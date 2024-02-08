O'Fallon, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2024) - Gateway Classic Cars, the premier destination for classic and collector cars, is thrilled to announce its 25th anniversary on February 8, 2024. This monumental occasion marks a quarter-century of excellence and success serving the automotive community with unmatched services and an unparalleled collection of timeless vehicles.





Image 1



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9323/197160_image1.jpg

Since its inception in 1999, Gateway Classic Cars has been dedicated to providing collectors and enthusiasts with a unique platform to buy, sell, and appreciate classic automobiles. Over the past 25 years, the company has grown exponentially, expanding its reach across 21 indoor locations nationwide.

"We are incredibly proud to reach this remarkable milestone in our journey," said Sal Akbani, CEO of Gateway Classic Cars. "For 25 years, we have been passionate about preserving automotive history and connecting enthusiasts with their dream cars. This anniversary is a testament to the dedication of our team and the unwavering support of our loyal customers. We have experienced great success and plan to continue to expand and grow over the next few years." A celebration for this milestone will be held during May's Caffeine and Chrome car show on 5/25/2024.

Every Gateway Classic Cars' showroom is open to the public from 9am to 5pm, Monday through Saturday. Each showroom showcases classic, collector, exotic cars, and trucks. The last Saturday of the month is Caffeine and Chrome, our version of cars and coffee, from 9am-Noon.

St. Louis, MO (HQ); Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, SC; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Kansas City, KS; Las Vegas, NV; Louisville, KY; Milwaukee, WI; Nashville, TN; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Scottsdale, AZ; Tampa, FL; San Antonio, Austin, TX; Tulsa, OK

Phone: (866) 383-1416

https://news.gatewayclassiccars.com

Corporate Offices

1237 Central Park Drive

O'Fallon, IL 62269

(618) 271-3000

https://www.gatewayclassiccars.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197160

SOURCE: Gateway Classic Cars