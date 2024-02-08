David Centner: David and Leila Centner Purchase New Space for Centner Regener8 Café

David and Leila Centner Purchase Ground Floor Prime Retail Space for $5.5 Million in Aria on the Bay in Miami.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / The prime retail space at Aria On The Bay, located at 488 Northeast 18th Street, has been successfully purchased for $5,500,000 by David and Leila Centner to open Centner Regener8 Café and Centner Wellness locations. The property, boasting 11,071 square feet of space, features exceptional amenities that make it a standout investment opportunity in Miami's vibrant real estate market.

The ground floor retail space, characterized by its 20-foot-high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass windows, provides an open and inviting atmosphere. With an oversized terrace ideal for outdoor restaurant/café seating, utility connections, grease traps, and mechanical equipment, this property will be the flagship location for the Centners' Regener8 Café, a new concept in hospitality, and will comprise roughly half the space with Centner Wellness in the other half. Its desirable location in Edgewater and T6 zoning further enhance its appeal.

Centner Regener8 Café is poised to be the future of farm-to-table dining. Much of the food prepared and sold at the café will be sourced from the Centners' Regener8 Farm and Retreat project in South Miami. Regener8 Farm is a 34-acre working farm that produces an extraordinary diversity of products through regenerative agriculture practices, including soil grown and hydroponics vegetables, pasture raised eggs, honey, mushrooms and a variety of tropical fruits. Regener8 also farms thousands of fish through its aquaculture operation. The farm currently harvests primarily for Centner Academy schools, Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) members, farmer's markets, and wholesale restaurant buyers. Regener8 aims to be a model of regenerative agriculture, and ethical and holistic farming, to provide reliable nutrient-dense foods that will soon serve an extended community vis-à-vis the café.

The other half of the space will be a new location for Centner Wellness. The flagship location for Centner Wellness located at 2333 Brickell Avenue, is a 15,000 square foot facility, which features state-of-the-art innovative treatments that support bio-optimization through detoxification, cellular regeneration, enhanced neuro-cognitive function, stress reduction and decreased inflammation that allows clients to embark on a transformative wellness journey. The wellness center is a sanctuary for achieving a person's highest potential of optimal health and vitality, allowing the body to naturally heal when balance of the mind, body, and spirit is restored. Clients from across the community visit Centner Wellness for personalized paths to optimal health backed by science and ancient healing wisdom. The new Edgewater location for Centner Wellness will feature a similar composition of health and well-being protocols.

Through their various initiatives including Centner Academy, Centner Wellness, Regener8 Farm and Retreat, and Regener8 Cafés, the Centners are dedicated to projects that support and encourage emotional and physical well-being, bring together community, and prepare young people to be our leaders of tomorrow. "Leila and I take great pleasure in bringing these one-of-a-kind ventures to life," said David Centner. "The next two years promise to be very exciting as our projects mature and evolve."

The purchase of this space marks a successful deal facilitated by Keiti Silva, who has been a trusted representative for the Centner Family in multiple transactions over the past six years. The Centner Family, having overseen successful businesses in both New York and Miami, continues to find strategic and lucrative real estate opportunities under Silva's guidance.

About Regener8 Farm and Retreat

At Regener8 Farm our mission is to grow nutrient dense foods using regenerative practices working from the ground up by feeding the soil and promoting a thriving farm ecology through biodiversity. We grow food to feed and connect with our community and to educate the next generation of young growers and consumers. For more information, visit www.regener8farm.com or https://www.instagram.com/regener8farmandretreat.

About Centner Academy

Founded by entrepreneurs and philanthropists David and Leila Centner, Centner Academy is an international school dedicated to cultivating happiness and well-being in children. Centner Academy's curriculum combines a deep commitment to emotional intelligence, mindfulness, and happiness in a challenging academic setting featuring language immersion, entrepreneurial thinking, problem solving, creativity, and collaboration. Using a strengths-based approach to learning, all Centner Academy students and teachers have opportunities to do what they love across the curriculum through project- and problem-based learning. For more information, visit www.CentnerAcademy.com or https://www.instagram.com/centneracademy.

About Centner Wellness

Centner Wellness is a leading destination that merges state-of-the-art innovation with ancient healing wisdom, offering a transformative wellness journey for our clients. At Centner Wellness, we believe in the profound connection between the mind, body, and spirit. Our wellness center serves as a sanctuary for individuals seeking to achieve their highest potential of optimal health and vitality. We are committed to facilitating natural healing by restoring the delicate balance that harmonizes the core elements of well-being. For more information, visit www.centnerwellnessandspa.com or https://www.instagram.com/centnerwellness.

