical Small Cap (DR) Return EUR Index 0,40% EUR MMS LN GBP Stock 08/02/2024 UCITS ETF - Dist Exchange

? Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 09/02/2024 at close.

- Effective 09/02/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

? Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 08/02/2024 Merger Effective Date 09/02/2024

