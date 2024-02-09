Das Instrument G39 NO0011109563 GRAM CAR CARRIERS ASA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.02.2024

The instrument G39 NO0011109563 GRAM CAR CARRIERS ASA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 12.02.2024



Das Instrument 3HY GB00BD045071 ARIX BIOSCIENCE LS-,00001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.02.2024

The instrument 3HY GB00BD045071 ARIX BIOSCIENCE LS-,00001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 12.02.2024



Das Instrument NZS0 GB00BKM6CG53 CATENAE INNOV.PLC LS0,002 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.02.2024

The instrument NZS0 GB00BKM6CG53 CATENAE INNOV.PLC LS0,002 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 12.02.2024

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken