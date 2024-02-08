INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: West Coast Device Alliance Announces Formation at IME West 2024

Founding Companies Eagle Medical, Pacific BioLabs, WESTPAK, Steri-Tek and Blue Line Sterilization Services Commemorate Strategic Partnership at Nation's Largest Advanced Manufacturing Event

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / IME West (Feb. 6-8 at the Anaheim Convention Center), the nation's largest advanced design and smart manufacturing event, today hosts a signing ceremony to commemorate the formation of The West Coast Device Alliance (WCDA), a newly formed strategic alliance of California-based medical technology solutions providers.

Designed to provide medical device manufacturers with end-to end solutions to launch new devices to market, the founding members of the WCDA include:

Eagle Medical, Inc., specializing in FDA compliant assembly, packaging and in-house Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma (HPGP) specific sterilization (Booth 2342); WESTPAK, the leading 3rd-party, independent-laboratory specializing in package validation and product test (Booth 2248); Pacific BioLabs, a contract research organization specializing in microbiology, services for living organisms in vivo as well as analytical chemistry and cell-based bioassay culture samples in vitro for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries (Booth 2582); Blue Line Sterilization Services, ethylene oxide sterilization services, (Booth 2893); and Steri-Tek, a high-volume E-beam and X-ray contract sterilizer as well as R&D innovation center (Booth 2566).

To mark the establishment of the new strategic partnership, senior executives from each of the five founding companies joined together at IME West's Center Stage Theater to formally sign the agreement.

"As market consolidation amongst medtech companies continues to accelerate, device manufacturers are eager to find solution providers that are able to improve overall time to market without sacrificing the necessary quality and regulatory compliance standards they have come to rely upon", says Roy Morgan, President and CEO of Eagle Medical, Inc. "The West Coast Device Alliance will deliver customers with a collection of trusted partners with over 80 years of experience across the entire medical product development lifecycle, while providing our members with a holistic view of the supply chain, greater market intelligence and the ability to execute collectively while retaining full autonomy."

"Today's announcement is a true testament of the power of IME West to bring together industry leaders to build and foster meaningful relationships while also addressing the needs of the global manufacturing community," says Adrienne Zepeda, Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "Our mission as the premier destination for all things smart manufacturing is to continue to facilitate the conversations and connections that drive positive change and present the platform to support key issues and opportunities that face our rapidly evolving industry."

IME West 2024 brings together the thought leaders and industry disruptors that are pushing the boundaries of manufacturing to deliver innovative new products, partnerships and technologies. Five co-located events, including Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) West, WestPack, Automation Technology (ATX) West, Manufacturing (D&M) West and Plastec West, provide attendees access to the companies and technologies that are revolutionizing smart manufacturing across multiple industries.

IME West takes place February 6-8, 2024 at the Anaheim Convention Center and will return February 4 -6, 2025. For more information, please visit: www.imengineeringwest.com.

