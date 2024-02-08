Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.02.2024
Breaking News: Werden JETZT hochgradige Kupfer & Goldvorkommen bestätigt?
08.02.2024 | 21:14
Xiao Long Wei: Xiao LongWei XLW: Bringing the Burn to the Avalanche Ecosystem

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / The Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain welcomes its latest addition, Xiao LongWei (XLW), which officially launched on January 31st. Backed by a team that includes individuals with a track record of engaging blockchain ventures-like an NFT-centric gaming ecosystem that notched an all-time high market cap of over $3 million-XLW is here to add a bit of fun and community spirit to the Avalanche network.

XLW introduces 'squeezenomics' to its users, applying a 2% burn on buys and sells, a move aimed at adding an interesting twist to the token's economics without overcomplicating things. This mechanism is designed to be straightforward, gradually reducing supply in a way that could be beneficial for token value, all while keeping the project engaging and community-focused.

Why Avalanche?

Choosing Avalanche as our launchpad was a no-brainer. We're excited about what the future holds for this blockchain and have been impressed by the welcoming and active community here. It's the perfect place for a meme coin like XLW to thrive, offering the right mix of technological robustness and a lively ecosystem that appreciates a good meme when they see one.

Keeping It Real

As a meme coin, XLW's goal is simple: bring some levity and new dynamics to the Avalanche ecosystem. We're all about having a good time, building a fun community, and maybe shaking things up a bit with our squeezenomics feature. It's not about grand visions of disrupting the industry; it's about adding value in our own unique way and enjoying the journey with our community.

Stay tuned as XLW carves its niche in the Avalanche ecosystem, promising a blend of humor, engagement, and a bit of economic experimentation.

For More Laughs and Updates

Keep up with the latest from Xiao LongWei (XLW) by visiting https://xiaolongwei.tech/

Media Contact:

Organization: Xiao Long Wei
Contact Person: XLW
Website: https://xiaolongwei.tech/
Email: contact@xiaolongwei.tech
City: London
Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Xiao Long Wei



View the original press release on accesswire.com

