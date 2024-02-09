

EQS Newswire / 09/02/2024 / 13:15 UTC+8

Hong Kong Ferry Group Co-organised Anti-Deception Ferry "Ping On" Launching Ceremony and Harbour Cruise Tour

(9 February 2024, Hong Kong) - The Marine Region, together with the Public Relations Wing (PRW) of Hong Kong Police Force, Anti-Deception Coordination Centre of the Commercial Crime Bureau, and Project Silvershield, collaborated with Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 0050) to introduce the new Anti-Deception ferry 'Ping On'. The launching ceremony of the ferry took place at the Marine Police Regional Headquarters in Sai Wan Ho on 8 February, 2024, and was hosted by the Commissioner of Police Mr. Siu Chak-yee Raymond, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations Mr. Chow Yat-ming Joe, the Marine Police Regional Commander, Mr. Ng Cheuk-hang, and the Group Executive Director and General Manager of Hong Kong Ferry Group Mr. Gabriel Lee.



The new Anti-Deception ferry, named "Ping On," underwent a renovation process that lasted for half a year, and was designed to showcase anti-deception messages featuring anti-scam mascots named "The Little Grape", mascot of the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre (ADCC), and the "The Safes". Every day the ferry travels during the daytime between Kwun Tong and North Point while in the evenings, it offers sightseeing services around Victoria Harbour. The programme is planned to run for one year to effectively promote anti-deception messages. After the launching ceremony, the ferry immediately embarked on a tour around Victoria Harbour. During this period, various entertainment programmes and booth games took place for the public to participate onboard. Commissioner of Police Mr. Siu Chak-yee Raymond expressed his hope to achieve the effect of "placement marketing " in order to raise public awareness about scam prevention. He mentioned that fraud cases accounted for approximately 44% of the overall crime rate last year, and even individuals with extensive investment experience could easily fall victim to scams. He urged citizens to download the " Scameter " app to obtain relevant information and stay informed about scam prevention. Mr. Gabriel Lee, Group Executive Director and General Manager of Hong Kong Ferry Group, said, "Over the past decades, the Group has successfully transformed from a ferry and shipyard focused business into an integrated conglomerate. Looking ahead, the Group will remain committed to supporting our communities and giving back to our stakeholders and the Hong Kong community." Anti-scam Mascot "The Little Grape" To strength publicity and education efforts to raise the public's anti-deception awareness, the Public Relations Wing (PRW) of Hong Kong Police Force came up with the anti-scam mascot "The Little Grape" (the English equivalent to the contraction of the saying "Beware of Liars" in Chinese), which was born on June 10, 2020. In addition to reminding the public to "Stay Alert to Scams", it is more important to instill the concept "Ending Deception Starts with You" by encouraging the public to share anti-deception messages with relatives and friends and call the "ADCC Hotline 18222" for assistance whenever they encounter suspected scams. About Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited Established in 1923, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited in addition to its ferry business, is principally engaged in property development and investment, and to maximize the potential of its land resources, and to share synergies with Henderson Land Group. Since 2022, the Group has expanded and diversified into medical, aesthetic, healthcare services and products, and is committed to providing the most professional, safe and effective services to all. For further information, please contact: Karen Chui / Josephine Wu Tel: (852) 2159 7719 / 2159 7714 Fax: (852) 3568 8941 Email: ir@hkf.com



File: Hong Kong Ferry Group Co-organised Anti-deception Ferry Ping On Launching Ceremony and Harbour Cruise Tour



09/02/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

