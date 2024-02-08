Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Werden JETZT hochgradige Kupfer & Goldvorkommen bestätigt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
08.02.24
18:33 Uhr
11,335 Euro
-0,155
-1,35 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,16011,44022:58
11,26011,35522:00
ACCESSWIRE
08.02.2024 | 22:26
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial: CNH Launches Program To Support the Future of India's Construction Industry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / CNH Industrial (CNH) is committed to standing with the world's farmers and construction workers as part of their everlasting commitment to sustainability, innovation, and productivity. Providing opportunities for young people to learn new skills and grow their careers in the construction industry is central to CNH's mission.

CASE Construction Equipment, a brand of CNH, recently launched a skill project for young people from underprivileged backgrounds that is doing just that.

The initiative provides a month of backhoe loader training together with instruction in how to operate the machinery safely. In the last year, 177 young people have been placed into roles within the construction industry.

Click here to watch the video series that shows how a project in India has become a launchpad for the careers of young people in the construction industry.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.