ISACA announces 2024 slate of virtual and in-person learning, focused on emerging technologies at the enterprise level

ISACA, a global association serving business technology professionals, announced its annual event schedule, which includes the ISACA 2024 Virtual Conference, a new event offering expert-driven insights into digital trust, audit, governance, privacy, risk, cybersecurity, emerging technologies, and more.

Taking place online from 20-22 February, the conference is designed to provide a comprehensive view of the IS/IT landscape across different regions, allowing attendees to gain unique perspectives and insights from professionals in Asia-Pacific and Oceania, the Americas, and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa).

Key Highlights:

Each day of the conference focuses on a specific global region, offering curated content and insights from professionals in Asia-Pacific and Oceania on 20 February, the Americas on 21 February, and EMEA on 22 February. Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Credits: Attendees can earn up to 6.5 CPE credits per day, contributing to a total of 19 CPE credits if they attend all three days, helping them maintain their certifications.



The conference features world-class content with sessions covering audit, governance, privacy, risk, security, and emerging technologies, providing attendees with valuable knowledge and skills. Keynote speakers are ISACA India Ambassador and former board director RV Raghu, Director, Versatilist Consulting India Pvt Ltd, discussing "Audit in the Age of Disruption" on 20 February; Mike Echols, CEO, Max Cybersecurity LLC, presenting "Building a Cybersecurity Culture Resistant to the Growing Global Threat: GRC and Passion," on 21 February; and ISACA Hall of Fame member Tichaona Zororo, Director, Digital Innovation Advisory, EGIT Enterprise Governance of IT, speaking about "Governance of Artificial Intelligence" on 22 February. Flexible Pass Options: Attendees may purchase a one-day ticket or a global pass for all three days, with a significant discount for ISACA members. Member pricing is US$199 per day or US$499 for a three-day global pass. Non-member pricing is US$398 per day or US$998 for a three-day global pass.

Registration is now open through 16 February; for more information and to register for the ISACA 2024 Virtual Conference, visit www.isaca.org/training-and-events/conferences/isaca-2024-virtual-conference.

ISACA's 2024 conferences and educational events are listed below. For the full schedule, which will be updated as more information is announced, visit www.isaca.org/training-and-events.

2024 ISACA Conferences

ISACA North America Conference,8-10 May 2024, Phoenix, Arizona, USA and Virtual

www.isaca.org/training-and-events/conferences/isaca-2024-north-america-conference

CMMI Conference, 8-10 May 2024, Phoenix, Arizona, USA

www.isaca.org/training-and-events/conferences/cmmi-conference

Governance, Risk and Control (GRC) Conference, co-hosted with The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), 12-14 August 2024, Austin, Texas, USA and Virtual

www.isaca.org/training-and-events/conferences/grc-conference

ISACA Europe Conference, 23-25 October 2024, Dublin, Ireland

More information will be forthcoming at www.isaca.org/training-and-events

Online Learning

ISACA offers webinars several times a month. Webinars are archived for one year from their posting for repeat access, and each webinar is usually worth one continuing professional education credit (CPE). All new and on-demand webinars are free for ISACA members and US$75 for nonmembers. To view upcoming, recent and archived webinars, visit www.isaca.org/training-and-events/online-training/webinars.

ISACA hosts annual virtual summits, which are half-day events that offer a deep dive into hot topics and feature several sessions led by industry expert speakers. Virtual summits are free for ISACA members and up to US$300 for non-members. Details on upcoming summits will be posted to www.isaca.org/training-and-events/online-training/virtual-summits when more information is available.

ISACA's Member-Exclusive Speaker Series allows for members to learn from high-profile experts about strategic skills like communication, creativity, leading with impact, and adapting to change. Presentations are archived for up to 90 days after the event so members may stream at their convenience. Confirmed for 2024: "The Secret to Teamwork" with Dr. Sammy Ramsey on 26 June 2024 and "The Art of Confidence" with Meggie Palmer on 20 November 2024. Additional events will be posted to www.isaca.org/membership/member-exclusive-speaker-series when more information is available.

Additional self-paced learning for IS/IT professionals, including on-demand certification review courses, fundamental learning for emerging technologies, CPE bundles featuring sessions from 2023 ISACA conferences, video bundles focused on expert-led learning in risk, and more, are available at www.isaca.org/training-and-events/online-training.

Corporate Training

Enterprises can customize their own ISACA trainings for their teams. Select from on-site and virtual options for IT assurance, control, security and governance professionals. For more information, visit www.isaca.org/enterprise/training-and-credentialing.

For additional information on ISACA's global events and education, visit www.isaca.org/training-and-events.

About ISACA

ISACA (www.isaca.org) is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its 170,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through its foundation One In Tech, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for underresourced and underrepresented populations.

