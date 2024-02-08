Natural Products: New Hope Network Announces Natural Product Trends for 2024

11 Trends Across the Food and Beverage, Nutrition and Beauty Categories

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Informa Markets' New Hope Network, the leading health and wellness event organizer and industry resource for natural products, unveils the top natural food, nutrition and beauty insights for 2024. Carefully curated through New Hope Network's team of industry experts, forecasted insights will be expected in stores this year and beyond. Longtime CPG leaders and newcomers alike will come together to discover new products on display at the industry's largest event Natural Products Expo West (March 12-16, Anaheim Convention Center) and at the launch of New Hope Network's first-of-its-kind immersive exploratory concept event, Newtopia Now, later this year.

Based on this year's highlights, New Hope identifies 11 food and nutrition trends-from evolved agriculture models to fun, fresh and functional-alongside 42 hot products to watch.

Highlighted top five insights from this list are featured below. To access the comprehensive list please visit newhope.com .

A Whole Wide World of Plants: Biodiversity is rapidly declining, which presents climate and human health challenges, but food brands are unlocking a range of sustainable supply chains to help change that. A small fraction of the world's plants currently enters the American diet and lifestyle; however, investments in regenerative and indigenous supply chains, and the use of AI to identify novel botanicals, are supporting global biodiversity by introducing a myriad of novel plants into foods, beverages and supplements. In 2024, we expect to see many more companies incorporating sustainably sourced, delicious-tasting and nutrient-dense plants from around the globe into their products.

Standout Products: Sanchi Bean and Lentil Crisps, Big Bold Health Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Flour, Gruff Ancient Grain Grits, Surthrival Black Walnut Protein Powder

Craft Vegan: Plant-based food lovers rejoice! The first big wave of plant-based products was mainly burgers, cheese slices and nuggets (and more nuggets). Now "craft vegan" is delivering nuanced, complex flavors; healthful, real food ingredients; and bespoke branding in the form of plant-based artisanal cheeses, fine deli alternatives, plant-based seafood and dairy-free butters and creams that have as much elan as those made from animal sources. The latest offerings have persuaded many industry insiders that vegan innovation has reached new heights.

Standout Products: Prime Roots Koji Salami, Climax Foods Climax Blue, Miyoko's Creamery Organic Vegan Butter and Zeroe Vegan Caviar

Got Joy? Food is joy-and so is health-so it's no wonder that natural products companies are leaning into happiness, love and empowerment with messages such as "inner love," "good vibes" and "radiant glow." Whether eliciting joy through a product's fun branding, its indulgent flavors and creative formats or through its overarching mission, food, beverage and nutrition brands will continue quenching consumers' quest for happiness in the year ahead.

Standout Products: Goodles Down the Hatch, Happy Wolf Apple Cinnamon Fridge Fresh Bars, Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company Aura Holistic Juice, FX Chocolate Sunshine Vitamin D and Vitamin K Dark Chocolate Supplement

Heritage-Rooted Foods: Grocery aisles are far more diverse than ever before. Culturally inspired and heritage-rooted foods aim to recover and represent flavors and perspectives from across the globe. The movement goes beyond a surface-level exploration of ingredients and flavors. Instead, brands turn to ancestral techniques that embody authenticity, traditional wisdom and diverse cultures, while building bridges between communities and uniting people through shared culinary experiences. At the same time, this trend challenges stereotypes associated with foods perceived as "foreign" and creates an environment of curiosity and openness in the grocery store.

Standout Products: Numa Creamery Vanilla Taffy, Ya Oaxaca Mole Negro, Better Sour Calamansi Gummy Candy, Xinca Carrot Cheese and Loroco Pupusas

CPG Collabs: Competition continues to evolve into collaboration in the natural products industry, where CPG companies are introducing exciting and unexpected products through partnerships. These collaborations fuel innovation, increase brand awareness and support mission and sustainability goals. For brands focused on increasing sustainability, upcycling partnerships in particular are a win-win-win. One brand creates a new product, while the other reduces or eliminates waste from leftover material or product.

Standout Products: Pocket's Chocolates and Blue Bottle Coffee NOLA Oat Milk Chocolate Almonds, Little Sesame and Fly By Jing Pumpkin Chili Crisp Hummus, Tea Drops and Copper Cow Coffee Ube Latte Kit

With the increased observed growth in interest for natural and organic beauty care products, New Hope experts have determined the five top natural beauty trends heading into 2024, along with 20 of the most exciting products. Below are three examples (with the full list available at newhope.com).

A Beautiful Mind: In a flourishing natural beauty industry, products connecting with the inner, as much as outer, needs of consumers are shining bright. Boasting a clean ingredient list is now the baseline for natural and organic beauty companies, which are also infusing function, purpose, health and mindfulness into their products. Beauty-minded companies are connecting wellness with glowing skin, shiny hair and overall healthy aging, bringing a range of sleep, stress and hormone-balancing supplements into the beauty segment.

Standout products: Winged Women's Wellness Balanced Babe Hormone Support and Estrogen Metabolism, Make Time Wellness Make Time for Brain Health, Moonlit Skincare Sleepy Spritzzz.. Facial Toner and Sleep Mist and Om Mushroom Superfood Chaga Beauty and Radiance

Sustainable Skinimalism: Across makeup, skin care and bath and body brands, multipurpose products are gaining traction. The reason: Simplifying routines and reducing the number of products people need to use supports both a more sustainable and more cost-effective way of living for "conscious consumers."

Standout Products: Slo Natural Beauty Tinted Lip and Cheek Balm, Babo Botanicals Daily Sheer Fluid Tinted Mineral Sunscreen, VegaJelly Multi-Purpose healing Plant-Based Emollient and Pacifica Kind Glaze Dewy Glow Layer

"Free From" Plastic and Water: The CPG market's move away from single-use plastic is moving fast in the natural personal care industry, hand in hand with another sustainable beauty trend on our radar: waterless. Traditionally known for excessive packaging, beauty and personal care innovators are going plastic free. This is in part made possible by transforming once-liquid products such as serums, facial washes, shampoos and lotions into long-lasting solid bar formats that are being packaged in compostable materials, thus eliminating plastic and water waste from the personal care equation.

Standout Products: HiBar Solid Shampoo Moisturize Bar, Attitude Oceanly Phyto-Glow Face Serum Bar, ESW Beauty Eco Glow Skincare Pack Compostable Spring Set and Spinster Sisters Face Serum Stick with Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin C

"Thanks to Natural Products Expo and Newtopia Now, where brands of all sizes first display their innovative businesses and product launches, along with daily industry reporting and the coveted NEXTY Awards for the best in CPG, New Hope Network's editors and trend spotters have a front row seat to observe what's next in the multi-billion-dollar natural products industry," notes Jessica Rubino, Vice President of Content, New Hope Network.

Industry watchers can also tune in to New Hope's The Natural List Podcast for episodes featuring a deeper discussion of these topics with hosts Jessica Rubino and Adrienne Smith, Director of Content, New Hope Network.

