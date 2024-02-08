Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) President and CEO John H. Stone will discuss the company's long-term strategy at the 2024 Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Thursday, Feb. 22. The conference will be held at Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion's investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly by clicking here.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $3.3 billion in revenue in 2022, and its security products are sold around the world.

