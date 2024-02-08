IAG, Image Analysis Group: IAG names Roughan Sheedy CEO

Seasoned Technology Leader to Drive Growth and Innovation at Leading Image Analysis Group.

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Image Analysis Group (IAG), a leading provider of image analysis solutions for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, today announced the appointment of Roughan Sheedy as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Olga Kubassova, IAG's founder and former CEO, moves to President, focusing on strategic partnerships and further expanding IAG's scientific offering.

Roughan Sheedy, previously COO at Invicro, brings over 20 years of success in leading and scaling high-performance imaging clinical research and technology companies. Roughan has held senior roles in Finance and Commercial and has a depth of experience of driving global growth and expansion throughout Europe, the US and Asia.

"Roughan's experience combined with a deep understanding and passion for the industry make him a strong leader to drive IAG's growth", said Dr Olga Kubassova, "He is ready to leverage the IAG tech platform DYNAMIKA to create unique value for our clients that ultimately benefit patients."

"Roughan adds expertise to our leadership team as IAG accelerates its growth across all stages of the drug development process through its innovative technologies and world class operations.", said Christophe Berthoux, IAG's Chairman.

"I am honoured to join IAG at such a pivotal time. IAG has a unique tech platform, DYNAMIKA, that can add exceptional value to our clients. I am excited to lead our talented group to make a real impact to how clinical research is conducted worldwide.", said Roughan Sheedy.

Alongside Roughan, IAG boasts a robust leadership team including Michael Clark, Chief Operations Officer, delivering operational excellence and Jonathan Himoff, Chief Product Officer, spearheading the development and commercialization of IAG's cutting-edge AI solutions and DYNAMIKA.

Image Analysis Group (IAG) provides a range of central imaging services to pharma, biotech and CRO companies. IAG, headquartered in London, UK is dedicated to improving patient outcomes by delivering better, faster clinical trials through responsive customer service, its proprietary technology platform DYNAMIKA, worldwide operations, and medical imaging domain expertise.

CONTACT: Florian de Ceuyper; contact@ia-grp.com; +44 7 933 896 085

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2337524/IAG_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2337526/Roughan_Sheedy.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iag-names-roughan-sheedy-ceo-302057917.html