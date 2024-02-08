Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2024) - Brookmont Holdings, a leading real estate development and investment firm, and Dragon List Global, a renowned geoeconomic and global finance firm, have joined forces to hopefully revolutionize the world of premium real estate investments. This strategic collaboration aims to provide investors with access to a diverse range of high-quality real estate projects around the globe.

By combining their expertise and resources, Brookmont Holdings and Dragon List Global aim to offer a unique opportunity for individuals and institutions seeking to diversify their portfolios. With a shared vision of delivering exceptional investment opportunities, this partnership hopes to unlock the potential of premium real estate investments for a broader range of investors.

Brookmont Holdings brings decades of experience and a proven track record in developing and managing world-class real estate projects. Their expertise spans across residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, with an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. By partnering with Dragon List Global, Brookmont Holdings aims to leverage their extensive network and access new markets, enabling them to expand their reach and offer investors a wider selection of premium real estate assets.

Dragon List Global, renowned for its cutting-edge investment prowess and comprehensive market intelligence, is committed to expanding access to premium real estate investments. Through their expansive network, investors will have seamless access to a curated selection of exclusive real estate opportunities across various geographies. Dragon List Global's rigorous due diligence process ensures that every investment opportunity presented is meticulously vetted, providing investors with peace of mind and confidence in their investment decisions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dragon List Global to bring premium real estate investments to a wider audience," said Jerry Millington, CEO of Brookmont Holdings. "This collaboration allows us to tap into Dragon List Global's extensive investor network and leverage their global financial resources to showcase our exceptional real estate projects. Together, we aim to redefine the investment landscape and provide investors with unparalleled opportunities to participate in lucrative real estate ventures."

Oliver Kellman, CEO of Dragon List Global, expressed equal enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Brookmont Holdings has a stellar reputation for their commitment to excellence in real estate development. We are excited to work together to bring their premium projects to our global investor community. By combining our strengths, we can create a seamless investment experience for our clients and empower them to make informed investment decisions in the world of premium real estate."

Through this collaboration, Brookmont Holdings and Dragon List Global hope to unlock a world of premium real estate investment opportunities, catering to the needs of both seasoned investors and those venturing into the real estate market for the first time. The partnership hopes to represent a significant milestone in the industry, bridging the gap between real estate developers and investors, and democratizing access to lucrative investment opportunities.

About Brookmont Holdings:

Brookmont Holdings is a leading real estate development and investment firm with an impressive portfolio of residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects across the globe. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Brookmont Holdings has established a reputation for excellence in the industry.

About Dragon List Global:

Dragon List Global is a renowned investment platform that provides individuals and institutions access to exclusive investment opportunities in premium real estate projects around the world. Through their technology-driven platform and rigorous due diligence process, Dragon List Global aims to democratize access to lucrative real estate investments.

