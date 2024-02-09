Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2024) - Royal Moving & Storage, a leader in providing reliable and efficient moving solutions, has announced plans to expand its services to the East Coast in 2024. This expansion signifies a pivotal moment in the company's growth, bringing their expertise to a wider American audience and reinforcing their commitment to enhancing the moving experience.

Founded in 2015 in Los Angeles, CA, Royal Moving & Storage has rapidly evolved from a modest venture into a benchmark in the moving industry. With headquarters in Los Angeles, the company has excelled in servicing diverse moving needs, from city apartments to suburban homes.

Following successful launches in Portland, Oregon (2020), San Francisco, California (2021), and Seattle, Washington (2022), Royal Moving & Storage is poised to mark its presence along the East Coast. This strategic move aims to replicate their previous successes and uphold the high service standards that are synonymous with their brand.

The success of Royal Moving and Storage is largely attributed to its founders Vladislav Iglin, Vladislav Pleskun, and Fedor Shkilyov. CEO Vlad Iglin, in particular, has been instrumental in steering the company's growth, emphasizing both geographical expansion and unparalleled service quality.

The last quarter of 2023 saw the company handling approximately 6,500 moves, a notable increase from the previous year. This growth has been supported by an expanded fleet, now boasting 25 trucks, enhancing their capacity for broader and more complex moving tasks.

Royal Moving & Storage is driven by a mission to simplify the relocation process and a vision to be the epitome of customer-oriented transportation services. The company values customer satisfaction, polite manners, open communication, and shared ideas, forming the cornerstone of their operations.

As Royal Moving & Storage gears up for its East Coast expansion in 2024, the excitement is palpable. The company promises to bring the same level of dedication and efficiency that has been its hallmark to this new venture. Details on the exact location will be announced as they continue their journey of simplifying relocations and emphasizing customer satisfaction.

For more information or to experience Royal Moving & Storage's exceptional services, please contact:

Address: 4325 Glencoe Ave Ste 12046, Marina Del Rey, CA 90295; 11664 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064

Phone: (424) 500-2221

Email: office@royalmovingco.com

Media Details:

Andrei Sidelnikov - (Senior Moving Consultant)

sales@royalmovingco.com

