Best Rated Phoenix Plastic Surgeons for 2024 Research Report Released by Doctor Marketing, MD

The Review Growth Index (RGI) by Doctor Marketing, MD releases the researched list of Top Rated Plastic Surgery Practices in Phoenix, Arizona after detailed analysis of over 7,300+ online patient Google Reviews given to 122 medical practices.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Phoenix has some of the best plastic surgeons in the Southwest. The Review Growth Index (RGI) by Doctor Marketing, MD has identified which Phoenix cosmetic practices made the list for the first quarter(Q1) of 2024. After compiling and analyzing data from over 122 medical practices and 7,326 online Google Reviews, the top rated Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Surgery Clinics in Phoenix stand out for their patient satisfaction rating and number of online reviews. The top ten surgical practices account for 3,689 Google Reviews and 50.35% percent of all plastic surgery reviews online for Phoenix plastic surgeons. With an average of over 368.9 patient reviews per practice, these surgeons display surgical excellence that sets them apart from the rest. Phoenix patients share their positive cosmetic experiences from the thousands of reviews. For those consumers who want top cosmetic enhancements in the Phoenix metropolitan area, these top practices represent the best of the best for Phoenix residents (Phoenicians) to choose from.

Phoenix's Top Rated Plastic Surgeons , the best-rated in Phoenix, Arizona. There were fourteen plastic surgeons from the Top Rated Plastic Surgery Practices in Phoenix for Q1 of 2024. Data was compiled by the Review Growth Index (RGI) and is based on the number of Google Reviews received as of 11/30/23. Image Credit: Respective Phoenix Plastic Surgeons. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

"We've compiled extensive Google Review data from 122 plastic surgeons and cosmetic surgery practices in Phoenix, AZ. The Top Rated Best Plastic Surgery Clinics in Phoenix are made up of 14 of the best Phoenix plastic surgeons that received a combined 3,689 patient reviews. Doctor Marketing, MD gives recognition to those Phoenix area medical practices and doctors for their achievements in generating the highest number of patient reviews and ratings based on patient satisfaction and quality of care," said Marty Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Doctor Marketing, MD, a leading digital agency that does content marketing for plastic surgeons , and the Review Growth Index (RGI).

Top Ranked Plastic Surgeons and Cosmetic Practices in Phoenix, Arizona

Here are the top ranked best plastic surgeons in Phoenix, AZ (based on number of patient Google Reviews):

John J. Corey Aesthetic Plastic Surgery: 554 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. John Corey

Dr. William M. Jacobsen Plastic Surgery: 478 Reviews / 4.8 Rating

- Dr. William Jacobsen

Arizona Ocular and Facial Plastic Surgery: 466 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Dustin Heringer

Arizona Facial Plastics: 424 Reviews / 4.7 Rating

- Dr. Farhan Taghizadeh

Elite Plastic Surgery: 415 Reviews / 4.7 Rating

- Dr. Rozbeh Torabi

- Dr. Radbeh Torabi

Gawley Plastic Surgery: 311 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Bryan Gawley

- Dr. Jennifer Geoghegan

Hobgood Facial Plastic Surgery: 284 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Todd Hobgood

Natural Results Plastic Surgery: 275 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Carlos Mata

- Dr. Martin Benjamin

Guerra Plastic Surgery Center: 275 Reviews / 4.7 Rating

- Dr. Aldo Guerra

- Dr. Scott Ogley

AdmireMD Plastic Surgery + Skin Clinic: 207 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Anthony Admire

Review Growth Index (RGI) List of Best Rated Plastic Surgeons in Phoenix, Arizona for Q1 of 2024

For the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Google Review data was compiled through November 30th, 2023 to determine the top best rankings for Phoenix, Arizona (AZ).

Here is the in-depth data snapshot of the Best Phoenix Plastic Surgeons compiled by the Doctor Marketing, MD Review Growth Index (RGI):

124 total plastic surgeons and cosmetic practices in Phoenix, Arizona were identified via Google My Business (GMB) profiles and Google Map listings for Phoenix.

122 plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery practices/clinics remained after removing duplicates. (Note: Some doctors have both a private practice under their own name, and are part of a larger medical group under a practice name, and were listed twice, thus removed)

7,326 total online Google Reviews for all Phoenix plastic surgeons as of 11/30/23.

84 practices (68.9%) had at least 1 online review.

38 practices (31.1%) had 0 online reviews.

Average rating across all practices was 4.70 stars.

60 was the average number of reviews per practice.

Statistics Exclusively for the Top Ten Phoenix Practices:

3,689 total reviews for the Top 10 combined.

This was 50.35% of all reviews combined.

368.9 was the average # of Google Reviews per practice in the Top 10.

Star Ratings ranged from 4.7 to 4.9 stars, with the average being 4.83 stars.

About The Review Growth Index (RGI)

The Review Growth Index ( RGI ) by Doctor Marketing, MD is an innovative metric designed specifically for the healthcare and medical industries, with current focus on the plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures sectors. It works by aggregating public data from major review platforms like Google Reviews to develop a comprehensive assessment of a doctor or surgeon's online reputation and performance.

RGI analyzes the volume of patient reviews a surgeon receives, the star ratings given, and expressions of patient satisfaction. This provides prospective patients a reliable benchmark for choosing skilled, well-regarded doctors or surgeons with confidence.

It also serves plastic surgeons by analyzing patient feedback patterns, enabling refinements to medical services and clinical approaches. Overall, RGI functions as an industry-specific gauge of excellence based on actual patient outcomes and experiences. Its insights help match discerning clients with surgeons delivering exceptional care and results.

About Doctor Marketing, MD

Doctor Marketing, MD is a top doctor search engine marketing agency, specializing in healthcare content creation, content distribution, and strategy. The firm works with Top Doctors and Physicians, Surgeons, Healthcare Companies, Medical Professionals, Private Practices, Medical Groups and Clinics, Hospitals, Executives, and Leaders in the Healthcare Industry and specialty Medical sectors.

Doctor Marketing, MD has built a world-class content writing team of award-winning writers, SEOs, copywriters, wordsmiths, and ghostwriters. They've perfected a proprietary content assembly line process, and further specialize in large-scale content production through well-crafted blog posts, articles, and medical content pieces that attract new patients.

Doctor Marketing, MD Helps Medical Professionals and Healthcare Providers Attract New Patients and Increase Patient Acquisition: Better, Faster and with Less Effort.

Need Strategic Marketing Guidance For Your Doctor's Office, Healthcare, Medical, Clinic, Medspa, Plastic or Cosmetic Surgical Practice?

