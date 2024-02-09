EQS-News: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

RENK Group AG - Full Exercise of Greenshoe Option



09.02.2024 / 08:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





9 February 2024 Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful. RENK Group AG Full Exercise of the Greenshoe Option and Post-stabilisation Period Announcement Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG (contact: Nikolaus Dominkus; telephone: +496913668312) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilisation Manager named below has exercised the over-allotment/greenshoe option (of up to 3,478,261 Shares (as defined below)) on 9 February 2024 in respect of 3,478,261 Shares at the o?er price of EUR 15,00 per Share and that the stabilisation period has ended. The securities:

Issuer: RENK Group AG ("RENK") Description: -Offering of existing ordinary bearer shares with no par value of RENK (the "Shares")

-ISIN: DE000RENK730

-WKN: RENK73

-Ticker: R3NK Offer size: 29,855,072 shares (excluding the over-allotment option) Stabilisation:

Stabilisation Manager: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, Reuterweg 16, 60323 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Stabilisation period started on: 7 February 2024 Stabilisation last occured on: - Stabilisation trading venue: -

Important Information This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.



