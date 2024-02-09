Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Werden JETZT hochgradige Kupfer & Goldvorkommen bestätigt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 914505 | ISIN: MXP320321310 | Ticker-Symbol: FOMC
Frankfurt
08.02.24
16:12 Uhr
12,800 Euro
-0,300
-2,29 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,70013,20008.02.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.02.2024 | 00:58
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fomento Economico Mexicano: FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA" or the "Company") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) is pleased to invite you to participate in its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call that will be held on:

Friday, February 23, 2024
10:00 AM Eastern Time
(9:00 AM Mexico City Time)

To participate in the conference call please dial:
Toll Free US: (866) 580 3963
International: +1 (786) 697 3501
Conference ID: FEMSA

The quarterly results will be released on February 23 before markets open.

The conference call will be webcast live through streaming audio. For details, please visit http://ir.femsa.com

If you are unable to participate live, the conference call replay will be available on http://ir.femsa.com/results.cfm

About FEMSA
FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Americas Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, and other related retail formats, and Proximity Europe which includes Valora, our European retail unit which operates convenience and foodvenience formats. In the retail industry it also participates though a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities and Digital@FEMSA, which includes Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia, among other digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume. FEMSA also participates in the logistics and distribution industry through its Strategic Business Unit, which additionally provides point-of-sale refrigeration and plastic solutions to its business units and third-party clients. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 350,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index: S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes that evaluate its sustainability performance.


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.