Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. Announces Stock Option Grant

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCQB:IPCIF)(TSX:IPCI) ("Intellipharmaceutics" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and manufacture of novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs, today announces that, the Company has issued 1,910,000 common share purchase options (the "Options", and each an "Option") pursuant to the Company's stock option plan (the "Plan"). The Company issued 1,910,000 Options to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company, who are eligible to receive the Options under the Plan. Each Option grants the holder the right to purchase one Common Share at a purchase price of Cdn $0.094 per Common Share for a period of 10 years from the date of issue. Accordingly, the Options expire February 5, 2034. The Options will vest: (i) 50% immediately; (ii) 25% on the first anniversary of the grant; and (iii) 25% on the second anniversary of the grant.

About Intellipharmaceutics

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and manufacture of novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. The Company's patented Hypermatrix technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that can be applied to a wide range of existing and new pharmaceuticals.

Intellipharmaceutics has developed several drug delivery systems based on this technology platform, with a pipeline of products (some of which have received FDA approval) in various stages of development. The Company has ANDA and NDA 505(b)(2) drug product candidates in its development pipeline. These include the Company's abuse-deterrent oxycodone hydrochloride extended-release formulation ("Oxycodone ER") based on its proprietary nPODDDS; novel Point Of Divergence Drug Delivery System (for which an NDA has been filed with the FDA), and Regabatin; XR (pregabalin extended-release capsules).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and/or "forward-looking information" under the Securities Act (Ontario) (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements include, without limitation, statements expressed or implied regarding the listing of the Shares on the TSXV and the voluntary delisting of the Shares from the TSX, each of which remain subject to approval by the TSXV and TSX, respectively, and any expectations, including with respect to results and timing of the processes related to any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "appear", "unlikely", "target", "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "plans to", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "confident", "prospects", "potential", "continue", "intends", "look forward", "could", "would", "projected", "set to", "seeking" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. We made a number of assumptions in the preparation of our forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, future circumstances or events to differ materially from those stated in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties relating to us and our business include the Company's inability to list its Shares on the TSXV and to voluntarily delist its Shares from the TSX and other risk factors described under the "Risk Factors" section of our latest annual information form, our latest Form 20-F, and our latest Form F-1 and Form F-3 registration statements (including any documents forming a part thereof or incorporated by reference therein), as amended, as well as in our reports, public disclosure documents and other filings with the securities commissions and other regulatory bodies in Canada and the U.S., which are available on www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements herein reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on what we believe are reasonable assumptions as of the date of this document and we disclaim any intention and have no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Company Contact:

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc.

Isa Odidi

Chief Executive Officer

416.854.9090

investors@intellipharmaceutics.com

