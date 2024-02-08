Nest Seekers International has recruited one of PCL's best-known off-market advisors to head its London-based sales team.

Nest Seekers International is excited to announce the recruitment of Eric Corsaletti, a prominent figure in Prime Central London's (PCL) off-market real estate, to lead its London sales team. With over two decades of unparalleled experience in the city's luxury property market, Eric joins us as the Head of the Private Office, a move that aligns perfectly with our strategic expansion during a key growth period in London's prime residential sector.

Eric, celebrated for orchestrating over $1 billion in residential property sales through exclusive off-market deals, is renowned for his expertise in London's most prestigious areas, including Belgravia, Chelsea, and Mayfair, but also access to international properties in the South of France and the French Alps. His extensive network and deep understanding of the luxury market make him an essential asset to those seeking high-end properties.

Eric is set on bolstering our team by recruiting top advisors, targeting visionary agents from prestigious firms enticed by the opportunity to earn a 70% commission and utilize our advanced AI CRM platform to list properties globally. This approach aims to attract exceptional talent seeking a break from the minimal bonuses and restrictive nature of traditional agencies, advocating for a more autonomous and entrepreneurial spirit.

The London real estate market is witnessing a remarkable surge, with property sales over £10M trailing only behind Dubai globally in 2023. This upward trend, highlighted by 51 sales in this category last quarter alone, is expected to continue, with a projected 10.8% growth in the prime residential market by 2027. This growth, driven by favorable exchange rates and the UK's economic stability, underscores the city's appeal to an elite international clientele.

In his role, Eric will draw upon his vast experience to offer tailored services to Nest Seekers' distinguished clients. His position as Property Editor for Knightsbridge Magazine further cements his connection to London's opulent lifestyle and property market.

Eddie Shapiro, CEO of Nest Seekers International, expressed his enthusiasm for Eric's joining, emphasizing that Eric's insight and progressive approach are in perfect harmony with our vision. "Eric's expertise is invaluable as we aim to broaden our presence in the UK's super-prime real estate market," Shapiro stated.

Eric Corsaletti shared his perspective on his new role. "My background is unique, blending experience in banking with property development sales overseas. My contacts are more than clients; they're friends, part of the same circle, having lived in prestigious locations like Mount Street and Knightsbridge. Nest Seekers' transition from a boutique New York agency to a global leader made it the obvious choice for me. Nest Seekers isn't just a brokerage; it's a powerful media platform that utilizes shows on Netflix and HBO, like 'Selling the Hamptons' and 'Million Dollar Listing,' to boost our agents' global profiles."

Eric's decision to join Nest Seekers was influenced by Eddie Shapiro's visionary leadership and the company's progressive approach to real estate. Nest Seekers goes beyond the traditional brokerage model, embodying a lifestyle brand that resonates with both agents and clients. Our mission extends beyond transactions to crafting memorable experiences that enrich lives.

Eric is eager to assemble a team driven by entrepreneurship and innovation, reflecting the current demand for more than just financial rewards.

"Agents today desire the liberty to innovate and receive acknowledgment for their efforts. Nest Seekers International provides a platform that not only celebrates success but also promotes personal branding and the strategic use of digital media to connect with audiences worldwide," Corsaletti stated.

Nest Seekers International stands at the luxury real estate market's forefront, with a significant presence in major global markets, including New York City, The Hamptons, Beverly Hills, and London. With expansions across The Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America, Nest Seekers showcases an impressive global reach with 50 offices and 2,000 agents. The firm's agents are spotlighted on popular TV series like Max's "Selling the Hamptons" and The BBC's "Crazy Rich Agents," demonstrating their expertise to a worldwide audience.

